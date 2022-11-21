Read full article on original website
Police will contact 70,000 people from TODAY to warn they are suspected victims of huge worldwide 'bank spoofing' scam that saw conmen steal at least £50m from accounts: Dozens - including 'mastermind' - arrested in UK's biggest-ever fraud probe
Some 70,000 Brits will be contacted by police from today after potentially falling victim to the country's biggest ever scamming operation. It comes after a website used to defraud up to 200,000 people in the UK out of at least £50million was shut down following an international probe involving Scotland Yard, the FBI and European law enforcement agencies.
300-year-old 'Mermaid Mummy' with 'Human Face' and 'Tail' was Found
A 300-year-old mermaid which has a human face and a fish-like tail was found in Japan. A 12-inch long mummified creature that has a human face has been found in the Pacific Ocean, near the Japanese island Shikoku, between 1736 and 1741. Due to its eerie pointed teeth, two hands, and hair on its head and eyebrow, the creature looks like a human. However, it has a fish-like bottom with a tail.
Airline hits back after woman claimed she was stopped from boarding flight for being 'too big'
An airline has hit back after a woman claimed she was stopped from boarding a flight due to her size, saying she was ‘rude’ and ‘aggressive’ to staff. Brazilian social media influencer Juliana Nehme, 38, was due to travel from Beirut to Doha on 22 November.
aircargonews.net
Antonov and Air Partner complete complex oversize transport
Antonov Airlines and Air Partner have provided an urgent AOG cargo charter solution to move an oversized aircraft engine and critical tooling from Luxembourg to a remote island in the Azores. The operation entailed flying a working engine and tools weighing around 75 tonnes to the island of Lajes and...
Oakland soccer fans celebrate World Cup draw with England as a win for US
Despite England being favored to win against the U.S., the game ended in a no-score draw, giving U.S. fans a reason to celebrate.
aircargonews.net
Air France KLM cargo handlers to join Frankfurt strike
Air France/KLM cargo ground handling staff at Frankfurt Airport are set to stage a one-day “warning” strike tomorrow (Friday, November 25th) over pay. German trade union ver.di said that the strike will begin at 06.00 and will end at 22.00, affecting around 150 ground employees across Germany, mainly in the carrier’s cargo division.
aircargonews.net
JAL and Yamato reveal details of domestic freighter network
Japan Airlines (JAL) and Yamato Holdings have provided route and flight details of their Japanese domestic freighter network which is scheduled to start in April 2024. JAL’s low-cost carrier unit, Spring Japan, will operate three Airbus A321 converted freighters and launch with 21 flights a day on four key routes.
aircargonews.net
Lufthansa Cargo doubles Vietnam capacity with Hanoi freighter service
Lufthansa Cargo has added Hanoi as a new destination to its B777 freighter network as it looks to capitalise on export growth in Vietnam. The first flight of the twice-weekly service arrived in the Vietnamese city on November 3. The flight is part of Lufthansa’s winter schedule 2022/2023 and also includes a stop in Mumbai.
aircargonews.net
RwandAir adds first dedicated freighter
RwandAir has taken delivery of its first dedicated cargo aircraft as it looks to expand its cargo operation in Africa and the Middle East. The Boeing 737-800SF, which is painted in RwandAir’s first cargo livery, will be based at the carrier’s Kigali hub in Rwanda. The carrier said...
aircargonews.net
GlobalX to add freighters with US fleet increase approval
Global Crossing Airlines Group (GlobalX) is preparing to add freighters following authorisation from the US Department of Transportation (DOT) to increase its fleet size. The authorisation will enable the airline to add two A321 freighters which it expects by the end of the year. This approval from the DOT enables...
aircargonews.net
Virgin Atlantic Cargo flies aid to Pakistan
Haider Choudrey, Bestway Group (L) and Ben Crump, Virgin Atlantic. Source: Virgin Atlantic Cargo. Virgin Atlantic Cargo has flown more than 20 tonnes of medicines to Pakistan where it will be distributed to victims of the recent flooding and resulting humanitarian disaster. The airline told Air Cargo News the aid...
