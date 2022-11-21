ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CBS News

Recipe: Thanksgiving Stuffing, from New York Times Cooking

Celebrate the holidays with these recipes courtesy of New York Times Cooking, specially chosen for "Sunday Morning" viewers. We are pleased to share Eric Kim's Thanksgiving Stuffing. This deeply savory, buttery sage stuffing builds layers of flavor with each step. First, whole sage leaves fry in melted butter for a...
ABC News

2 new pie recipes to upgrade your Thanksgiving dessert table

Thanksgiving is right around the corner, which means it's about time to let pies take their rightful place -- front and center on the dessert table. "Good Morning America" enlisted the expertise of Justin Chapple, culinary director at large for Food & Wine, to share a slice of confectioner's wisdom ahead of the holiday feast.
WFMZ-TV Online

12 recipes to add to your Thanksgiving Day feast

This week's recipe roundup is all about Thanksgiving, of course. Whether you're planning your menu from scratch or looking for an interesting side dish, these recipes have you covered. Seriously Simple: Roast turkey in pieces reduces cooking time on Turkey Day. If you have your butcher cut up the bird...
Daily Californian

3 Thanksgiving dessert recipes to bring to your next Friendsgiving

Although the Thanksgiving dinner is usually the centerpiece of any Thanksgiving meal, who says desserts shouldn’t take center stage too? With upcoming Thanksgiving celebrations happening before we leave for November’s break, here are three fall themed dessert recipes that are perfect for any Friendsgiving and are easy to make!
macaronikid.com

Easy Corn Casserole Is a Savory Thanksgiving Side Dish

Corn casserole is a savory side dish that only takes about 5 minutes to prep, which makes it a perfect addition to any meal. Our family enjoys it year-round, but it is a great option for holiday meals as well. If you're looking for the perfect side dish to take to your family's Thanksgiving celebration, give this corn casserole a try!
Delish

Do You Need To Refrigerate Pecan Pie?

Thanksgiving is the ultimate pie holiday. Other than the classic pumpkin pie, there's no other pie that says Turkey Day like a rich and nutty pecan pie. From pecan pie bars and pound cake to salted caramel pecan pie and pecan pie cheesecake, the nut really shines over the holidays.
Santa Monica Daily Press

Sweet potato pie makes an easy, pretty Thanksgiving dessert

Editor’s Note: SMDP will be providing recipe hints and recommendations in the coming weeks to help you plan your holiday season. In some areas of the country, especially the South, sweet potatoes make regular appearances at the end of the meal, yet for many of us elsewhere, it’s a surprise to encounter them in dessert form.
The Independent

Five viral cooking hacks that will save Thanksgiving dinner

Thanksgiving dinner is right around the corner, as millions of Americans prepare to stuff their turkeys and stuff their faces.While the annual November holiday is a time to gather with friends and family, it’s also a time to eat as much turkey, mashed potatoes, and pumpkin pie as humanly possible. At first, cooking Thanksgiving dinner may sound like a lot of fun, but there’s actually a lot of hard work and preparation that goes into making the meal.Luckily, there’s TikTok – the video-sharing social media platform full of helpful tips and tricks to make sure cooking Thanksgiving dinner goes...
WBUR

Need a bite to hold you over while the turkey roasts? 3 recipes to kick off your Thanksgiving meal

You’re about to feast. The turkey, the stuffing, the potatoes, the cranberry sauce, the pies. The last thing you need to worry about is a first course or multiple appetizers. And yet, sitting around waiting for hours while the turkey roasts, those buttery potatoes wait to be mashed and those sweet fruit-filled pies come out of the oven can make a person awfully hungry.
InsideHook

7 Delicious Ways to Use Leftover Turkey

It happens every year: you just cooked a wonderful Thanksgiving meal and are now stocked with 10 pounds of leftover turkey. Sure, turkey soup is a classic, and everyone loves a Moist-Maker Sandwich, but we always end up with leftover turkey fatigue following the fall holiday. So to reduce wasting both food and money this year, we got creative and thought outside the box to develop some truly delicious meals to craft from turkey leftovers.

