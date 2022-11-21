Read full article on original website
elkhornmediagroup.com
Police arrest murder suspect after fatal shooting of Kennewick man
LINCOLN COUNTY, Washington – A suspect wanted in connection to a homicide that occurred Saturday in Benton County, Washington, is now in custody. Kennewick police arrested Antonio James Aguilar-Hartman, 24, of Kennewick on Wednesday in Lincoln County, which is located west of Spokane, in connection to the fatal shooting of Mark Jurgens, 67, of Kennewick. Officers were called to a residence on the 4100 block of West Third Avenue in Kennewick where they found Jurgens deceased from an apparent gunshot wound.
$100,000 Arrest Warrant Issued for Third Suspect in Last Week's Armed Robbery in Lewiston
LEWISTON - The Lewiston Police Department has issued a $100,000 arrest warrant for the third and final suspect in an armed robbery that occurred in Lewiston on November 17. 48-Year-old Donel Kipp, of Pendleton, OR, is wanted for Robbery and Burglary. Kipp is described as a Native American male that...
Suspect could face manslaughter for refusing to help beaten Tri-Cities woman
Police found her unconscious behind a convenience store.
nbcrightnow.com
Benton County Sheriff's patrol leads to arrest of man wanted by Richland police
BENTON COUNTY, Wash.- A Benton County Sheriff's Deputy patrolling near Mayo Drive and Highway 224 on the morning of November, 22, spotted a silver Hyundai driven by a male suspect wanted by Richland Police. The Deputy attempted to stop the car, but the driver sped away. According to the Benton...
FOX 11 and 41
Woman’s body found in Pasco now considered a manslaughter case
PASCO, Wash.- On November, 6, Pasco Police responded to the area of 28th and Hopkins for a potential homicide investigation. They found 24-year-old Breanna Gooldy dead from an apparent assault. Through their investigation the Pasco Police Department (PPD) has determined that Gooldy’s injuries were not substantial enough to have caused...
nbcrightnow.com
One arrested after SWAT situation
A suspect is in custody following a SWAT situation in Kennewick. The suspect was arrested in connection to their alleged involvement in a shooting.
Pasco PD investigating fatal hit and run, release new details
PASCO, Wash. – The Pasco Police Department released a new photo in a fatal hit and run investigation. The crash happened Tuesday just after 6 p.m. According to police, the driver of the car hit a 74-year-old woman near the intersection of North 20th Avenue and West Nixon Street. The driver then left the scene of the crash. The woman...
Kennewick man arrested in connection to Columbia Center Blvd shooting
KENNEWICK, Wash. – A Kennewick man has been arrested in connection to a shooting that happened back in October on Columbia Center Boulevard. Bryan De Los Santos, 18, was arrested on several warrants, including for assault and unlawful possession of a firearm. Around 2 p.m. Tuesday, members of the Tri-City Regional SWAT Team and the Criminal Apprehension Team were in...
northeastoregonnow.com
HPD Arrest Log
The following are recent arrests made by the Hermiston Police Department:. Nov. 21: Juan Rodriguez Pacheco, 51, was arrested on the 100 block of N.E. 2nd Street and charged with second-degree theft (shoplifting $101-$1,000), and first-degree criminal trespass. Nov. 20: Bryan Carl Cook, 59, was arrested on the 1300 block...
nbcrightnow.com
KPD investigating homicide
KENNEWICK, Wash. – An adult man was found dead of a gunshot wound on Sat. November 19, 2022,…
Kennewick man identified as victim in homicide investigation
KENNEWICK, Wash. – Authorities have identified a Kennewick man who they said was found shot to death on November 19. Authorities said Mark Jurgens, 67, was found dead from what looked like an apparent gunshot wound. Kennewick officers were called to a home on the 4100 block of West 3rd Avenue for a report of a medical assist. However, when...
northeastoregonnow.com
Umatilla Prison Inmate Dies
An Oregon Department of Corrections (DOC) adult in custody, Morris Lewis Kopp, died the afternoon of Nov. 17. Kopp was incarcerated at Two Rivers Correctional Institution (TRCI) in Umatilla and passed away at a local hospital while on hospice care. As with all in-custody deaths, the Oregon State Police have...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Two Kennewick teens arrested in homicide
WALLA WALLA — Two teenagers have been arrested in connection with a deadly stabbing on June 29 that claimed the life of Miguel Perez-Barragan, 24, from the Tri-Cities area. The victim’s body was found by deputies in an advanced stage of decomposition on July 5 on Kibler Road near Highway 12 and the weigh station northeast of Walla Walla Regional Airport.
KIMA TV
Officers investigating homicide after finding man dead
KENNEWICK, Wash. — Officers of the Kennewick Police Department are investigating a homicide after a man died from a gunshot wound. On Nov. 19, just after 11 p.m., officers responded to a home in the 4100 block of W. 3rd Ave. for a medical assist. When officers arrived to...
Driver With Self-Made License Plate Busted for Lots of Warrants
It appears a 48-year-old Kennewick resident felt he was above the law in town, the state, and perhaps the world. Man arrested for multiple warrants, and for unusual self-made plate. Late Sunday night, around 11:45 PM a Kennewick Police officer on patrol noticed a speeding car near Kennewick Ave. and...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Homicide investigation underway after man found deceased in Kennewick
KENNEWICK – Authorities are investigating an apparent homicide in Kennewick. On Saturday at 11:11 p.m., officers were called to a residence on the 4100 block of West Third Avenue for a medical assist. Upon arrival, officers discovered an adult male deceased from an apparent gunshot wound. The man has...
2 women killed in Pasco and Richland in overnight crashes. One was a hit and run
The woman was crossing the street with her husband.
Shocking Hit-And-Run Drivers Sought by Pasco Police
The suspect vehicle was so wadded up that Pasco Police called it a Honda Accord-ion. Not a lot of details were released by Pasco PD, but they are searching for the driver of the white sedan, after a three-vehicle incident on Sunday morning, and a second driver sought as well.
nbcrightnow.com
First HiVE patrol results for the region released
KENNEWICK, Wash. – The Washington State Patrol’s first HiVE patrols through the region brought in big numbers, according to a tweet from WSP’s Public Information Officer, Trooper Thorson. The "High Visibility Enforcement" or HiVE patrols were established in areas with high car crash rates in order to...
Shop burned in fire north of Pasco
PASCO, Wash. — A detached shop was severely damaged during a fire just north of Pasco Tuesday morning, Nov. 22. The fire on the 5100 block of Janet Road was reported to emergency personnel just before 7 a.m. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office was among responding agencies and said everyone got out and no one was injured....
