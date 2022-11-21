ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walla Walla, WA

elkhornmediagroup.com

Police arrest murder suspect after fatal shooting of Kennewick man

LINCOLN COUNTY, Washington – A suspect wanted in connection to a homicide that occurred Saturday in Benton County, Washington, is now in custody. Kennewick police arrested Antonio James Aguilar-Hartman, 24, of Kennewick on Wednesday in Lincoln County, which is located west of Spokane, in connection to the fatal shooting of Mark Jurgens, 67, of Kennewick. Officers were called to a residence on the 4100 block of West Third Avenue in Kennewick where they found Jurgens deceased from an apparent gunshot wound.
KENNEWICK, WA
FOX 11 and 41

Woman’s body found in Pasco now considered a manslaughter case

PASCO, Wash.- On November, 6, Pasco Police responded to the area of 28th and Hopkins for a potential homicide investigation. They found 24-year-old Breanna Gooldy dead from an apparent assault. Through their investigation the Pasco Police Department (PPD) has determined that Gooldy’s injuries were not substantial enough to have caused...
PASCO, WA
nbcrightnow.com

One arrested after SWAT situation

A suspect is in custody following a SWAT situation in Kennewick. The suspect was arrested in connection to their alleged involvement in a shooting.
KENNEWICK, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Kennewick man arrested in connection to Columbia Center Blvd shooting

KENNEWICK, Wash. – A Kennewick man has been arrested in connection to a shooting that happened back in October on Columbia Center Boulevard. Bryan De Los Santos, 18, was arrested on several warrants, including for assault and unlawful possession of a firearm. Around 2 p.m. Tuesday, members of the Tri-City Regional SWAT Team and the Criminal Apprehension Team were in...
KENNEWICK, WA
northeastoregonnow.com

HPD Arrest Log

The following are recent arrests made by the Hermiston Police Department:. Nov. 21: Juan Rodriguez Pacheco, 51, was arrested on the 100 block of N.E. 2nd Street and charged with second-degree theft (shoplifting $101-$1,000), and first-degree criminal trespass. Nov. 20: Bryan Carl Cook, 59, was arrested on the 1300 block...
northeastoregonnow.com

Umatilla Prison Inmate Dies

An Oregon Department of Corrections (DOC) adult in custody, Morris Lewis Kopp, died the afternoon of Nov. 17. Kopp was incarcerated at Two Rivers Correctional Institution (TRCI) in Umatilla and passed away at a local hospital while on hospice care. As with all in-custody deaths, the Oregon State Police have...
UMATILLA, OR
elkhornmediagroup.com

Two Kennewick teens arrested in homicide

WALLA WALLA — Two teenagers have been arrested in connection with a deadly stabbing on June 29 that claimed the life of Miguel Perez-Barragan, 24, from the Tri-Cities area. The victim’s body was found by deputies in an advanced stage of decomposition on July 5 on Kibler Road near Highway 12 and the weigh station northeast of Walla Walla Regional Airport.
KENNEWICK, WA
KIMA TV

Officers investigating homicide after finding man dead

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Officers of the Kennewick Police Department are investigating a homicide after a man died from a gunshot wound. On Nov. 19, just after 11 p.m., officers responded to a home in the 4100 block of W. 3rd Ave. for a medical assist. When officers arrived to...
KENNEWICK, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

Homicide investigation underway after man found deceased in Kennewick

KENNEWICK – Authorities are investigating an apparent homicide in Kennewick. On Saturday at 11:11 p.m., officers were called to a residence on the 4100 block of West Third Avenue for a medical assist. Upon arrival, officers discovered an adult male deceased from an apparent gunshot wound. The man has...
KENNEWICK, WA
97 Rock

Shocking Hit-And-Run Drivers Sought by Pasco Police

The suspect vehicle was so wadded up that Pasco Police called it a Honda Accord-ion. Not a lot of details were released by Pasco PD, but they are searching for the driver of the white sedan, after a three-vehicle incident on Sunday morning, and a second driver sought as well.
PASCO, WA
nbcrightnow.com

First HiVE patrol results for the region released

KENNEWICK, Wash. – The Washington State Patrol’s first HiVE patrols through the region brought in big numbers, according to a tweet from WSP’s Public Information Officer, Trooper Thorson. The "High Visibility Enforcement" or HiVE patrols were established in areas with high car crash rates in order to...
YAKIMA, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Shop burned in fire north of Pasco

  PASCO, Wash. — A detached shop was severely damaged during a fire just north of Pasco Tuesday morning, Nov. 22.   The fire on the 5100 block of Janet Road was reported to emergency personnel just before 7 a.m.   The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office was among responding agencies and said everyone got out and no one was injured....
PASCO, WA

