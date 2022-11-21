Read full article on original website
aircargonews.net
Antonov and Air Partner complete complex oversize transport
Antonov Airlines and Air Partner have provided an urgent AOG cargo charter solution to move an oversized aircraft engine and critical tooling from Luxembourg to a remote island in the Azores. The operation entailed flying a working engine and tools weighing around 75 tonnes to the island of Lajes and...
aircargonews.net
Air cargo to join box shipping in ‘overcapacity corner’
Air cargo faces a stint in ‘overcapacity corner’ next year alongside the ocean shipping sector, according to data analyst Xeneta. The data firm, which is parent to CLIVE Data Services, said that weaker volumes and higher capacity would result in overcapacity in air cargo next year. Ocean shipping...
aircargonews.net
Lufthansa Cargo doubles Vietnam capacity with Hanoi freighter service
Lufthansa Cargo has added Hanoi as a new destination to its B777 freighter network as it looks to capitalise on export growth in Vietnam. The first flight of the twice-weekly service arrived in the Vietnamese city on November 3. The flight is part of Lufthansa’s winter schedule 2022/2023 and also includes a stop in Mumbai.
aircargonews.net
MSC drops out of bid with Lufthansa for ITA Airways
Lufthansa now faces a decision on whether to continue its play for ITA Airways after Mediterranean Shipping Co. (MSC) declared it was no longer interested in the privatisation project. Switzerland-headquartered shipping firm MSC submitted a joint bid with German airline Lufthansa in May for a stake in Italian airline ITA...
aircargonews.net
Turkish Cargo the latest carrier to join cargo.one booking portal
Turkish Cargo has become the latest airline to place its capacity on the online booking portal cargo.one as the industry continues to digitalise the sales process. The portal said that within the next few weeks freight forwarder users would be able to book capacities across Turkish Cargo’s network of more than 340 destinations, 100 of direct cargo – including important centers of commerce in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia.
aircargonews.net
Menzies Aviation builds new board following acquisition
Global aviation logistics specialist Menzies Aviation has appointed three new members to its new board. Ehab Aziz, Cheryl Martin and Thomas Plenborg have joined the new board, chaired by Hassan El-Houry, that was established following the acquisition of Menzies by Agility. The board will support the executive management team in...
aircargonews.net
GlobalX to add freighters with US fleet increase approval
Global Crossing Airlines Group (GlobalX) is preparing to add freighters following authorisation from the US Department of Transportation (DOT) to increase its fleet size. The authorisation will enable the airline to add two A321 freighters which it expects by the end of the year. This approval from the DOT enables...
aircargonews.net
RwandAir adds first dedicated freighter
RwandAir has taken delivery of its first dedicated cargo aircraft as it looks to expand its cargo operation in Africa and the Middle East. The Boeing 737-800SF, which is painted in RwandAir’s first cargo livery, will be based at the carrier’s Kigali hub in Rwanda. The carrier said...
aircargonews.net
Virgin Atlantic Cargo flies aid to Pakistan
Haider Choudrey, Bestway Group (L) and Ben Crump, Virgin Atlantic. Source: Virgin Atlantic Cargo. Virgin Atlantic Cargo has flown more than 20 tonnes of medicines to Pakistan where it will be distributed to victims of the recent flooding and resulting humanitarian disaster. The airline told Air Cargo News the aid...
