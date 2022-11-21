Read full article on original website
foxla.com
Woman homeless for 6 years gets one just in time for the holidays thanks to local nonprofit
LOS ANGELES - There's no place like home for the holidays. That's particularly true for a woman who has been without one for six years. "Wow, looks so nice!" said 61-year-old Marie Minot. To say Minot was wowed by her new home is an understatement. Everything from the bedroom to...
Thousands of free turkeys given away to LA families ahead of Thanksgiving
As Thanksgiving approaches, many families in Southern California have been hit hard economically by inflation and other financial setbacks. That's why local politicians and businesses are giving away free turkeys to families. For the third consecutive year, Hollywood Park hosted the City of Inglewood's 8th Annual Turkey Giveaway at SoFi Stadium. Over 150 volunteers helped to distribute food items to families. "Trimmings can be expensive," said Asia Jones, a volunteer. "But people still want to have a wonderful Thanksgiving and to do that they just need a little bit of help." The Thanksgiving Turkey Giveaway served roughly 2,500 Inglewood residents, providing turkeys donated...
Celebrity chef Carla Hall honored cafeteria workers with Thanksgiving meals at Panorama High School
Celebrity Chef Carla Hall partnered with Jennie-O to give back this holiday season and honored cafeteria workers at Panorama High school with a Thanksgiving meal.
Boyle Heights youth center, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Tom Arnold hand out turkeys for Thanksgiving
Arnold Schwarzenegger and actor Tom Arnold were at a youth center in Boyle Heights to give away turkeys to families in need.
2 Los Angeles-area homeless organizations awarded $5M grants by Jeff Bezos’ foundation
Two organizations that work to combat homelessness in the Los Angeles-area were awarded $5 million grants for their missions. LA Family Housing and PATH Los Angeles were chosen as recipients of the grants, which were awarded to them by the Bezos Day One Families Fund. The Day One Fund is an initiative by billionaire entrepreneur […]
Lines wrap around famous Honeybaked Ham stores across L.A.
There were large lines of people hoping to get their hands on a world-famous honey baked ham the day before Thanksgiving. Video from Sky5 showed lines wrapping around Honeybaked stores in Pasadena and Glendale Wednesday morning, many in line before the stores even opened. The stores offer pre-cooked hams, turkeys and Thanksgiving sides that can […]
ladowntownnews.com
LA Mission brings Thanksgiving celebration to Skid Row
As one of the largest providers of services to the homeless in the country, the Los Angeles Mission is dedicated to bringing hot food and other necessities to individuals and families currently living on Skid Row each holiday season. For this year’s Thanksgiving celebration, the LA Mission will provide over...
The Best Holiday Light Displays Across Southern California
From the 30th Annual Festival of Lights out in San Bernardino County to the stunning mile-long stroll at Descanso Gardens’ Enchanted Forest of Lights, SoCal is one of the best regions for holiday light displays The post The Best Holiday Light Displays Across Southern California appeared first on Los Angeles Magazine.
NBC Los Angeles
Join Big Sunday's Give-Back ‘Thanksgiving Stuffing' Event
Thanksgiving Eve, or Thanksgiving Wednesday, if you prefer, always seems to be an incredibly hectic day for most people. You might be finishing up some work calls or connecting with visiting family at the airport or train station or attending a super-cute pageant at your child's school. It's also a...
capitalandmain.com
‘We Did It!’ Street Vendors Across L.A. County Celebrate a Hard-Fought Victory
It was standing room only in Mariachi Plaza on Sept. 30 as more than 200 street vendors wept and embraced each other while they celebrated the passage of SB 972 with music, dancers and food cooked by vendors from across Los Angeles. Typically, it’s vendors’ umbrellas that paint Los Angeles...
Fun things to do this week: Nov. 25-Dec. 1
Thanksgiving is in the rearview mirror but before the chaos of the winter holidays overtakes you, take a pause to breathe and explore all the festivities around the Southland. Library Park | 321 S. Myrtle Ave., Monrovia, CA 91016 | Nov. 25-27 | cityofmonrovia.org. “Ice skate” at Monrovia’s Library Park...
foxla.com
California's newest lottery millionaires bought Scratchers at these locations
LOS ANGELES - Four people in California are giving some extra thanks this Thanksgiving as they celebrate being the lottery's newest millionaires!. California Lottery officials on Wednesday revealed the winners purchased their lucky scratchers in Riverside, Lake Forest, El Cajon, and Los Banos. The biggest winner was Simon Maida, who...
Mayor-Elect Bass, Thanksgiving Help & Hallmark’s “A Christmas Spectacular”
The Mo'Kelly Show Presents - Mayor-Elect Bass, Thanksgiving Help & Hallmark’s “A Christmas Spectacular”
Eater
Brisket and Beef Ribs Turn Heads at This New Long Beach BBQ Spot
An Axiom Kitchen Smoked Meats & BBQ pop-up typically looks something like this: Hunks of smoked beef ribs, thickly sliced brisket, and strips of tri-tip get slathered in herbed clarified butter before hitting a scorching-hot flat top for a finishing sear. Qiana and Ian Mafnas, the Black and Chamorro wife-and-husband team behind the Long Beach pop-up, rotate between helping patrons, leading service calls, and packaging to-go trays; the family unit is a well-oiled assembly line. Son Tai always has a spatula in hand, and daughter Dominique and younger son Robbie assemble platters. Ian mans the grill and Qiana handles the money and orders. Together they run a smooth operation, turning out some of the most interesting takes on Texas-style barbecue anywhere in Los Angeles County.
Traci Park to ‘insist’ homeless ordinance be enforced in LA’s Westside
For nearly a decade, the Westside of Los Angeles has been represented by Councilman Mike Bonin, a staunch progressive who has railed against the city’s anti-camping law. Councilwoman-elect Traci Park — who takes over for Bonin in less than three weeks — told City News Service that she plans on day one to “insist” that the 41.18 ordinance be enforced in the 11th District, signifying a key difference between Park and her soon-to-be predecessor.
Chef Spends $3,500 On Erewhon Groceries For A Client: "That is more than I make in a month"
Brooke Baevsky (@itschefbae) went viral via TikTok after sharing the cost to “restock a client's pantry.” Brooke is a Los Angeles-based celebrity private chef. The video has over 3.4 million views.
NBC Los Angeles
The Grove's Tree Lighting Is Free, Fun, and Full of Faux Snow
We're all seeking a pinch of extra-ness in our lives, the sorts of spectacle-driven details and major moments that make us feel as though we're connecting to a more convivial state of being. Alas: Convivial experiences are a bit few and notably far between. But when the holidays are in...
legalizationprofiles.org
California’s Fastest Growing Cannabis Dispensary Feeds 200+ Long Beach Families This Thanksgiving
LOS ANGELES — Haven Dispensaries, a rapidly expanding southern California dispensary chain, is holding a large Turkey Giveaway for Thanksgiving, on Tuesday November 22nd. Two-hundred families in the Long Beach area will have a much easier time celebrating Thanksgiving this year thanks to a concerted effort from the Haven team. High cost and limited numbers of turkeys across California has made it difficult for many individuals to afford, let alone find quality turkeys this year. Haven recognized this and took matters into their own hands by securing and covering the cost of over 200 turkeys.
foxla.com
This is how much money you need to make to buy a home in LA
LOS ANGELES - If you're not making six figures, you can kiss your dream of buying a home in Los Angeles - or most other California cities, for that matter - goodbye. That's because you apparently need to earn at least $200,000 or more to become a homeowner in Los Angeles or really any other major city in California, according to a new analysis by real estate company Redfin.
marketplace.org
A Southern California town reckons with its disappearing beaches
On a sunny fall morning, waves crashed against a slope made up of huge boulders, or riprap, sending spray over the adjacent railroad tracks. These tracks, south of San Clemente State Beach in Southern California, are part of the only freight rail line that connects the Port of San Diego with the rest of the country. This is also the route of the popular Amtrak Surfliner that hugs the coast all the way up to San Luis Obispo in Central California.
