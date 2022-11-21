ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

CBS LA

Thousands of free turkeys given away to LA families ahead of Thanksgiving

As Thanksgiving approaches, many families in Southern California have been hit hard economically by inflation and other financial setbacks. That's why local politicians and businesses are giving away free turkeys to families. For the third consecutive year, Hollywood Park hosted the City of Inglewood's 8th Annual Turkey Giveaway at SoFi Stadium. Over 150 volunteers helped to distribute food items to families. "Trimmings can be expensive," said Asia Jones, a volunteer. "But people still want to have a wonderful Thanksgiving and to do that they just need a little bit of help." The Thanksgiving Turkey Giveaway served roughly 2,500 Inglewood residents, providing turkeys donated...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Lines wrap around famous Honeybaked Ham stores across L.A.

There were large lines of people hoping to get their hands on a world-famous honey baked ham the day before Thanksgiving. Video from Sky5 showed lines wrapping around Honeybaked stores in Pasadena and Glendale Wednesday morning, many in line before the stores even opened. The stores offer pre-cooked hams, turkeys and Thanksgiving sides that can […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
ladowntownnews.com

LA Mission brings Thanksgiving celebration to Skid Row

As one of the largest providers of services to the homeless in the country, the Los Angeles Mission is dedicated to bringing hot food and other necessities to individuals and families currently living on Skid Row each holiday season. For this year’s Thanksgiving celebration, the LA Mission will provide over...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Join Big Sunday's Give-Back ‘Thanksgiving Stuffing' Event

Thanksgiving Eve, or Thanksgiving Wednesday, if you prefer, always seems to be an incredibly hectic day for most people. You might be finishing up some work calls or connecting with visiting family at the airport or train station or attending a super-cute pageant at your child's school. It's also a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

Fun things to do this week: Nov. 25-Dec. 1

Thanksgiving is in the rearview mirror but before the chaos of the winter holidays overtakes you, take a pause to breathe and explore all the festivities around the Southland. Library Park | 321 S. Myrtle Ave., Monrovia, CA 91016 | Nov. 25-27 | cityofmonrovia.org. “Ice skate” at Monrovia’s Library Park...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Eater

Brisket and Beef Ribs Turn Heads at This New Long Beach BBQ Spot

An Axiom Kitchen Smoked Meats & BBQ pop-up typically looks something like this: Hunks of smoked beef ribs, thickly sliced brisket, and strips of tri-tip get slathered in herbed clarified butter before hitting a scorching-hot flat top for a finishing sear. Qiana and Ian Mafnas, the Black and Chamorro wife-and-husband team behind the Long Beach pop-up, rotate between helping patrons, leading service calls, and packaging to-go trays; the family unit is a well-oiled assembly line. Son Tai always has a spatula in hand, and daughter Dominique and younger son Robbie assemble platters. Ian mans the grill and Qiana handles the money and orders. Together they run a smooth operation, turning out some of the most interesting takes on Texas-style barbecue anywhere in Los Angeles County.
LONG BEACH, CA
HeySoCal

Traci Park to ‘insist’ homeless ordinance be enforced in LA’s Westside

For nearly a decade, the Westside of Los Angeles has been represented by Councilman Mike Bonin, a staunch progressive who has railed against the city’s anti-camping law. Councilwoman-elect Traci Park — who takes over for Bonin in less than three weeks — told City News Service that she plans on day one to “insist” that the 41.18 ordinance be enforced in the 11th District, signifying a key difference between Park and her soon-to-be predecessor.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

The Grove's Tree Lighting Is Free, Fun, and Full of Faux Snow

We're all seeking a pinch of extra-ness in our lives, the sorts of spectacle-driven details and major moments that make us feel as though we're connecting to a more convivial state of being. Alas: Convivial experiences are a bit few and notably far between. But when the holidays are in...
LOS ANGELES, CA
legalizationprofiles.org

California’s Fastest Growing Cannabis Dispensary Feeds 200+ Long Beach Families This Thanksgiving

LOS ANGELES — Haven Dispensaries, a rapidly expanding southern California dispensary chain, is holding a large Turkey Giveaway for Thanksgiving, on Tuesday November 22nd. Two-hundred families in the Long Beach area will have a much easier time celebrating Thanksgiving this year thanks to a concerted effort from the Haven team. High cost and limited numbers of turkeys across California has made it difficult for many individuals to afford, let alone find quality turkeys this year. Haven recognized this and took matters into their own hands by securing and covering the cost of over 200 turkeys.
LONG BEACH, CA
foxla.com

This is how much money you need to make to buy a home in LA

LOS ANGELES - If you're not making six figures, you can kiss your dream of buying a home in Los Angeles - or most other California cities, for that matter - goodbye. That's because you apparently need to earn at least $200,000 or more to become a homeowner in Los Angeles or really any other major city in California, according to a new analysis by real estate company Redfin.
LOS ANGELES, CA
marketplace.org

A Southern California town reckons with its disappearing beaches

On a sunny fall morning, waves crashed against a slope made up of huge boulders, or riprap, sending spray over the adjacent railroad tracks. These tracks, south of San Clemente State Beach in Southern California, are part of the only freight rail line that connects the Port of San Diego with the rest of the country. This is also the route of the popular Amtrak Surfliner that hugs the coast all the way up to San Luis Obispo in Central California.
SAN CLEMENTE, CA

