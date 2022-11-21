Read full article on original website
Today’s Al Roker shocks co-hosts as he loudly yells in the middle of co-host Carson Daly’s report in strange live moment
THE TODAY Show meteorologist Al Roker has shocked his co-hosts as he shouted loudly during Carson Daly's report. The co-hosts talked about the new Christmas Story sequel, and Al shouted an iconic line from the first film. On Wednesday's show, during the POPStart segment, Carson aired a preview for A...
Kelly Clarkson Just Dropped A Major Bombshell About Her Talk Show And Fans Are Going Crazy
It’s just been announced that The Kelly Clarkson Show has been renewed for two more seasons, meaning we will have the hit daytime talk show on our screens until at least 2025! How exciting!. The Kelly Clarkson Show Is Renewed Until 2025. NBCUniversal Syndication Studios issued a statement about...
Today’s Al Roker fires back after co-host Craig Melvin throws major shade in jaw-dropping exchange live on air
THE TODAY show host Al Roker has clapped back at his co-host Craig Melvin in a live on-air exchange after Roker joke about being around for the first Halloween. On Tuesday's show, NBC News Senior Consumer Investigative Correspondent Vicki Nguyen stopped by the studio to talk Halloween safety tips. Al,...
Today’s Al Roker snaps at show guest after he appears to imply weatherman, 68, is old enough ‘for a home’
TODAY’S Al Roker has snapped at one of the show’s guests after the visitor seemed to imply the weather is old enough to be in a “home.”. The 68-year-old host has used his well-known humor to hit back at the notion. The Today hosts had on drink...
Today’s Carson Daly absent from show & replaced by fan-favorite after co-hosts single him out in brutal snub on live TV
TODAY host Carson Daly has taken the day off from the morning show on Friday. The 49-year-old has been replaced by a fan-favorite female host just one day after he was snubbed by his colleagues on live TV. With Carson out from the show, Today host Sheinelle Jones, 44, filled...
Al Roker Makes A Series Of Shocking Outbursts Before Disappearing From ‘Today’
Whether it’s a closed set or in front of a live audience, public figures always seem at war with a case of the giggles at the least opportune times. Sometimes, they have a character’s persona to maintain; others, they need to stay professional for the crowd. That shouldn’t be too hard if everyone is staying mature. But Al Roker seems determined to get his Today colleagues to break their professional bearing, prompting a series of very suggestive jokes from the meteorologist.
Today host Carson Daly ditches desk duties again after another grueling night at second late night TV job
CARSON Daly has missed another day of hosting TODAY after he spent another grueling night at his second job. Carson, 49, is currently in the middle of the 22nd season of The Voice and was busy filming the 19th episode on Tuesday evening. Therefore, the TV host was noticeably absent...
A Peek into the Homes of Your Favorite Daytime TV Hosts: Tour Dylan Dreyer’s House and More
Switching on a talk show in the morning has become a huge part of millions of people’s daily routines. Dylan Dreyer, Lara Spencer and more daytime TV hosts have stolen the hearts of viewers with their dynamite personalities. After tackling hot topics on TV for the first few hours of the day, many anchors enjoy spending time in their stunning homes.
Hoda & Jenna throw Vegas-style wedding, Willie Geist officiates!
Hoda and Jenna throw a Vegas-style wedding for Eleanor Molver and McKay Blanchard. See the couple say “I do” alongside Willie Geist dressed as Elvis!Oct. 31, 2022.
Weather expected to cooperate for Thanksgiving holiday
No major delays are expected this Thanksgiving weekend as there is minimal wet weather projected. TODAY’s Dylan Dreyer has the holiday weekend forecast.Nov. 23, 2022.
Josh Groban and Jennifer Hudson sing chilling version of 'The Impossible Dream'
Jennifer Hudson sang one of her favorite songs with an artist who covered the classic tune in 2020. Hudson, whose talk show "The Jennifer Hudson Show" premiered earlier this year, welcomed Josh Groban for a recent episode and couldn't help but gush about his rendition of the song "The Impossible Dream."
29 Christmas brunch recipes for a magical holiday
Brunch is a magnificent meal and, for Christmas, we're pulling out all the stops. The house is decorated, the Christmas music is emanating from the speakers, and finally it's time to eat! For all the folks who skip breakfast, for the parents who sip coffee and gulp down a piece of toast while watching gift wrap fling through the air, for the adults who slept in after a late night celebrating Christmas Eve, brunch is key. And curating the perfect brunch menu can be a whole lot of fun. Why?
Jason Momoa’s show ‘Chief of War’ kicks off 1st day of filming with traditional Hawaiian prayer
Jason Momoa’s forthcoming project about Hawaiian history is officially underway and with hopes for fortune from the local community for good measure. On Nov. 21, the Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement (CNHA) offered a pule on the first day of filming for Momoa’s Apple TV+ series, “Chiefs of War.” According to Ulukau.org, the Hawaiian Electronic Library, a pule is defined as a prayer or blessing.
