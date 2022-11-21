UNION COUNTY – (Release from Union County Chamber of Commerce) The Union County Chamber of Commerce donated $5000 to the Union County Farm Bureau. The funds were raised at the 73rd Farmer Merchant Banquet that took place on Nov 3rd and will be used to fund student scholarships. Scott Newman, the Executive Director for the Union County Chamber of Commerce said about the scholarship’s funds, “The Union County Chamber of Commerce is proud to work with the Ag Community in Union County and the Union County Farm Bureau to be donating these funds to Union County students. These funds were raised at the Farmer Merchant Banquet. This level of generosity shows how the Ag community in Union County supports students and again I am proud that the Union County Chamber of Commerce can present these funds.”

UNION COUNTY, OR ・ 22 HOURS AGO