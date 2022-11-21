Read full article on original website
Chamber donates $5000 to Union County Farm Bureau
UNION COUNTY – (Release from Union County Chamber of Commerce) The Union County Chamber of Commerce donated $5000 to the Union County Farm Bureau. The funds were raised at the 73rd Farmer Merchant Banquet that took place on Nov 3rd and will be used to fund student scholarships. Scott Newman, the Executive Director for the Union County Chamber of Commerce said about the scholarship’s funds, “The Union County Chamber of Commerce is proud to work with the Ag Community in Union County and the Union County Farm Bureau to be donating these funds to Union County students. These funds were raised at the Farmer Merchant Banquet. This level of generosity shows how the Ag community in Union County supports students and again I am proud that the Union County Chamber of Commerce can present these funds.”
GSA awards new lease for U.S. Forest Service in Joseph
JOSEPH – (Release from the U.S. Forest Service) Today, the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) is entering into a 20-year lease agreement with Probert Family Ranches, LLC for a new U.S. Forest Service Ranger District Office for the Wallowa Valley and Eagle Cap Ranger Districts and the Hells Canyon National Recreation Area. The lease award was based on a competitive procurement process.
Sheriff McKinley weighs in on BM114
GRANT COUNTY – Grant County Sheriff Todd McKinley recently issued a statement regarding the passage of Measure 114. Find his statement in full below:
Wolves are busy
SALEM – The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife has changed the way it reports confirmed wolf depredations and other wolf news. It will report all acts on a weekly basis instead of as they occur. There are also fewer details provided in these reports. Based on that new...
FAQs regarding Oregon marijuana pardons
CANYON CITY – Grant County District Attorney Jim Carpenter passed along a state-issued release regarding the Governor’s recent executive action that pardons many marijuana crimes committed in Oregon. The document shows frequently asked questions regarding the action, and answers that go along with them. View and/or download the document below:
Thanksgiving Day Office Closure
John Day, Prairie City and Hines, OR. – (November 22, 2022) All Malheur National Forest offices will be closing at 2:30 pm on Wednesday, November 23rd and closed on Thursday, November 24th, in observance of the Thanksgiving Holiday. All offices will resume services starting at 8 am, Friday, November 25th.
An arrest in Oregon worries those who want to prescribe more fire on the land
Your browser does not support the audio element. Every year, land managers intentionally set millions of acres on fire across the United States. Last month, one of those prescribed fires in Eastern Oregon’s Grant County had the rare distinction of making news headlines. On Oct. 19, Grant County Sheriff...
LGRFPD Respond to Haystack Fire on the Corner of Peach and Airport
LA GRANDE – (Information from the La Grande Rural Fire Protection District) The La Grande Rural Fire Protection District responded to a haystack fire on the corner of Peach Rd. and Airport Ln. near the La Grande Airport yesterday Morning. The cause and exact time of ignition of the fire have not been confirmed though it was reported to have been burning in the early morning around 2:00 a.m.
BMHD to hold free public workshop on dementia
JOHN DAY – The Blue Mountain Hospital District is sponsoring a free, educational program for friends and family whose loved ones have dementia or memory loss. Dr. Rod Harwood, Older Adult Behavioral Health Coordinator at GOBHI, will present information about dementia, provide training for family and friends who are caregivers, and share about on-going resources for Grant County families affected by dementia. He said anyone is welcome to show up:
Grande Ronde Hospital Water Leak Damages Fully Repaired by Early This Week
LA GRANDE – Early Wednesday morning, 11-16-22, Grande Ronde Hospital staff discovered an equipment malfunction in our surgical services department. The malfunction caused a water leak near one of the operating rooms. We are grateful the issue was caught before the damage became more extensive. The situation was quickly assessed, our teams worked through the night, and the process to repair the damage has already begun.
Eastern Oregon gold mine proposal inches forward
A Nevada company has reached another permitting milestone and is moving forward with plans to build a large gold mine in Eastern Oregon, south of Vale near Lake Owyhee. Paramount Gold has submitted its operations plan for the proposed Grassy Mountain Gold Mine to the U.S. Bureau of Land Management. By the end of November, the agency will tell the company whether it can start preparing an environmental impact statement — a document that kicks off a review process where the mining proposal will face regulatory and public scrutiny.
Small Town Eastern Oregon to Get A Lot of New Roads Etc
Four small communities in our region in Eastern Oregon will have some better roads and sidewalks soon, thanks to a new fund for projects. According to information released Thursday by the Oregon State Department of Transportation:. "Small City Allotment Advisory Committee approved the latest round of recommendations in the 2023...
Mt. Vernon couple found deceased in their home
MT. VERNON – UPDATE: (Press release from Grant County D.A. Jim Carpenter) On the morning of Saturday, November 19, 2022, Jack Kight (80), and Elaine Kight. (76), were found dead in their home West of Mt. Vernon, Grant County, Oregon. Preliminary findings are that both died from a single...
Man sentenced to jail following driving violations
CANYON CITY – A man will spend time in jail following conviction on multiple driving violations across four different cases. Justin Sheidegger, 28, recently pleaded guilty in Grant County Circuit Court to Driving Under the Influence of Intoxicants, as well as three separate counts of Criminal Driving While Suspended or Revoked.
24 food boxes made for families for Thanksgiving
ISLAND CITY – Grocery Outlet in Island City recently partnered with the Island City Lions Club and the Island City Fire Department to make food boxes for families. According to Grocery Outlet, food boxes were made for a total of 24 families for Thanksgiving. It was noted that these...
Five More Mounties Place at Spokane
LA GRANDE – (Release from Eastern Oregon University) The Mountaineers were back in action Sunday as they traveled to Spokane, Wash. to compete in the Spokane open. The Mounties had a good day on the mat as five EOU wrestlers found spots on the podium. Starting in the 125-pound...
Oregon 6-month-old found 89 days after being reported missing
SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - A 6-month-old child named Oakley Miller has been safely found 89 days after he was reported missing. According to the Oregon Department of Human Services, Oakley went missing on Aug. 3 from the La Grande area and was found safe on Oct. 30. When Oakley was...
