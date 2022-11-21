Read full article on original website
Apple Watch Ultra gets a massive $60 discount for Black Friday
The Apple Watch Ultra has dropped to its lowest price for Black Friday. You can grab the watch with an Alpine Loop wristband for $739, down from its $799 MSRP. The rugged titanium case and multi-day battery life make the Apple Watch Ultra ideal for fitness and outdoor enthusiasts. This...
Apple apparently canceled $49 Apple Pencil launch with iPhone support at the last minute
A sketchy rumor claims Apple planned to introduce a $49 Apple Pencil with iPhone compatibility. The company wanted to launch the budget Apple Pencil alongside new iPhones in September. For unclear reasons, though, Apple changed its mind at the last minute and canceled the product’s launch. Apple apparently produced...
Get a top-rated Apple Watch alternative for less than $40 before Black Friday
If your wrist could use an upgrade, we have some good news. A great everyday smartwatch doesn’t have to cost as much as an Apple Watch Ultra. ChronoWatch offers an affordable alternative, with activity-tracking features that might give Apple’s smartwatches a run for their money. It’s on sale...
Keep the iPad front and center or ditch it? [Setups]
Some people like a lot screens in their computer setup, others like to be glued to one and one only. In today’s featured computer setup, the user wrestles with the question of whether to keep his iPad Pro front and center, right in front of the external display, or just leave it out. Meanwhile, a MacBook Pro sits off to the side in clamshell mode.
The best Black Friday deals on AirPods, MacBooks, iPads and Apple Watch
Black Friday is just around the corner, and that means you can get hefty discounts on Apple products. While the shopping event is a few days away, Black Friday deals have already gone live across various retailers. So, if you have been looking to buy a Mac, iPad, Apple Watch,...
Black Friday blowout: Get up to 85% off secure pCloud storage
These days, the average person takes up a lot of digital space. In addition to hefty software programs, people practically burst their hard drives at their seams with scads of photos, videos and documents. So cloud storage is increasingly critical, and right now you can get an amazing Black Friday...
Satechi offers up to 30% off everything for Black Friday
Satechi makes a wide range of popular accessories for Apple products. The company just took the wraps off its big Black Friday sale, offering up to 30% off everything it makes. That’s a lot of deals for you on chargers, hubs, keyboards, mice, stands, bags, cases and more. Get...
Manage who enters your home from your iPhone with this $90 smart lock
Smart locks can give your house an extra layer of security and allow you to control who enters your home. If you’re looking for a top-rated smart door lock, consider the Bosma Aegis. It can turn any existing deadbolt into a smart lock, and it’s on sale for $89.99 (regularly $119).
The best deals of the holiday shopping season are here with these Thanksgiving 2022 bargains
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. It’s official: The holiday shopping season has arrived. This means consumers can get the best deals on the widest range of products because discounts are expected to be steeper than ever. Inflation and excess inventory along with consumers’ expectations for lower prices have put pressure on retailers to […]
Get a fantastic Black Friday deal on secure Private Internet Access VPN
An encrypted virtual private network is one of the best ways to keep your online activities completely private. Plus, a VPN also can open up access to restricted content all over the world. SPONSORED. Right now, you can score an amazing Black Friday deal on a leading service, Private Internet...
Show your iPhone 14’s guts with bold new schematic wallpaper
Mac maven Basic Apple Guy just rolled out a project he said he’s been slaving over since late September — a set of detailed and layered iPhone 14 schematics you can download and use as display wallpaper in your choice of colors on your handset. It’s kind of...
Two days only: Learn languages, coding and more with 2022’s best deal on Rosetta Stone bundle
You’re never really done learning. If you want to add a few new languages — and a ton of other awesome skills — to your repertoire, then check out the Unlimited Lifetime Learning Bundle. This pack contains lifetime subscriptions to highly rated language app Rosetta Stone and...
Set HomeKit scenes with Aqara’s new Cube controller
Smart-home accessories maker Aqara unveiled its new Cube T1 Pro Wednesday, an update on its popular wireless Cube controller. The new cube adds HomeKit and Amazon Alexa support so you can control a range of smart home devices with it. This post contains affiliate links. Cult of Mac may earn...
iPhone 14 Pro tops 5G speed tests in US, UK and Germany
A new analysis of smartphone speeds in 10 countries shows iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max are the fastest 5G mobile devices in the United States, United Kingdom and Germany. Ookla’s study, released Monday, listed the top five fastest “popular” 5G devices by market share in each country. iPhone 14 and 13 series models appeared in many of the lists, but failed to place in some Asian markets.
Affordable Edifier wireless ANC headphones get the basics right [Review]
The Chinese company Edifier has been putting out affordable high-quality audio equipment for more than 25 years. I often find it hits the “high-value” button with many of its products, offering great sound and solid features at relatively low prices. The company seems to stake out that same territory with its W820NB ANC Bluetooth Stereo Headphones.
