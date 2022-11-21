Read full article on original website
Longstanding Salvation Army Store to Permanently Close on November 26Joel EisenbergTaylor, MI
4 Great Seafood Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Woman Faces 43 Felony Counts After Tax CrimesTaxBuzzSouthfield, MI
Top NFL Rookie Receiver Returns To PracticeOnlyHomersDetroit, MI
The richest person in Michigan is giving away millionsAsh JurbergMichigan State
Ndamukong Suh chose Eagles over 1 other NFC team
Ndamukong Suh played for the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday after signing a deal with them just days before, and the veteran defensive tackle chose Philly over at least one other NFC contender. After the Eagles’ 17-16 win over the Indianapolis Colts, Suh told Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk that...
2022 Playoff Picture: Cowboys, Bills, Dolphins, Ravens have had toughest schedules
Strength of schedule is always an interesting conversation during the offseason, but the gaze is often focused in the wrong direction. 2022 crystalizes this more than other recent years. Any fan looking at their team’s schedule this offseason would’ve circled the Los Angeles Rams as one of the toughest games on the itinerary.
Detroit News
Lions list seven players not able to practice on estimated injury report
Allen Park — With a short turnaround heading into the team's Thanksgiving tilt with the Buffalo Bills, the Detroit Lions didn't hold a traditional practice on Monday. But the league still requires teams to release estimated practice reports, where the Lions listed seven players who would have been unable to practice.
Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell news conference: What he said
The fiery Dan Campbell may be a little more subdued during the Detroit Lions head coach's weekly news conference. He's used to being in a good mood on Mondays in November 2022. Campbell has led the team to its first three-game winning streak in about five years after a dominant 31-18 victory...
KTSA
How Thanksgiving football games started for the Dallas Cowboys
ARLINGTON, TX - NOVEMBER 22: A general view of play during a Thanksgiving Day game between the Washington Redskins and the Dallas Cowboys at Cowboys Stadium on November 22, 2012 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images) SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — It may seem like the Dallas Cowboys...
Lions Receive Massive Injury Update On Key Offensive Piece
The Detroit Lions got off to a very tough start this season losing six out of their first seven games. They had a high-scoring offense but the defense couldn’t stop a cold as they are still in last place in the NFL in yardage and points allowed. However, they are beginning to show signs of improvement and breakthrough.
MLive.com
Lions bracing for Jameson Williams’ NFL debut: ‘He’s just got so much speed, man’
ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions have three days to cram for their Thanksgiving showdown with the Buffalo Bills, which doesn’t leave time for much else in these frantic days. But they still can’t help but get excited by what awaits on the immediate horizon: The NFL debut of Jameson Williams.
Should the Detroit Pistons re-unite with this former draft pick?
It’s no secret that the Detroit Pistons are down big right now, and it is likely to get worse before it gets better. They are mired in a lengthy losing streak and still on the road where they haven’t won. They are missing three starters and have no idea when Cade Cunningham is going to return.
The Detroit Pistons should stay away from Miles Bridges
The Detroit Pistons are mired in a losing streak, shorthanded and could certainly use some additional talent as they try not to slip further into the abyss this season. Troy Weaver has been known to look for high-ceiling guys who may need a new environment to succeed and has taken chances on players like Josh Jackson and Marvin Bagley III with mixed results.
New York Giants Week 12: First Look at Dallas Cowboys Offense
Let's revisit the Dallas Cowboys offense.
Detroit Mercy's Antoine Davis sets new NCAA record in loss to Bryant
Add another scoring record to the ledger for Detroit Mercy star Antoine Davis. The senior had 29 points to led all scorers in the Titans' 98-88 loss to Bryant in the Paradise Invitational in Boca Raton, Florida, on Monday. It was Davis' 117th consecutive game scoring in double figures, breaking the NCAA mark set by Campbell's Chris Clemons (2015-19) and LaSalle's Lionel Simmons (1987-90).
NCAA Final Four set to bring thousands of fans to Detroit
Detroit is set to host college basketball’s biggest event of the 2027 season, along with the droves of fans sure to descend upon the city and its best in entertainment and dining. The national semifinals, slotted for the first weekend of April, are anticipated to attract more than 100,000 fans and basketball enthusiasts, a beacon of blessings to come for local restaurants and bars. Tuesday’s announcement from the NCAA cements 2022 as a “banner year” for sports...
MAD Lions part with 2 players amid roster overhaul
MAD Lions have parted ways with Irfan “Armut” Tukek of Turkey and Norman Kaiser of Germany, the club announced Tuesday.
Nearly 200 workers to be hired to work Thanksgiving at Ford Field
To be a fan inside Ford Field is one thing, but to work there is another. On Monday, dozens of Lions fans got that chance at a job fair."We are having a job fair for cleaning Ford Field."Mario Kelly, founder of Believe 313, Detroit's only minority owned staffing company, says it is all part of his mission to get the city back on track."My overall mission is just to get the city back to working. That's one of my overall missions is just to help someone," Kelly says.With nearly 200 positions open for the big game against the Buffalo Bills on Thanksgiving, James Kopis says he is ready become a member of the team."I'm excited. It's right before the holidays, good chance to make some money," Kopis says. "I'm really hoping to get like a picture on the field!"With $22 per hour at stake, Marquise Pope says he is signing up not only in effort to save some money but to give back."It's great opportunity to get to experience different things and give back," Pope says.Anyone interested in applying must present a valid ID, social security and be at least 18 years of age.For more information, visit https://believe313staffing.com/.
overtimeheroics.net
Detroit Tigers Roster Taking Shape Under New GM Scott Harris
The Detroit Tigers recently hired former San Francisco Giants, former general manager, Scott Harris as their President of Baseball Operations. Harris replaced former Tigers general manager and Executive Vice President Al Avila after he spent 22 seasons with the Tigers. Harris has said that he intends to hire a general manager during the offseason. During his three seasons with the Giants, Harris oversaw a team that made the playoffs only once. Now, Scott Harris looks to put his personal stamp on the Detroit Tigers roster.
