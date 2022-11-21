ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Detroit News

Lions list seven players not able to practice on estimated injury report

Allen Park — With a short turnaround heading into the team's Thanksgiving tilt with the Buffalo Bills, the Detroit Lions didn't hold a traditional practice on Monday. But the league still requires teams to release estimated practice reports, where the Lions listed seven players who would have been unable to practice.
DETROIT, MI
KTSA

How Thanksgiving football games started for the Dallas Cowboys

ARLINGTON, TX - NOVEMBER 22: A general view of play during a Thanksgiving Day game between the Washington Redskins and the Dallas Cowboys at Cowboys Stadium on November 22, 2012 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images) SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — It may seem like the Dallas Cowboys...
ARLINGTON, TX
FanSided

The Detroit Pistons should stay away from Miles Bridges

The Detroit Pistons are mired in a losing streak, shorthanded and could certainly use some additional talent as they try not to slip further into the abyss this season. Troy Weaver has been known to look for high-ceiling guys who may need a new environment to succeed and has taken chances on players like Josh Jackson and Marvin Bagley III with mixed results.
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Detroit Mercy's Antoine Davis sets new NCAA record in loss to Bryant

Add another scoring record to the ledger for Detroit Mercy star Antoine Davis. The senior had 29 points to led all scorers in the Titans' 98-88 loss to Bryant in the Paradise Invitational in Boca Raton, Florida, on Monday. It was Davis' 117th consecutive game scoring in double figures, breaking the NCAA mark set by Campbell's Chris Clemons (2015-19) and LaSalle's Lionel Simmons (1987-90).
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

NCAA Final Four set to bring thousands of fans to Detroit

Detroit is set to host college basketball’s biggest event of the 2027 season, along with the droves of fans sure to descend upon the city and its best in entertainment and dining.  The national semifinals, slotted for the first weekend of April, are anticipated to attract more than 100,000 fans and basketball enthusiasts, a beacon of blessings to come for local restaurants and bars. Tuesday’s announcement from the NCAA cements 2022 as a “banner year” for sports...
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Nearly 200 workers to be hired to work Thanksgiving at Ford Field

To be a fan inside Ford Field is one thing, but to work there is another. On Monday, dozens of Lions fans got that chance at a job fair."We are having a job fair for cleaning Ford Field."Mario Kelly, founder of Believe 313, Detroit's only minority owned staffing company, says it is all part of his mission to get the city back on track."My overall mission is just to get the city back to working. That's one of my overall missions is just to help someone," Kelly says.With nearly 200 positions open for the big game against the Buffalo Bills on Thanksgiving, James Kopis says he is ready become a member of the team."I'm excited. It's right before the holidays, good chance to make some money," Kopis says. "I'm really hoping to get like a picture on the field!"With $22 per hour at stake, Marquise Pope says he is signing up not only in effort to save some money but to give back."It's great opportunity to get to experience different things and give back," Pope says.Anyone interested in applying must present a valid ID, social security and be at least 18 years of age.For more information, visit https://believe313staffing.com/.
DETROIT, MI
overtimeheroics.net

Detroit Tigers Roster Taking Shape Under New GM Scott Harris

The Detroit Tigers recently hired former San Francisco Giants, former general manager, Scott Harris as their President of Baseball Operations. Harris replaced former Tigers general manager and Executive Vice President Al Avila after he spent 22 seasons with the Tigers. Harris has said that he intends to hire a general manager during the offseason. During his three seasons with the Giants, Harris oversaw a team that made the playoffs only once. Now, Scott Harris looks to put his personal stamp on the Detroit Tigers roster.
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy