ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chelsea Transfer Room

2022 FIFA World Cup: Where To Watch: Wales Vs USA

By Luka Foley
Chelsea Transfer Room
Chelsea Transfer Room
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EGwtu_0jIbbrYH00

Here is all the information you need about where to watch this evening's Group B clash between Wales and the USA.

View the original article to see embedded media.

This is Wales' first World Cup since 1958 and will be looking to make their mark on the world stage from the off against a team who have the second youngest squad at the World Cup, with Gregg Berhalter 's side having an average age of 25.2.

Chelsea fans will be keeping a close eye on this match with Christian Pulisic in action for the US as they take part in their first World Cup since 2014, where they got as far as the Round of 16.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nHl1h_0jIbbrYH00
Christian Pulisic will be taking part in his first World Cup

IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

With England likely to be favourites over both Wales and the USA when they face them, both teams will be aware of how crucial a win would be for them this evening.

Where To Watch

In the United Kingdom, the match will be broadcast on ITV 1, the programme beginning at 18:00 BST, kick-off at 19:00 BST.

To watch it online, you can view it via the ITV Hub . Highlights will be available on BBC One at 22:40.

In the USA, the game will be available on Fox Sports and Telemundo (Spanish) at 14:00 ET.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XImS8_0jIbbrYH00
Berhalter's captain for the tournament will be Tyler Adams

IMAGO / Xinhua

For online viewing, the game will be shown via FuboTV, the Fox Sports App, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo and Peacock.

Read More Chelsea Stories

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

‘Ridiculous’: Iran goalkeeper tries to play on against England despite sickening head clash

Iran goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand attempted to play on against England despite suffering a head injury in a sickening clash with his own player, as Fifa’s concussion protocols came under fire during the World Cup clash.Beiranvand collided with one of his own defenders while punching clear a cross from Harry Kane in the opening stages of his team’s World Cup opener against England.Beiranvand received medical treatment for around five minutes before appearing to tell Iran’s medical team that he wanted to play on - despite the goalkeeper looking visibly dazed and showing concussion symptoms, as well as a bloodied nose.However,...
The Comeback

Fans have hilarious response to World Cup beer ban

There has been no shortage of controversies throughout the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar with FIFA President Gianni Infantino making some outlandish comments and the organization asking teams to “stick to football” with multiple teams and players planning to support the LGBTQ+ in different ways due to Qatar’s anti-LGBTQ+ policies. But one major controversy Read more... The post Fans have hilarious response to World Cup beer ban appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
HollywoodLife

Gerard Pique Kisses GF Clara Chia After Playing His Final Soccer Match Before Retiring: Watch

Gerard Piqué, 35, showed some love to his girlfriend Clara Chia Marti after playing his final soccer match in his career on Saturday, November 5. Gerard, who announced his retirement from the sport last week, was seen kissing Clara on the cheek in a brief but cute PDA moment seen HERE. The couple started seeing each after Gerard and Shakira, 45, ended their 11-year-relationship in June.
The Independent

TV reporter robbed live on air during Qatar World Cup coverage

An Argentinian television reporter claims she was robbed live on air while reporting on the World Cup 2022 in Qatar, with money and documents stolen.Dominique Metzger recounted the incident on Todo Noticias as the alleged moment was broadcast back.She was speaking from the Corniche area of Doha on Sunday.“I was dancing with the crowd, I’m convinced that it was at that moment when someone opened my bag’s zipper and took my wallet,” Metzger explained.“I didn’t realise then, because I was in the middle of the crowd while on air.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More World Cup: Daily update from day two in QatarEarthquake kills at least 162 and topples buildings on Indonesia’s Java islandDriver caught on camera ditching stolen car after crashing into bus stop
FOX Sports

World Cup 2022 highlights: Japan stuns Germany 2-1

The 2022 FIFA World Cup continued Wednesday on FS1, as Japan defeated Germany 2-1. Earlier, Morocco and Croatia battled to a 0-0 draw. This is the second straight tournament that Germany has lost its opening game in the World Cup and just the third time ever. Meanwhile, Japan picked up its sixth World Cup win, improving to 6-11-5 (W-L-D) all-time in World Cup matches.
Chelsea Transfer Room

Chelsea Transfer Room

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
10K+
Post
768K+
Views
ABOUT

Chelsea Transfer Room is a FanNation channel featuring the latest News, Highlights, Analysis surrounding the Chelsea FC.

 https://www.si.com/soccer/chelsea

Comments / 0

Community Policy