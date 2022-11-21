Uh-oh! In true (late) late capitalist fashion, yet another three-letter acronym enters our lexicon before we have even fathomed its basic meaning, let alone its ramifications. But luddites, we are not. Touted by venture capitalists and art historians alike as an emancipatory godsend that would decentralise the commodity market, the NFT has also fallen a little short. Glitchy graphics, tacky art and, above all, a slightly tired conversation about what the fuck it actually is remain perennial topics across media outlets and dinner tables the world over. Don’t close your Ethereum account, though. Sending tech-bro jargon packing, the man that brought you live fashion broadcasting and augmented fashion realities is here to rescue the medium.

2 DAYS AGO