Read full article on original website
Related
Hypebae
10th FLOOR's Hyperglam Collection Gives Your Strut ‘90s Energy
Celebrity-approved label 10th FLOOR has unveiled a new collection inspired by the iconic designers and supermodels of the ’90s. Dubbed Hyperglam, the range delivers hedonistic glamour for women who use fashion as a form of self-expression. The British label seeks to encourage wearers to celebrate their individuality and be...
Youth, Americana and Music: Raf Simons’ 9 Most Memorable Fashion Shows
LONDON — It’s the end for Raf Simons’ eponymous label after 27 years, the designer revealed on Instagram on Monday. His spring 2023 show staged during Frieze London in October will be the designer’s last collection for his own brand.More from WWDA Look at Artist Yvette Mayorga's Most Recent Show at The MomentaryRoksanda RTW Spring 2023Roberta Einer RTW Spring 2023 Simons launched his namesake label in 1995, working on it while simultaneously holding positions at Jil Sander, Dior, Calvin Klein and Prada, where he’s currently co-creative director since February 2020. The designer has obsessed over youth, Americana and music during his nearly three-decade...
Katie Holmes Serves Cozy Style in Knit Sweater, Suede Saint Laurent Bag & Matching Clogs
The master of fall dressing is back again. Katie Holmes stepped out in New York on Tuesday in a cozy look. The “Dawson’s Creek” alum donned a matching set outfit consisting of a beige quarter-zip sweater and wide-leg pants. The waffle-knit material of the separates added a trendy touch to the pieces. Holmes added a neutral-colored flannel that was barely visible underneath her sweater.
Hypebae
EYTYS FW22 Denim Collection Makes Your Femme Fatale Dreams Come True
Stockholm-based unisex label EYTYS has unveiled its latest denim campaign starring their longtime muse, Alizée Gamberini. Dubbed “The Day After,” the editorial is a homage to the intimate in-between of everyday life. Featuring the brand’s signature “Benz” style — a ’90s classic baggy staple — Gamberini is...
hypebeast.com
Alessandro Michele Is Reportedly Exiting Gucci
Change is in the air at Gucci. WWD has recently reported that “well-placed sources” have indicated that creative director Alessandro Michele is slated to exit the Italian luxury brand and that the brand is expected to release a statement as early as Wednesday. Gucci nor Kering have responded...
The Delightful Sausage review – delicious cult comedy
The tale of two ‘mucky northern oiks’ on a quest for success is less important than the joyful jokes, backchat and smutty puns en route
Alessandro Michele shares cryptic statement after stepping down as Gucci’s creative director
Alessandro Michele is stepping down as creative director of Gucci.The news was announced by the fashion house on Wednesday (23 November).While the brand did not give a reason for the move, the Rome-born designer said in a statement: “There are times when paths part ways because of the different perspectives each one of us may have.” Womenswear Daily reported Michele’s expected departure on Tuesday (22 November), citing sources that said Michele had failed to meet a request to “initiate a strong design shift,” and that the chairman of Gucci’s parent Kering, Francois-Henri Pinault, was looking for a change of...
The Lip Bar taps gospel singer Kierra Sheard-Kelly for a collection of her favorite things
The limited-edition kit is available online and at TLB’s flagship Detroit store
Cranberry Saucy Celebrations: Serayah Hosted Friendsgiving With Help From DeLeón Tequila [Exclusive]
Serayah hosted a Friendsgiving dinner at Tao sponsored by DeLeón Tequila. She stars in VH1's "Hip-Hop Family Christmas Wedding".
A Versace Retrospective, Australian Fashion Laureates Winners
ICONS ONLY: Twenty-five years after his death, Gianni Versace is the subject of an upcoming retrospective at the Groninger Museum in the Netherlands that bills itself as the largest exhibition of the Italian fashion designer’s work. The exhibition features women’s and men’s outfits, accessories, fabrics, drawings, interior designs and show footage from Versace’s heyday in the 1990s, sourced from the archives of leading private collectors of his work. The Versace family and company are not involved and did not endorse the event.More from WWDBrunello Cucinelli Men's Spring 2023Stella McCartney Resort 2023Brunello Cucinelli Men's Fall 2022 Visitors will be able to see iconic...
hypebeast.com
Billionaire Boys Club EU Offers Up Retro Football-Inspired Kits
With the World Cup 2022 underway, it’s the perfect moment to share one’s pride in the international sport of football. Billionaire Boys Club EU is one of many joining in the fun with the launch of a football-inspired jersey kit capsule. The new offering centers on retro football...
Alessandro Michele Leaves Gucci After Seven-Plus Blockbuster Years
Alessandro Michele, who defined an era of menswear at the helm of Gucci, is out. “There are times when paths part ways because of the different perspectives each one of us may have,” the designer said in a statement released by Gucci parent company Kering. “Today an extraordinary journey ends for me, lasting more than twenty years, within a company to which I have tirelessly dedicated all my love and creative passion.”
hypebeast.com
Raf Simons Closes Namesake Label After 27 Years
Raf Simons sent a shockwave through fashion on Monday afternoon, announcing the official conclusion of his namesake design label. In a brief letter, he confirmed that his recently debuted Spring/Summer 2023 collection was the imprint’s last effort, before expressing his gratitude for all those who adored and worked with the fashion brand over its almost three decades of path-carving work.
AdWeek
Rebecca Minkoff Is Betting on Fashion Entering the Metaverse
An industry leader in accessible luxury handbags, accessories and apparel, Rebecca Minkoff’s playful and subtly edgy designs are blazing a path for other brands by being at the forefront of adopting new innovations when shopping for fashion. Minkoff joined Adweek’s Elevate: Future of Shopping event alongside Adweek chief experience officer Jenny Rooney to discuss her quest to revolutionize the future of shopping.
Vice
Anoushka Shankar Doesn’t Want To Be the ‘Only Brown Woman’ in the Room
2013 was an annus horribilis – a most horrible year – for me. I was a fish out of water inside an engineering college teeming with lathe machines, metal and wooden typefaces, and carpentry tools. I felt like an outsider looking in, seeking refuge instead in books and film – and music.
Vice
Nick Knight on his NFTs of Jazzelle Zanaughtti and the metaverse
Uh-oh! In true (late) late capitalist fashion, yet another three-letter acronym enters our lexicon before we have even fathomed its basic meaning, let alone its ramifications. But luddites, we are not. Touted by venture capitalists and art historians alike as an emancipatory godsend that would decentralise the commodity market, the NFT has also fallen a little short. Glitchy graphics, tacky art and, above all, a slightly tired conversation about what the fuck it actually is remain perennial topics across media outlets and dinner tables the world over. Don’t close your Ethereum account, though. Sending tech-bro jargon packing, the man that brought you live fashion broadcasting and augmented fashion realities is here to rescue the medium.
‘Berlusconi’ London Musical Staged by ‘Fleabag’ Producer Sparks Satire on Mogul’s Mediaset TV
The announcement of a London stage musical titled “Berlusconi,” depicting the turbulent life of Silvio Berlusconi through a feminist prism and produced by British “Fleabag” producer Francesca Moody, has prompted the Italian media-mogul-turned-politician’s Mediaset TV to poke fun at the project on its nightly satirical show. The “Berlusconi” musical, which Moody described to The Guardian as “‘Evita’ on acid,” chronicles the populist, three-time prime minister’s historic time in office, told from the perspective of three women who wish to tell their side of the story: prosecutor Ilda Boccassini, who sparred with Berlusconi’s lawyers in court for two decades; his second wife Veronica, who...
NME
Eurovision 2023 venue in Liverpool launches investigation over safety concerns at Jamie Webster gig
Concerns have been raised by fans over the venue where the Eurovision Song Contest will be staged next year. It comes after fans who attended a Jamie Webster concert at the M&S Bank Arena on Saturday (November 19), reported overcrowding and poor ticket checks at the venue. One fan Paul...
theindustry.fashion
Gucci confirms departure of creative chief Alessandro Michele
Gucci has confirmed the departure of creative chief Alessandro Michele, who was credited with reviving the Kering flagship brand's fortunes during his seven-year tenure at the helm of the business. Michele was a little known Gucci insider when the was appointed to helm the house in 2014 (he has been...
Vice
What Your Music Taste Says About Your Attachment Style
It should come as no surprise that people tend to listen to songs that reflect what they’re going through at any given time. You could guess, for example, that someone who has Ariana Grande’s “thank u, next” on repeat is likely fresh from a break-up and doing quite well, all things considered.
Comments / 0