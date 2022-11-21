Read full article on original website
A muted celebration for Breel Embolo after scoring against Cameroon, his birth country
One would imagine that after scoring a goal at the World Cup, and your first World Cup goal to boot, that a player would wheel away in exuberant celebration. That was not the case for Switzerland’s Breel Embolo against Cameroon. Early in the second half against Cameroon, the forward...
World Cup Recaps: Belgium 1-0 Canada | Onana highlights second-half changes in win
On a day where the remarkably talented Belgium - led by former Toffee boss Roberto Martinez - didn't play its best football, the team escaped with three points against a tough Canada side that will not be easy to beat in their remaining two matches. Group F started out slowly, with Croatia drawing against Morocco, but with the results as they’ve fallen, it appears currently that Canada and Croatia will be fighting it out for the second position, while Morocco still could easily spoil those dreams and the brackets of many onlookers.
The five Sunderland players who can really add something different after the World Cup break
We’re in a really odd situation with Jewi where despite not starting a game for Sunderland this season, it could be playing for his country on the biggest stage of them all that becomes the making of him. Tony Mowbray has been asked repeatedly about his stance on Bennette...
World Cup Open Thread Day Five
Happy Thanksgiving to everyone in the United States!. Your turkey day schedule for the World Cup is another four matches to gorge on in between getting your third run of stuffing or some pie before you pass out. Switzerland vs. Cameroon. Time: 10:00 AM UK, 5:00 AM ET. Former Tottenham...
Ronaldo and Glazers out, and World Cup opening games
Guess who decided to news drop in the middle of a World Cup?. Colin, Nathan, and Pauly are back to discuss a couple of big Manchester United press releases from Tuesday, announcing the termination of Cristiano Ronaldo’s contract and the beginning of the process for the Glazers potentially selling the club.
Stoppage time at the World Cup is out of control, here’s why
If you think there has been an abnormal amount of stoppage time at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, your gut feeling is correct. FIFA Referee Committee chairman Pierluigi Collina revealed the reason to ESPN for the seemingly exorbitant amount of time that is being added on at the end of the halves:
Tottenham Hotspur World Cup Roundup: Day 4
Here we go with another full day of World Cup action! Today’s matches took place from groups E and F. We know that some of you aren’t watching this World Cup for a variety of reasons, but for people who would like to know how the Spurs players did for their national teams, we’re going to continue to keep you appraised. Here’s a summary of today’s matches.
Reported Liverpool Target Mason Mount Makes £300K Wage Demand
Mason Mount is one of Chelsea’s top players but not one of their top earners, with the 23-year-old England international stuck on a contract he signed before establishing himself as one of the first names on the teamsheet for the London Blues. With his contract expiring at the end...
Isaac Price is right for Everton - How the youngsters did in Australia
It’s quite rare for someone to score three goals and yet still be overshadowed performance-wise but that is what happened on Wednesday in Australia as a re-invigorated display from Anthony Gordon with some great finishing was eclipsed by another young Blue making only his second first team start, midfielder Isaac Price. Everton went on to thump their opponents Western Sydney Wanderers 5-1.
How Saudi Arabia pulled off one of the biggest upsets in World Cup history
One of the biggest upsets in World Cup history. Toss aside the relatively meaningless FIFA World Rankings and Saudi Arabia’s 2-1 win over Argentina still makes little sense. Even the statistics on the day would indicate Argentina would likely win. But football, as they say, is played on the pitch. Despite everything seemingly against them, the Saudi team opened their tournament with a win over one of the favorites to win the tournament.
World Cup: Rodri and Aymeric Laporte in Seventh Heaven with Spain
The World Cup has been the centre of attention since the competition kicked off on November 20th. With so many clubs represented at the tournament, Manchester City players have also filed out in their national colours. As is usually the case there have been some shock results. Julian Alvarez’s Argentina lost 2-1 to Saudi Arabia. Ilkay Gundogan suffered same fate with Germany. But Rodri and Aymeric Laporte partnered in defence to help Spain beat Costa Rica 7-0.
USMNT go toe-to-toe with England, battle to scoreless draw
Few gave the US Men’s National Team a fighting chance against previously dominant England, certainly outside of the USA itself, but the young Stars and younger Stripes certainly showed that they very much belong at this level. And perhaps if a few bounces had gone their way, they might...
All the best moments from the first round of World Cup games
The first round of the World Cup has come to an end with Brazil defeating Serbia 2-0 on Thursday. It surely won’t be forgotten soon as it was a round filled with great scores and a few surprises mixed in as well. Here is a recap of both categories.
World Cup Recaps: United States 1-1 Wales | All to play for in Group B
Monday’s meeting between the United States and Wales in Group B of the 2022 World Cup was truly a game of two halves. The Americans dominated the opening period, pinning Wales deep and maintaining comfortable possession. They nearly scored within the first 10 minutes, as Wayne Hennessey was forced to save a potential Joe Rodon own-goal before Josh Sargent clipped the outside of the post with a headed effort just moments later.
Brazil take care of business, Portugal and Switzerland prevail, plus another scoreless draw
I spent all of yesterday driving from Sacramento, CA to Phoenix, AZ, which meant that I was reduced to following the day’s slate of World Cup action through the wonderful but these days wholly and tragically underserved medium of radio. There was a time when radio was the pinnacle...
Everton News: Takeover latest, Lampard talks Australia, and World Cup How to Watch
With Premier League action halted for the global showcase, we’re going to pivot to covering the World Cup for the next month or so, with an Everton focus. We’re also going to have all the viewing information you will need for the tournament in Qatar on a daily basis, with in-depth coverage on some teams of interest - England, Belgium, Senegal, United States and Canada.
View From The Dolan: Junior Hoilett World Cup Special (Belgium)
You can’t keep an award-winning column down, so the very famous saying goes. With that in mind, I had to (legally) come back in this extended break with a column dedicated to the big man Junior Hoilett - the first Reading player to make an appearance at the World Cup since... well, since the last one (Jon Dadi for Iceland, fact fans) in 2018.
World Cup Recaps: England 6-2 Iran | Pickford Beaten Twice in Dominant Victory
Gareth Southgate’s England side got off to an almost perfect start to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar with a resounding 6-2 dismissal of an underequipped Iran. The underdogs would have been aware that The Three Lions presented the sternest challenge in Group B, but coach Carlos Queiroz would have hoped for a less damaging result than what he ended up witnessing on Monday.
Everton News: Big victory down under, Onana wins, Iwobi contract extension, and World Cup How to Watch
With Premier League action halted for the global showcase, we’re going to pivot to covering the World Cup for the next month or so, with an Everton focus. The Blues are on their tour to Australia so we’ll continue with coverage on that, but we’re also going to have all the viewing information you will need for the tournament in Qatar on a daily basis, with in-depth coverage on some teams of interest - England, Belgium, Senegal, United States and Canada.
England camp signals Harry Kane did not sustain ankle ligament damage
Good news if you’re a Tottenham Hotspur and/or England supporter! Maaaaaaaybe not so good if you support the USA men’s national team. Harry Kane had a scan on his ankle which he turned during a robust challenge in the second half of the Three Lions’ 6-2 World Cup win over Iran on Monday, and according to multiple news outlets, it doesn’t appear as though he’s sustained any serious injury.
