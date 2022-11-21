Read full article on original website
8 best plaid shirts
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. The plaid shirt is a fall and winter staple. Typically long-sleeved and made from flannel, plaid shirts are cozy and warm. While the pattern is casual, a plaid button-up can be worn to work in business casual settings. Wearing one unbuttoned over a T-shirt is a stylish, everyday look. Plaid shirts are also great for outdoor excursions, such as camping.
16 best duck boots for women
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. In cold, wet weather, there are few things worse than walking through puddles or snow and winding up with soggy feet. That’s why finding the right footwear for winter weather is essential. You can find plenty of winter boots,...
Best Nike windbreaker
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. A Nike windbreaker might look like an ordinary windbreaker, but the brand’s line steps far beyond the basics by combining protection and breathability with technologically advanced construction and materials. The best ones, such as the Nike Men’s Windrunner Jacket,...
11 best black sweatpants
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Whether you’re exercising in cold weather or lounging at home, a pair of reliable black sweatpants can keep you warm and comfortable. They’re designed to keep body heat in so you don’t get chilly. They’re also usually loose-fitting enough so you can move freely in them. When it comes to choosing the right ones, look for the right size, fit, style and material.
Natalia Bryant Strikes a Pose in Denim Overalls & Nike Dunk High ‘Toasty’ Sneakers for Levi’s 2022 Vote Campaign
Levi’s has teamed up with a powerful group of actors, activists, athletes, and models to encourage voters to exercise their democratic rights and be the voice that becomes a vote during this season’s midterm election. The brand worked with Hailey Bieber on their 2022 Vote campaign to assemble an influential group of voters, which includes Natalia Bryant, Nico Hiraga, Quannah Chasinghorse and Jeremy Lee Stone. They all came together to share their stories in an impactful video that explores the motivations driving them to the polls, the ABCs of voting, and why it’s important that every voice is heard through their...
Kendall Jenner's Suede Shearling Jacket Is the It-Girl Coat You Need This Winter
Kendall Jenner, the reigning queen of effortless street style, knows what it takes to craft a chic winter outfit. The 🔑 to her perfectly curated, cold-weather wardrobe? Popping a statement jacket on top of basics. Over the years, the supermodel has not-so-subtly hinted that her go-to piece is a...
Natalia Bryant Updates Workout Outfit with Puffer Vest & Nike Running Sneakers
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Natalia Bryant looked sporty chic for a new mirror selfie she posted on Instagram today. The model wore a white long-sleeve shirt under a black P.E Nation puffer vest from the brand’s baseline collection. The vest features a high collar, a front zipper, and warm wadding protection for cold-weather. She paired the top with black tights. For accessories, Bryant chose a set of sparkling rings, stud earrings, and a headband, creating the perfect look for a workout session. The young model...
Kristin Cavallari Is Travel-Ready in Leggings and Nikes
Kirstin Cavallari packed her things and posted a selfie on her Instagram Story yesterday. The social media personality dressed in cozy clothes for a quick trip to Miami for her friend Steph Biegel’s bachelorette party. With a rolling suitcase by her side and chunky multicolored sneakers on her feet, Cavallari was ready to travel. The Uncommon James owner posed in black seemingly stretchy high-waisted leggings, which she paired alongside a plain cropped tank. Over top her tee, Cavallari wore a faux-fuzzy black cardigan that upped the comfort factor, keeping the “Laguna Beach” reality star bundled up for her trip to warmer...
Stay Chic & Cozy With These 25 Slippers for Women; Your Feet Will Thank Us Later!
There’s nothing quite like the rude awakening of your toasty toes hitting a cold cruel floor in the morning. Although it is a confirmation that we are firmly in fall—with the holiday season right around the corner—it’s also perhaps a sign that it’s time to add slippers to your shopping list. Not only do they genuinely serve a purpose of keeping your feet warm and protected when you’re hanging out at home, they’re also a small way to give yourself some much needed pampering. Pro tip: wear your slippers with fuzzy socks for a truly indulgent experience.
Eytys Exalts Its ‘Benz’ Jeans in FW22 Denim Campaign
Who said denim can’t be sexy? Well, it definitely wasn’t Eytys. The Stockholm-based brand has unveiled its latest Fall/Winter 2022 denim campaign exalting its ‘Benz’ jeans. Titled “The Day After,” the new campaign celebrates the classic versatility of the BENZ jeans. Whether it be running to...
Nordstrom’s Just Added 20,000 More Items to Its Black Friday Sale—Including 40% Off Uggs
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. Thanksgiving turkey is delicious and all that, but nothing tastes as good as Black Friday savings feel. Only this year, I’ll be shopping long before I’m eating! Nordstrom’s Black Friday sale has officially started two weeks before Turkey Day—but believe me, I’m not complaining. Now, instead of shopping after Thanksgiving, I can buy myself something cute (and on sale!) to wear to sit in the living room with all my cousins. Life is good! Seriously, though. Nordstrom is going in on...
Simone Biles Masters Airport Style in Cozy Athleisure and Chunky All-White Sneakers
Simone Biles snapped a selfie at the airport, posting the image to her Instagram Story yesterday. She dressed in a casual outfit and oversized sneakers. The caption on the image reads, “Petition for me to control the airport thermostat.” The Olympian wore an oversized white crew neck sweater with block lettering on the front, the style evoking those cozy casual vibes. For bottoms, Biles slipped into stretchy black leggings which she wore alongside thick white socks. On her arm, Biles sported a chocolate brown and black Damier Ebene coated canvas “Neverfull” tote with red lining. To go along with her hefty socks, Biles...
10 Zappos Shoe Deals to Shop Ahead of Black Friday — Our Picks
We're super close to Black Friday, but if you're eager to shop now, these shoe deals from Zappos are our top picks — details
Statement tights are here to stay! Shop the best styles from Nordstrom, SKIMS, H&M and more
While tights aren't a new invention, statement styles are definitely having a moment right now. Thanks to designer labels such as Valentino, this year, everything from Barbiecore pink tights to uniquely patterned looks have hit the runways, front rows at fashion week, and have even been seen on the everyday street-style scene.
Kendall Jenner Takes New York in Cozy Sweater & Sold-Out Adidas Samba Sneakers
Kendall Jenner was seen in another casual ensemble in NYC on Wednesday. The model came to the city on Monday to attend the CFDA Awards with several family members and has been enjoying her time in the Big Apple ahead of returning to her home in Los Angeles. On Wednesday, she was seen out and about wearing a dressed-down look. She paired a fuzzy dark gray crewneck sweater with light-wash jeans. Her straight-leg denim offset the deep color of her top. Jenner added rectangular sunglasses and a gold chain purse to the outfit. For her shoes, she slipped back into a pair that...
How to Wear a Varsity Jacket with Style
Varsity jackets have been around for over a century, originally designed as outerwear for college athletes. Today, however, they’ve gone mainstream and can be seen on everyone from celebrities to everyday people. If you’re looking to add a varsity jacket to your wardrobe but are unsure of how to style it, look no further! Here are four ways you can wear a varsity jacket and look amazing.
Katie Holmes Cozies Up in Chic Cashmere and Chloé’s Sustainable Platform Sneakers
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Leave it to Katie Holmes to serve effortless style inspiration all year long. Fresh off a hot streak of grungy summer and nonchalant fall ensembles, Holmes brought a dose of sharp winter fashion to New York City on Tuesday. Stepping out in Manhattan, the “Alone Together” star wore a supple cashmere outfit by Italian fashion brand Falconeri. Her ensemble featured the label’s light tan $395 turtleneck sweater, complete with a woven texture and rounded sleeves, paired with matching $195 palazzo...
Save up to 50% on golf shoes in GOLF’s Pro Shop: Nike, Puma, Adidas, Callaway…
Welcome to GOLF’s 2022 edition of the Best of Everything, where we’re providing you with the, well … best of everything! Check out our picks below or browse more items in our Pro Shop. Shop the GOLF Pro Shop’s Holiday Sale! Golf shoes are up to 50%...
SOREL Joins JD Sports’ Lineup of Fashion-Forward Footwear Brands
Continuing to cater to sneakerheads and footwear fans, JD Sports expands its offering of sporty-yet-stylish silhouettes with new styles from SOREL. The emerging brand joins JD’s versatile lineup of footwear brands carried by the British retailer now in North America. With an array of fashionable yet functional silhouettes, SOREL offers choice footwear options for JD Sports shoppers keen on staying stylish while on the go.
Best Levi’s jeans
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. A tried-and-true classic denim brand since the mid-1800s, Levi Strauss & Co. is widely known for producing top-quality, stylish jeans that are made to last. Whether you need jeans for a hard day’s work or a fun night out on the town, their wide range of denim designs is perfect for anyone. From high-waisted and flared to faded and cropped, Levi’s offers plenty of different styles and washes for both men and women, so you’re sure to find a pair that’s right for you.
