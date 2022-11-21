Read full article on original website
Sable’s Ex-Husband Recalls Finding Out About Affair With Brock Lesnar
Brock Lesnar and Sable are one of the most well-known couples in WWE, but their personal lives are usually kept secret. However, over the years, a few details and facts have come to light regarding them. One of them was when she had an affair with The Beast while still married.
Mandy Rose Is The Attraction In Sultry Black One-Piece Photo Drop
Mandy Rose’s growth as a WWE Superstar is well documented now. She has seen the most growth since she came to NXT 2,0. Rose also loves posting thirst traps often and did so once again just to keep her fans happy. Some fans thought Mandy Rose had zero wrestling...
Roman Reigns Addresses Why Brock Lesnar’s “Cowboy Brock” Persona Was Crucial to Their Feud
Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar have been feuding in the WWE for years, including multiple WrestleMania main events. It’s the one big match that WWE believes it can return to and does when it needs a big main event. At WrestleMania 38, Reigns defeated Lesnar to unify the WWE...
Brock Lesnar Slammed Brother Through China Cabinet In Wild Brawl At Childhood Home
Brock Lesnar likes to fight. Whether that’s inside the octagon, a WWE ring or in his younger days with family and friends. Even though his is six years younger than his brothers, he was still ready to throw hands when the situation called for it. During an appearance on...
Update On When Bianca Belair's Final WWE WarGames Teammate Will Be Revealed
The crowd at the MVP Arena in Albany, New York reacted with loud boos when Bianca Belair announced on the 11/21 "WWE Raw" that the fifth and final member of her WarGames team wont' be revealed until the 11/25 "WWE SmackDown." It was previously expected, at least by fans on...
Roman Reigns Addresses Speculation Around WWE WrestleMania 39 Match
There's one important question on everyone's mind when it comes to WrestleMania 39 emanating from Los Angeles in April 2023: Will The Rock return to face his cousin and reigning Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns? At present, there's been no obvious indicators on WWE programming that the match will happen, aside from the eyebrow-raising teaser of Reigns delivering a Rock Bottom to Logan Paul during their title showdown at Crown Jewel. In response to the continuous speculation, "The Tribal Chief" has seemingly hinted that something major is in the pipeline pertaining to WWE's biggest show of the year in LA.
Look: NASCAR World Celebrating Tony Stewart, Wife
Happy anniversary, Tony Stewart. The legendary NASCAR driver and his wife, Leah, are celebrating their one-year anniversary on Monday. Tony took to social media with a heartfelt post on Monday evening. "I still can’t believe I’ve been married for a full year to this gorgeous, thoughtful, and most of all...
“There’s One More Match We Need To Have” – Former WWE Champion Wants One Last Match With Brock Lesnar
Brock Lesnar continues to be one of the most dominant and physically imposing Superstars on the WWE roster. Despite this, there’s at least one rival who is desperate to get back in the ring with The Beast. Bobby Lashley has gone toe-to-toe with Brock Lesnar twice in 2022, and...
Paige VanZant set for appearance at Sapphire New York Gentlemen’s Club in December
BKFC star Paige VanZant continues to find work outside of the bare-knuckle boxing ring. ’12 Gauge’ has been out of action since her decision defeat to Rachel Ostovich last July. The defeat was a devastating one for the former UFC star, as it dropped her to 0-2 in BKFC. She was previously defeated by Britain Hart in February.
Bianca Belair ‘Broke Down’ Backstage After WWE Crown Jewel Match Against Bayley
Bianca Belair worked hard to make a name for herself in WWE. She is the RAW Women’s Champion and has defended it against top opponents, including Bayley. In fact, she broke down backstage after her match at WWE Crown Jewel. Bianca Belair successfully defended her RAW Women’s Championship against...
WWE Star Calls Out Brock Lesnar For 'One More Match'
There's still a score to be settled between Brock Lesnar and one of his biggest rivals. In a recent interview with NBC Boston ahead of WWE's Survivor Series pay-per-view, Bobby Lashley opened up about his loss to Lesnar at WWE's recent Crown Jewel event and said "there's one more match that we need to have."
Baron Corbin on Braun Strowman: “If Nobody Else is Saying It About You, Then You’re Full of Crap”
During an interview on Corey Graves’ podcast “After The Bell,” Baron Corbin discussed Braun Strowman’s social media comments about “flippy flopper” wrestlers. Strowman’s comments drew backlash from fans and wrestlers on social media, and they were brought up again this week on SmackDown during a backstage segment with Ricochet.
Major Update On When Becky Lynch May Return To WWE [POTENTIAL SPOILER]
Becky Lynch hasn’t appeared on WWE television since being attacked by Damage CTRL on the August 1st edition of Monday Night Raw. The beatdown was instigated to write Lynch off television after she suffered an injury just days earlier. At SummerSlam 2022, Lynch failed in her quest to regain...
Damien Priest Reportedly Auditioned For Major Movie Franchise
Damian Priest has been spending most of his time these days wreaking havoc with his fellow Judgment Day members on "WWE Monday Night Raw." But for a brief moment in time, The Artist Formerly Known as Punishment Martinez was perhaps looking to do what AEW World Champion MJF recently did, which was take a breather in the ring in favor of that good old silver screen.
Wrestler Was Allegedly Rehired by Vince McMahon After “Just Trying to Get Laid One Night”
Jimmy Wang Yang told Steve Fall how he returned to WWE in 2006 after being released a year before in an interview. “This is a crazy story. I was just trying to get laid one night and there was a pay-per-view close by and this girl I was trying to get tickets [for] and do the whole thing. This is after I got fired. The chick was really hot. You know, they’re close by, get awesome tickets and everything, and when I showed up, you know, me and Vince crossed paths and he’s like, ‘Jimmy. Where the hell have you been?’ I was like, ‘You fired me.’ He said, ‘What? I did.’ It got busy. He said I will come back and talk to you and then the day’s going by. Shawn Michaels was wrestling against The Spirit Squad. The spot that they did was Shawn Michaels when The Spirit Squad came out there, lifted him up, went through the table, Shawn was like, ‘I’m not sure if I want to do that.’ They said, ‘Oh, well, let’s do it to make him feel comfortable doing it.’ I was sitting at catering texting this hot chick, like, ‘Hey, I got tickets or whatever.’ They came running to me and they said, ‘Jimmy, Jimmy, what are you doing?’ I said, ‘I’m eating in catering.’ They said, ‘Can we use you real quick?’ I was like, ‘Sure.’ I go to the ring, and the Spirit Squad, Shawn Michaels, Vince, and Michael P.S. Hayes was there. They said, ‘Jimmy, do you mind if we just throw you up and put you through this table?’ I’m like, ‘Okay.’ So I’m getting ready. I get in the ring and then Michael Hayes tells Vince, ‘Hey Vince, do think Jimmy should do it? He’s not under contract.’ He said, ‘He should be under contract. Let him do it.’ They threw me up 20 feet in the air, went through the table, and Shawn asked me how it felt. I said, ‘It wasn’t too bad.’ Then he did that spot.”
Other Side: Top WWE Star Undergoes Important Change
There’s the switch. Wrestlers can go through a lot of issues in the ring and sometimes those issues can lead to changes. This might be something minor that can lead to a storyline development, or it can be a full fledged turn from good to evil or vice versa. Sometimes these changes take place all at once while others are overnight, and now we know about another one.
Kurt Angle Gives Insight Into Severity Of Randy Orton's Back Injury
Former WWE star and Olympic gold medalist Kurt Angle has dealt with more injuries than the average person, or even the average wrestler. When discussing a 2002 injury to his back on "The Kurt Angle Show," Angle shared that WWE performer Randy Orton's current back injury could have ended the veteran's career.
WWE RAW Results – November 21, 2022
WWE RAW Results – November 21, 2022. Kicking off this week’s Raw with a video recapping the end of SmackDown last Friday is shown. Kevin Owens says he joined War Games because of one specific person Roman Reigns. He says it’s been two long years since they’ve faced one another, and he’s coming to remind Reigns who he is at Survivor Series. He says he took him to his limit 3 times and he intends to take out The Bloodline so he can take his championships. He says he was extended an invitation to Smackdown by a few guys, and reveals he didn’t come alone.
Seth Rollins Warns AEW Star To 'Watch Yourself'
Seth Rollins is not one to shy away from interacting with stars outside of WWE on Twitter, such as his encounter with Will Ospreay in 2019. Last night on 'WWE Raw," United States Champion Rollins began cutting a promo backstage hyping up his title defense at Survivor Series WarGames against Austin Theory and Bobby Lashley when he name-dropped Cody Rhodes. Rollins told Theory in the promo to call Rhodes, who is currently on the shelf due to a torn pectoral muscle suffered in June, and ask him what happens when you mess with Rollins.
Debra Once Told Off Torrie Wilson For Hitting On Steve Austin
WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin was the biggest attraction for the WWE during the Attitude Era. During that same period, he dated former superstar Debra. Austin and Debra were also paired on-screen for a short run. Debra once accused her co-worker Torrie Wilson of hitting on Austin, and the claws came out for a moment.
