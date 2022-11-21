Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Huge Drive-Through Light Show in Wisconsin is a Must-VisitJoe MertensPewaukee, WI
Darrell Brooks receives sentenceThe Modern TimesWaukesha, WI
Why are the street lights purple?Limitless Production Group LLCMilwaukee, WI
Waukesha Christmas Parade Killer, Darrell Brooks, Is Going To Prison For LifeJason MortonWaukesha, WI
Families in Wisconsin would get hundreds every month in new proposalR.A. HeimWisconsin State
Related
milwaukeemag.com
Video: Klassik Talks Music, Art and Milwaukee
The multi-talented musician spoke with Nō Studios this week. This video was made in partnership with Nō Studios. Milwaukee Magazine is partnering with the video production company to showcase the stories of local artists and musicians. Watch for more content like this here. Klassik is a Milwaukee music...
milwaukeemag.com
13 Things to Do in Milwaukee Thanksgiving Weekend: Nov. 24-27
Based on a true story, The Tin Woman is a play about a woman who receives a heart transplant but is unsure on what to do with her second chance at life. Tickets are available online. 2. Holiday Craft and Gift Expo. ALL WEEKEND | BROOKFIELD CONFERENCE CENTER. Looking to...
milwaukeemag.com
Labnani House Brings Levantine Cuisine to Milwaukee
This is my second visit to Lebnani House, and a series of revelations – dishes I’ve never seen in another Middle Eastern restaurant in Milwaukee – has met my table. There’s a ceramic crock filled with a warm, dip-like melding of smoky, garlicky kashkaval cheese, chopped beef and eggplant – a resonantly savory creation from Lebanon, the cheese originating in Eastern Europe. From a basket, I snatch an oblong pocket of fresh, stone-oven-baked pita, slathering a tender hunk in the rich, supple sauce. Also on the table, a pan holds what could be a pizza of sorts, but it’s an Armenian flatbread spread with finely minced beef, parsley and onion mixed with a tomato-pomegranate molasses dressing that hints of allspice and curry. In another bowl is a piping-hot Palestinian creation that folds together crisp little squares of fried flatbread with chicken, toasted pine nuts and floral sumac in tangy strained yogurt.
milwaukeemag.com
16 Beer Events Brewing in Milwaukee Thanksgiving Week: Nov. 23-26
Keep your eye out for Goose Island Bourbon County Stout around town. Read our Black Friday brewery guide to find 20+ beer releases in the Milwaukee area. Sahale Ale Works (1505 Wisconsin Ave., Grafton) is releasing dry-hopped Triple Sky Breaker IPA. Take a load off. Ray’s Growler Gallery (8930 W....
milwaukeemag.com
The Best Things to Do This Week, According to Our Editors: Nov. 21
Lakefront Brewery’s Black Friday – both the release party and the beer – is rightly revered. But it’s a lot, you know? Not everyone wants to emerge from their food coma to line up at the crack of dawn (or before) on the day after Thanksgiving to wait in line for beer, party or not. Which is why I love that a couple weeks ago Lakefront low-key dropped three beers that could certainly have their place among Black Friday’s four releases on any other year. They’re part of a new series of high-octane barrel-aged beers called Brewers Reserve available only at the brewery. The beers, all north of 12% ABV, are eclectic: a raspberry agave ale aged in tequila barrels; a blackberry ale designed to emulate an old fashioned, aged in Wollersheim brandy barrels; and a Baltic porter aged in Wollersheim bourbon and brandy barrels. They’re just $4 per 12-ounce bottle, or $20 for a six-pack that you can mix and match among the styles – a price waaay out-of-line-low for beers like this. I spent an evening with the Baltic porter last week and it is a unit – rich, thick and chocolatey, a perfect sipper for a cold winter’s night.
milwaukeemag.com
20+ Milwaukee-Area Breweries Hosting Black Friday Beer Releases
Expect long lines to form outside of Lakefront in the wee hours of the morning before the doors open at 8 a.m. It has become a Black Friday ritual. This year, the throngs will be waiting in line for bourbon barrel-aged Black Friday Imperial Stout; rum barrel-aged Black Friday Christmas Cookie made with vanilla, cinnamon and honey; Black Friday Double Barrel, a barleywine aged in bourbon and rye barrels; and Black Friday 5, an imperial stout that has been in rye barrels since 2017.
Greater Milwaukee Today
How one Cedarburg bar is becoming the ultimate soccer viewing experience
CEDARBURG - Milwaukee has popular destinations such as Brady Street’s Nomad World Pub and North Water Street’s Red Lion Pub to view soccer - or fœtbol - events, but for Ozaukee County, that gathering spot has become Cedarburg’s C. Wiesler’s. And with the 2022 FIFA...
milwaukeeindependent.com
A Polish legacy of faith: Historic St. Hyacinth Church recognized as a Milwaukee County landmark
The Milwaukee County Historical Society’s Landmarks Committee recognized St. Hyacinth Roman Catholic Church, at 1414 W. Becher Street, as a County Landmark on November 14. Named for Hyacinth of Poland, the Church was a Polish-American neighborhood institution for more than 100 years. It was a focal point for the immigrant Polish community to come together in expression of its culture and Catholic faith.
WISN
Milwaukee neighborhood covered in demolition dust
MILWAUKEE — Demolition is ongoing at the iconic former Froedtert malt silos in West Milwaukee, but nearby residents say the work of the wrecking ball is leaving them under a cloud of dust. "I got the stuff right in my eyes. My eyes were all full of this grit,"...
On Milwaukee
52 restaurants (week 46): The Diplomat
It’s more important than ever to support our local restaurants. And there’s no better way to do so than making a commitment to patronize them throughout the year. To guide you on your journey, I’ve composed a list of 52 restaurants (one for each week of 2022) that should be on your Milwaukee restaurant bucket list. View the full list here.
3 Wisconsin Speakeasies That Will Have You Living Your Best Roaring 20s Life
Living in Illinois we all think we know a lot about our neighbors to the North, but did you know that Wisconsin was a hotspot for speakeasies during the Prohibition era? Me neither, and now I need to know more!. What is a Speakeasy?. For those that may have slept...
WISN
Dating app 'predator' spotted at Milwaukee bar with woman before her death
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, Wis. — A woman who lost consciousness at a South Milwaukee bar with a wanted was with him earlier in the day, WISN 12 News learned. Timothy Olson, 52, is wanted in Racine County, accused of drugging and stealing from at least two women. Surveillance footage from...
wuwm.com
Capitol Notes: It's the Republicans making headlines edition
Why has a Republican lawmaker from the Milwaukee area been banned from her party's closed-door talks? And why is the leader of the state GOP stepping down? Luckily, WisPolitics Editor JR Ross is on this week's Capitol Notes with answers.
This Huge Drive-Through Light Show in Wisconsin is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for an easy way to get into the holiday spirit, you might want to try going to a holiday light show!
Why are the street lights purple?
TMJ4 - Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Have you noticed a handful of street lights around your city with a purplish hue or color? You’re not alone, and it is actually happening nationwide!
Milwaukee organizations donate Thanksgiving meals
From Riverwest to the streets of the Amani neighborhood, there were several efforts to put hundreds of meals on tables of Milwaukee residents ahead of Thanksgiving on Saturday.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Thanksgiving Milwaukee parking, garbage schedule changes
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Department of Public Works will be modifying certain operations due to the Thanksgiving holiday. Here is a list of changes that residents need to know. Garbage, recycling, and drop-off centers. There will be no garbage and recycling pick-up on Thursday, Nov. 24 and Friday, Nov. 25.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Dorothy Gallun estate auction open now
CEDARBURG - The auction of the estate of well-known local jeweler and antique dealer Dorothy Gallun is now open online to the public. The auction, presented by Cedarburg Auction & Appraisals LLC, will close Tuesday, Nov. 29 at 10 a.m., starting with Item No. 1 and continuing until all items are sold.
lazytrips.com
Road Trip from Milwaukee to Mackinac Island
This road trip from Milwaukee to Mackinac Island explores life on the banks of Lake Michigan. Prepare for breathtaking views of the great lake, the chance to explore other nearby lakes, hike through protected state forests, and spend time in quaint lakeside towns. The 290-mile road trip from Milwaukee to...
Comments / 2