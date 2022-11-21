Lakefront Brewery’s Black Friday – both the release party and the beer – is rightly revered. But it’s a lot, you know? Not everyone wants to emerge from their food coma to line up at the crack of dawn (or before) on the day after Thanksgiving to wait in line for beer, party or not. Which is why I love that a couple weeks ago Lakefront low-key dropped three beers that could certainly have their place among Black Friday’s four releases on any other year. They’re part of a new series of high-octane barrel-aged beers called Brewers Reserve available only at the brewery. The beers, all north of 12% ABV, are eclectic: a raspberry agave ale aged in tequila barrels; a blackberry ale designed to emulate an old fashioned, aged in Wollersheim brandy barrels; and a Baltic porter aged in Wollersheim bourbon and brandy barrels. They’re just $4 per 12-ounce bottle, or $20 for a six-pack that you can mix and match among the styles – a price waaay out-of-line-low for beers like this. I spent an evening with the Baltic porter last week and it is a unit – rich, thick and chocolatey, a perfect sipper for a cold winter’s night.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO