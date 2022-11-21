Read full article on original website
Top Speed
The World Needs This Ford Mustang Raptor R
Ford added the Raptor name to its lineup for the first time in 2010 when the SVT Raptor was announced. Things have evolved a lot since then, and the recently launched Raptor R brings a 700-horsepower V-8 engine that is going to make history. While some people are wondering what is going to happen if the Raptor treatment will also be applied to the F-150 Lightning, others like Oscar Vargas, also known as wb.artist20 on social media, wonders what would happen if the Raptor treatment was applied to the recently launched S650 Mustang. His renderings of a Mustang Raptor look so good we’re convinced that the Mustang Raptor R simply needs to happen.
Ford Ranger Raptor first drive: more than a pickup
Whether you’re rallying, rock climbing or following a trail, the all-new Ford Ranger Raptor tackles it head-on and does it in style
MotorAuthority
Carroll Shelby's 1969 Ford Shelby GT500 heads to auction
A 1969 Ford Shelby GT500 once owned by Carroll Shelby himself will cross the block at a Mecum auction taking place in Kissimmee, Florida, from Jan. 4-15. Mecum didn't provide much detail on the car's history, noting only that the Candyapple Red ride is presented with a Carroll Hall Shelby Trust title and Shelby Certificate of Authenticity attesting to its pedigree. Actor and director Jackie Cooper also owned the Mustang at one time, according to the listing.
RideApart
Watch As Two Idiots Cross The U.S. On 80s Motorcycles
When planning a cross-country trip, it’s best to set yourself up for success by planning your route, prepping your bike, and accounting for anything and everything that can go wrong. Now watch what can go wrong as “Two Idiots Cross the US on '80s Motorcycles,” their title not mine.
torquenews.com
Faster Than A Corvette? Cars the New 2023 Toyota Prius Prime Can Smoke In a Race
The all-new 2023 Toyota Prius Prime is the top trim in the line. Here’s a list of some cars it is quicker than from 0-60 MPH. The new 2023 Prius Prime will have 220 hp and be capable of a 0-60 MPH sprint in 6.6 seconds, according to Toyota. We looked to Zeroto60times.com to come up with a list of vehicles slower than the new Prius. Here’s a quick rundown of some slowpokes that will need to move aside to let the Prius Prime pass.
fordauthority.com
Here’s How Much Horsepower The 2024 Ford Mustang GT Will Make: Exclusive
The all-new, next-generation S650 2024 Ford Mustang was revealed back in September following years of anticipation, and while it looks a lot like the outgoing, S550 model, the newest pony car is a totally new machine in many ways. That includes its engine lineup, which consists of the carryover turbocharged Ford 2.3L I-4 EcoBoost and naturally-aspirated Ford 5.0L V8 Coyote powerplants, though each has received a host of revisions. However, sources familiar with the matter have told Ford Authority that the 2024 Ford Mustang GT will produce 450 horsepower – the same exact figure as the current-gen V8-powered model.
Top Speed
Here’s A Chinese Cruiser That Can Bury The Harley-Davidson Forty-Eight
Harley-Davidson has a lot of fans around the world, and such crazy fandom often brings the urge for other bikemakers to recreate the successful recipe. We’ve already seen the Chinese copy of the Iron 883, and this time it’s the Harley-Davidson Forty-Eight that has a doppelganger. The motorcycle - called the Custom V1200 - was presented at the 2022 EICMA as a 2023 model under the SWM name, which could debut it in Europe next year. It will be SWM’s first 1000+cc model, and it has the potential to outperform the Forty-Eight.
fordauthority.com
Ringbrothers 1969 Ford Mustang ‘Patriarc’ To Debut At SEMA 2022
Ringbrothers, a Connecticut-based purveyor of aftermarket aluminum body kits and parts run by brothers Jim and Mike Ring, has a knack for taking Blue Oval-built machines and turning them into something special for SEMA. Back in 2019, the organization showed off its unique 1969 Ford Mustang Mach 1 UNKL, kitted out with a widebody set and a race-inspired theme. It has also shown off a 1965 Ford Mustang “Ballistic” and another custom ’65 Mustang convertible. In 2017, Ringbrothers took a 1956 Ford F-100, named Clem 101 to the show, deviating from its propensity for Mustangs, but this year, they’re back in the pony car camp with the new 1969 Ford Mustang “Patriarc.”
Meet Eclipse 605, Soon to Be the World’s Fastest Outboard-Powered Express Cruiser
When the first Eclipse 605 hits the water just over a year from now, it’ll be the world’s largest, fastest outboard-powered express cruiser. Based on the popular New England Downeast-style design, the Eclipse will measure over 60 feet long and have four 600 hp Mercury Verado V-12 outboards hanging off its stern. The record is currently held by the 53-foot North Carolina-built MJM 53z which comes with quad Verado 400s. And while there are a few go-fast outboard-powered center consoles that are 60-feet-plus, none have the Eclipse 605’s three beds, three heads and other luxurious appointments. “We saw an opening in the...
MotorAuthority
Ringbrothers reveals 1969 Ford Mustang Mach 1 build at 2022 SEMA show
Ringbrothers has produced some impressive Ford Mustang builds over the years, but the Wisconsin hot rod shop has come up with yet another new spin on Ford's pony car. This 1969 Ford Mustang Mach 1, known as Patriarc, debuted at the 2022 SEMA show and is the result of over 5,000 hours of work, according to Ringbrothers. Those hours went into completely reengineering the chassis and powertrain, and extensively modifying the body.
MotorTrend Magazine
Real-Deal 1932 Ford Roadster Found After 60 Years of Being Hidden Away
For many of us, the poster child for hot-rodding would be the iconic 1932 Ford roadster, and by now you would think that every one of them had already been rodded, restored, parted-out, or lost to history. But every now and again one pops back up on the radar 90 years after it rolled off the River Rouge assembly line.
fordauthority.com
Next-Generation Ford Ranger Flexible Rack System Revealed
Production of the all-new, next-generation Ford Ranger is in full swing after the very first units began rolling off the line at the Ford Thailand Manufacturing plant earlier this year. Since then, next-gen Ranger production has begun at the Silverton Assembly plant in South Africa, with FoMoCo also working to ramp up its capacity amid high demand for the new model. Ranger production will soon begin at the Pacheo Assembly plant and Michigan Assembly plant as well, with the all-new pickup launching in North America in 2023 for the 2024 model year. The Blue Oval previously promised that a bevy of new parts and accessories for the next-generation Ford Ranger will be available, and that list now includes the recently-revealed flexible rack system for the mid-size hauler, which will launch for select models in 2023.
RideApart
Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Cracks 50,000 Bikes Sold In First Three Months
Whenever an OEM launches a new motorcycle model, it probably goes without saying that they want it to do well. It’s been three months since Royal Enfield launched the Hunter 350, and how are things looking? The numbers don’t lie—Enfield has now sold nearly 51,000 Hunter 350s, and the interest appears to remain high.
How Does a Turbo Wastegate Work?
Adobe StockIt's job is similar to the blow-off valve, except on the exhaust side.
Own The Cruise-In With This 1960 Ford Starliner
Rare, good looking, and fun to drive, that’s the Galaxie way!. One of Ford's most famous luxury muscle car models has to have been the Galaxie. This massive automobile has seen a lot of action from racers to cruisers looking to have fun behind the wheel. However there is one example of a Ford Galaxie you probably haven’t seen before. That is the Ford Galaxie Starliner, a two-year car whose primary goal was looking good and providing a comforting driving experience in the process.
C8 Corvette Trashed During Street Takeover
Don’t worry, maybe it’s stolen or something…. Street takeovers aren’t for real car enthusiasts and are utterly degenerate – this is a pointwe’ve made over and over. And the fools who participate in them prove us right constantly. The latest exhibit to make our case comes via an Instagram video of a C8 Corvette driver absolutely thrashing the mid-engine sports car to get some clout.
Legendary Ford 7.3 Power Stroke Diesel: The Good and Bad
The 7.3 Ford Power Stroke engine is legendary in diesel circles. It is one of the main reasons the 1999 to 2003 Ford Super Duty trucks are still so popular today. Its reliability is unsurpassed and was produced just before emissions regulations added to diesel engines’ cost, complexity, and reliability. There is a lot of … The post Legendary Ford 7.3 Power Stroke Diesel: The Good and Bad appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Gooseneck vs 5th Wheel: Which Is the Better Pickup Truck Trailer Hitch?
No, a gooseneck and a 5th wheel are not the same thing. Here are the differences, and how to choose one. The post Gooseneck vs 5th Wheel: Which Is the Better Pickup Truck Trailer Hitch? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Road & Track
Why Racing Series Can't Quit Street Circuits
The street is racing’s first and oldest home. Long before paved coliseums and striped curbs, and even before vehicles of any sort, there was an itch to see who could cross town fastest. Feet alone were enough. Sandals made the racing faster. Horses, chariots, bicycles, and eventually cars made it ever better.
RideApart
Suzuki Shows Off Technical Prowess Behind New 776cc Parallel Twin
EICMA 2022 marked a watershed moment for Suzuki. Prior to the annual trade show, the Hamamatsu-based OEM hadn’t released a new engine in years. During that stint, many new Suzuki models leveraged long-in-the-tooth powerplants such as the K5 GSX-R1000 or 645cc, 90-degree V-twin. That wasn’t the case with the 2023 GSX-8S or V-Strom 800DE, though.
