After coming out of 5-year coma, boy shocks the world with his words

Martin, then 12 years old, had a sore throat when he got home from school. After a few days, he was so worn out that he nearly lost control of his body and slept nonstop. Eventually, he began to lose his memory, and a few days later, he entered a coma. After some time, the doctor declared that there was nothing more they could do for Martin because he had entirely lost contact with the outside world.
Woman buys the home her mother cleaned for 43 years: 'It feels right'

We are often made to believe that our childhood dreams will never become a reality and that they are too far-fetched. One woman worked hard to make her childhood dream come true and is serving as an inspiration for all of us. As a young girl, Nichol Naranjo often used to accompany her mother, Margaret Gaxiola, to the houses she cleaned for a living. However, one special house in the Ridgecrest neighborhood of Albuquerque, New Mexico, came to mean a lot to her over the years. It was a 3000-square-foot home owned by Pam Key-Linden and Naranjo has vivid memories of sitting under a Thomasville desk in the office and imagining a life for herself as a businesswoman, reports My Modern Met.
Watch This Lifted Truck Become An Exhibit Of Bad Driving At A Drive-Thru

Everyone has experienced the feeling of embarrassment. For some of us, those moments have come while behind the wheel. We’ve even asked you about some of those moments. Sadly for one jacked-up truck driver at a drive-thru, the ancient proverb that pride comes before a fall proved all too true, almost literally.
Will This Kawasaki Vulcan That's Been Sitting For Over 20 Years Run?

There’s nothing quite like a cool motorcycle with some family history, is there? Now, of course, not all of us come from a long line of riders, so many of us have never and will never experience that particular joy. For those that do, though, it’s something special—and it’s something that YouTube channel Merten’s Workin’s is currently in the process of exploring with Grandpa’s 1987 Kawasaki Vulcan 1500.
Rich Guy Loves His Bentley A Lot

The thing poor people don’t understand is how difficult it is being rich. After all, when you buy a new Bentley Bacalar and add all kinds of bespoke details to it, you’ll also have to customize your private jet and helicopter to match. It’s truly a burden carrying such a responsibility, something we and you will never completely grasp. That’s why we share the burden of this guy who was profiled by Bentley.
Woman refuses to ask for bathroom breaks at work due to crippling anxiety

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. My anxiety flared up at work whenever I was overwhelmed with too many tasks. I felt like I couldn't do anything right, and my mind raced with a million thoughts. That made it difficult to focus on the task at hand, and I felt even more anxious.
