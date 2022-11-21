ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chilton County, AL

wbrc.com

World-famous Budweiser Clydesdales coming to Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The world-famous Budweiser Clydesdales are headed to Tuscaloosa just in time for the holiday season thanks to beverage distributor Adams Beverages. The Clydesdales are scheduled to make several appearances in the area December 7-10 to benefit The Salvation Army. “What an exciting opportunity to bring the...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Clanton Advertiser

Relay Queens collecting for Hope Lodge Christmas

The Chilton County Relay For Life Queens are looking to spread Christmas cheer to those who will not be able to celebrate in their usual way this year. Collection has begun for care packages for cancer patients at the American Cancer Society Joe Lee Griffin Hope Lodge in Birmingham. The lodge offers cancer patients a place to stay while they receive treatments.
CHILTON COUNTY, AL
opelikaobserver.com

Making the Grade: On the Road to Montgomery

In last week’s column, I mentioned that my husband Mike and I celebrated our 17th wedding anniversary on Nov. 5. Well, we decided to extend our celebration by visiting our great state’s capital city on Nov. 6. At 4:30 p.m., we took a two-hour cruise down the Alabama...
MONTGOMERY, AL
sylacauganews.com

Meat Depot now serving customers in Sylacauga

SYLACAUGA, Ala. – Birmingham-based supermarket chain Fresh Value recently opened a grocery store affiliate named Meat Depot at the former Sav-a-Lot location in the Ogletree Plaza Shopping Center in Sylacauga. The fresh meat, produce, and dairy grocery store opened its doors on Wednesday, Nov. 16. “We are looking forward...
SYLACAUGA, AL
wbrc.com

Tuscaloosa County Farmer farmer of the year announced

TUSCALOOSA CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Monday, the Kiwanis Club of Tuscaloosa continued a tradition that goes back decades in West Alabama, naming the farmer of the year for Tuscaloosa County. The winner for 2022 is Ronnie Smith. He’s a poultry farmer from the New Lexington community in northern Tuscaloosa County....
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL
280living.com

Modern vintage clothing store opens at The Summit

Elyce Arons had never been to Birmingham. When she spoke to 280 Living, she was at work on the creative floor at her office in New York City overlooking Bryant Park. Arons is the co-founder and current CEO of Frances Valentine, a modern-American fashion and lifestyle brand founded in 2016 by Arons and her friends Kate and Andy Spade.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
thearabtribune.com

1972 Iron Bowl was memorable for multiple reasons for local fans

George Stone’s first Alabama-Auburn game was memorable for more reasons than the obvious. It was the 1972 Iron Bowl, ever since known as the “Punt Bama Punt” game. Played on Dec. 2 at Birmingham’s Legion Field, the game belonged to heavily favored and second-ranked Alabama until 10 minutes left.
AUBURN, AL
eastcoasttraveller.com

Hank Williams Death Car in Montgomery AL

The funeral was held at the Montgomery Auditorium, and the body was moved to the Montgomery Municipal Auditorium for a memorial service. Williams' second wife and first wife sat in the front pew. The funeral was the biggest in Montgomery and the largest in Alabama. The Grand Ole Opry was expected to bid Hank farewell. The Advertiser published tributes to Williams and received thousands of letters from fans.
MONTGOMERY, AL
The Trussville Tribune

The iconic Velma’s is making its return to Trussville

By Hannah Curran, Editor TRUSSVILLE — The beloved home away from home is returning to the Trussville area. Velma’s first opened in 1938 and was enjoyed by many until it closed in 2012, but now 10 years later, Velma’s will be re-opening in the former Sky Bear Confections building (1911 Gadsden Highway). “It‘s passed through […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
wbrc.com

Tuscaloosa Co. schools in Northport city limits to receive grant money

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A few Tuscaloosa County schools located within Northport city limits are set to receive a nice financial windfall. It’s happening because of what the Northport City Council did this week. The amount is $350,000, and this is the third year the Northport City Council...
NORTHPORT, AL
Bham Now

11 delicious breakfast places you need to try in Birmingham

Did you know Birmingham is full of delicious breakfast places? From French toast to pancakes and eggs, we have you covered with a guide to the best breakfast places around Birmingham. Keep reading to find out where you need to eat breakfast next. 1. Big Bad Breakfast. Looking for the...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Alabama Power CEO announces retirement

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Alabama Power President and CEO Mark Crosswhite announced his retirement today. He plans on stepping aside at the end of 2022. “It has been an honor working for a company that for more than a century has been dedicated to serving communities across Alabama," Crosswhite said in a news release Monday. "As I approach my 60th birthday, though, I have come to realize it is time for me to spend more time with my family,"
BIRMINGHAM, AL

