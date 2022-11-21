Read full article on original website
wbrc.com
World-famous Budweiser Clydesdales coming to Tuscaloosa
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The world-famous Budweiser Clydesdales are headed to Tuscaloosa just in time for the holiday season thanks to beverage distributor Adams Beverages. The Clydesdales are scheduled to make several appearances in the area December 7-10 to benefit The Salvation Army. “What an exciting opportunity to bring the...
Clanton Advertiser
Relay Queens collecting for Hope Lodge Christmas
The Chilton County Relay For Life Queens are looking to spread Christmas cheer to those who will not be able to celebrate in their usual way this year. Collection has begun for care packages for cancer patients at the American Cancer Society Joe Lee Griffin Hope Lodge in Birmingham. The lodge offers cancer patients a place to stay while they receive treatments.
Free Thanksgiving Dinner In West Alabama For Community Members
The year 2022 is quickly coming to a close but before we say goodbye to a wild year, we can't skip over the holidays. Thanksgiving is approaching and there is a special event happening in Tuscaloosa. On Monday, November 21st at 5p, a free Thanksgiving dinner will be provided to...
opelikaobserver.com
Making the Grade: On the Road to Montgomery
In last week’s column, I mentioned that my husband Mike and I celebrated our 17th wedding anniversary on Nov. 5. Well, we decided to extend our celebration by visiting our great state’s capital city on Nov. 6. At 4:30 p.m., we took a two-hour cruise down the Alabama...
Icon Trussville announced winner of new low-speed vehicle during grand opening
From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — Icon Trussville (6370 South Chalkville Road) has announced the winner of a new low-speed vehicle. The grand opening took place on Friday, Nov. 18, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Those who attended and stayed for the entire grand opening had a chance to win a brand-new 2022 Icon […]
This Is The Best Cheeseburger In Alabama
Love Food compiled a list of the best cheeseburgers in every US state. Here's the top choice for Alabama.
Slavery’s ghost haunts Alabama cotton gin factory’s transformation
PRATTVILLE, Ala. (AP) — There’s no painless way to explain the history of a massive brick structure being renovated into apartments in this central Alabama city — a factory that played a key role in the expansion of slavery before the Civil War. Dating back to the 1830s, the labor of enslaved Black people helped […]
sylacauganews.com
Meat Depot now serving customers in Sylacauga
SYLACAUGA, Ala. – Birmingham-based supermarket chain Fresh Value recently opened a grocery store affiliate named Meat Depot at the former Sav-a-Lot location in the Ogletree Plaza Shopping Center in Sylacauga. The fresh meat, produce, and dairy grocery store opened its doors on Wednesday, Nov. 16. “We are looking forward...
wbrc.com
Tuscaloosa County Farmer farmer of the year announced
TUSCALOOSA CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Monday, the Kiwanis Club of Tuscaloosa continued a tradition that goes back decades in West Alabama, naming the farmer of the year for Tuscaloosa County. The winner for 2022 is Ronnie Smith. He’s a poultry farmer from the New Lexington community in northern Tuscaloosa County....
An inside look at the Critical Care Transport Team for Children’s of Alabama
Every minute of every day in Birmingham there is a medical flight team ready to fly a critically ill or injured child to Children's of Alabama.
wbrc.com
WBRC FOX6 News welcomes meteorologist Tonia Michele to the First Alert Weather Team
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - WBRC FOX6 News, the Gray Television station serving Central Alabama, announced today that Tonia Michele will join the WBRC FOX6 News team as a Meteorologist starting November 26, 2022. Tonia was born in Virginia and raised in Georgia before moving to Mississippi to attend Mississippi State...
280living.com
Modern vintage clothing store opens at The Summit
Elyce Arons had never been to Birmingham. When she spoke to 280 Living, she was at work on the creative floor at her office in New York City overlooking Bryant Park. Arons is the co-founder and current CEO of Frances Valentine, a modern-American fashion and lifestyle brand founded in 2016 by Arons and her friends Kate and Andy Spade.
thearabtribune.com
1972 Iron Bowl was memorable for multiple reasons for local fans
George Stone’s first Alabama-Auburn game was memorable for more reasons than the obvious. It was the 1972 Iron Bowl, ever since known as the “Punt Bama Punt” game. Played on Dec. 2 at Birmingham’s Legion Field, the game belonged to heavily favored and second-ranked Alabama until 10 minutes left.
UAB patient receives a ‘million-dollar’ surprise following treatment
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Members of the Million Dollar Band took a break from Iron Bowl prep Tuesday to surprise a superfan. Britney Thomas is from Huntsville but has been traveling to Birmingham to UAB Hospital for medical treatments. She survived two strokes, four years ago at the age of 14, which left her unable […]
Alexander Shunnarah gives away free Thanksgiving turkeys in Birmingham
Alabama celebrity attorney Alexander Shunnarah gave away 500 Thanksgiving turkeys on Monday afternoon in front of his Lakeview office. Natasha Davis pulled her car up and held up her phone for Shunnarah to talk to her friend, Earnestine, who also wanted a turkey. “I thank God for all my blessings...
eastcoasttraveller.com
Hank Williams Death Car in Montgomery AL
The funeral was held at the Montgomery Auditorium, and the body was moved to the Montgomery Municipal Auditorium for a memorial service. Williams' second wife and first wife sat in the front pew. The funeral was the biggest in Montgomery and the largest in Alabama. The Grand Ole Opry was expected to bid Hank farewell. The Advertiser published tributes to Williams and received thousands of letters from fans.
The iconic Velma’s is making its return to Trussville
By Hannah Curran, Editor TRUSSVILLE — The beloved home away from home is returning to the Trussville area. Velma’s first opened in 1938 and was enjoyed by many until it closed in 2012, but now 10 years later, Velma’s will be re-opening in the former Sky Bear Confections building (1911 Gadsden Highway). “It‘s passed through […]
wbrc.com
Tuscaloosa Co. schools in Northport city limits to receive grant money
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A few Tuscaloosa County schools located within Northport city limits are set to receive a nice financial windfall. It’s happening because of what the Northport City Council did this week. The amount is $350,000, and this is the third year the Northport City Council...
Bham Now
11 delicious breakfast places you need to try in Birmingham
Did you know Birmingham is full of delicious breakfast places? From French toast to pancakes and eggs, we have you covered with a guide to the best breakfast places around Birmingham. Keep reading to find out where you need to eat breakfast next. 1. Big Bad Breakfast. Looking for the...
wvtm13.com
Alabama Power CEO announces retirement
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Alabama Power President and CEO Mark Crosswhite announced his retirement today. He plans on stepping aside at the end of 2022. “It has been an honor working for a company that for more than a century has been dedicated to serving communities across Alabama," Crosswhite said in a news release Monday. "As I approach my 60th birthday, though, I have come to realize it is time for me to spend more time with my family,"
