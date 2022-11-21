Jabari Edwards and Antwann Richardson have asked a federal judge to dismiss the criminal charges against them, drawing a ferocious response from prosecutors. Edwards and his business partner, Richardson, were arrested in June for multiple counts related to misusing more than $2 million in Paycheck Protection Plan and Economic Injury Disaster Loan program loans. The loan programs were intended to help maintain employment rates and assist businesses recovering from hardships as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

COLUMBUS, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO