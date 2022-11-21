Read full article on original website
Related
wcbi.com
Columbus Police arrest teenage suspect after an alleged shooting incident
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus police arrested a teenager for allegedly shooting a gun into a home. Law enforcement said the incident happened around 1 p.m. Monday in the 1500 block of 4th Street South. 18-year-old Isaac Harris was arrested and charged with Shooting into a Dwelling. If anyone...
wtva.com
Teen arrested for shooting in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - A teenager was arrested following a shooting Monday afternoon, Nov. 21 in Columbus. According to Columbus Police, the shooting happened at approximately 1:15 in the 1500 block of Fourth Street South. Police Capt. Rick Jones said officers arrested an 18-year-old who will be charged with shooting...
wcbi.com
Man drives stolen car from Webster County to Texas before arrested
WEBSTER COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A man stole a car in Webster County and drove to Texas. That’s where Webster County Sheriff David Gore said they found him. Kenneth Flemings was charged with the larceny taking of a motor vehicle. It happened in the Clarkson community last week....
wtva.com
Trial set for ex-Noxubee County sheriff and deputy
MACON, Miss. (WTVA) - A trial date has been set for a former sheriff and deputy sheriff who face bribery charges. Former Noxubee County Sheriff Terry Grassaree and former deputy sheriff Vance Phillips are accused of receiving bribes. Their trial date is set for Jan. 9. The former sheriff is...
darkhorsepressnow.com
Two Men Arrested On Drug Charges In Tupelo
On November 17, North Mississippi Narcotics Unit Agents and Tupelo Police Officers detained suspects 39-year-old Adrian Jerome Davis (Belden) and 41-year-old Johnathon Leo Hunt (Tupelo) behind a vacant house on Goodlett Street. A citizen had called and complained about drug activity at this location. Davis had a 9mm handgun and...
wtva.com
Columbus police investigating a shooting
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA)- Police are investigating a shooting that happened Saturday evening. The shooting happened at Forrest Boulevard and Maple Street at 7 p.m. Saturday, November 19. Law enforcement do not have any suspects. They did not say if anyone was shot during the shooting. This is a developing story....
Commercial Dispatch
Sanitation employee quits as police investigation begins
STARKVILLE — A former sanitation department worker is facing a police investigation, according to city officials. Aldermen gathered for a special-call meeting Tuesday, in part to discuss suspending the employee without pay while Starkville Police Department conducted the investigation. During the meeting, Vice Mayor Roy A. Perkins, who was running the session in Mayor Lynn’s Spruill’s absence, said the issue was “moot.”
Commercial Dispatch
Arrest made in weekend Yo’ Bar shootout
A Columbus man has been arrested in connection with last weekend’s shooting at Yo’ Bar, according to Columbus Police Department Capt. Rick Jones. Larry Hudgins, 28, was arrested about 1 p.m. Thursday and charged with aggravated assault, as well as felon in possession of a weapon and possession of a controlled substance, Jones said.
Former Mississippi sheriff, deputy indicted on bribery charges
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca announced a federal grand jury in Jackson returned indictments charging the former sheriff of Noxubee County and one of his deputies with receiving bribes. According to court documents, former sheriff Terry Grassaree and former deputy Vance Phillips were charged with using facilities in interstate commerce for the […]
wcbi.com
Tupelo police arrest suspect for illegally possessing, discharging firearm
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A suspect with a previous felony conviction was arrested for having a firearm. Tupelo police arrived at Milford Street and the King Creek Apartment Complex for a shots-fired call. Tavis Gathings was arrested for the Discharge of a Firearm. Officers found a semi-automatic handgun, live...
wcbi.com
Police make four arrests for felony drug possession on Monday
CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – On Monday, agents with the Sheriff’s office and MBN conducted a search on Highway 46 in Clay County. During that search, agents said one of the suspects attempted to flush a felony amount of marijuana down the toilet. Roderrick Walker was arrested. He was charged with Felony Possession of Marijuana, Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and Felony Destruction of Evidence.
wcbi.com
Macon family pleads for the communities help to find missing son
MACON, Miss. ( WCBI) – A missing person’s case in Macon still has family members searching for answers. Tadrian Shaw went missing late last month and has yet to be heard from or seen. The mother Shaw says she just wants to bring her son home. Tadrian Shaw...
wcbi.com
Tupelo woman charged with armed robbery at Bank of Okolona
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A Tupelo woman is charged with armed robbery in a hold-up at a local bank. Bond for Itasca L. Cox was set at $100,000 by Tupelo Municipal Court Judge Harry Sumner. As we reported yesterday, the robbery happened in the middle of the afternoon at...
wcbi.com
Tupelo police search for woman who has been missing for 10 days
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Tupelo police are looking for a missing woman after she hasn’t been seen in 10 days. This is 48-year-old Candice Adams. She was last seen in the Brighton, Tennessee area but she has a Tupelo address. Her family told the police she has a...
Mississippi authorities request help finding two missing children
Mississippi authorities need your help tonight to find two missing children. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered/Missing Child Alert for 4-year-old Cylis Vaughn and 1-year-old Marlie Vaughn of Columbus, Lowndes County, MS. Cylis Vaughn is described as a white male with blue eyes and blonde hair, last...
Commercial Dispatch
J5 heads want charges dropped; prosecutors push back
Jabari Edwards and Antwann Richardson have asked a federal judge to dismiss the criminal charges against them, drawing a ferocious response from prosecutors. Edwards and his business partner, Richardson, were arrested in June for multiple counts related to misusing more than $2 million in Paycheck Protection Plan and Economic Injury Disaster Loan program loans. The loan programs were intended to help maintain employment rates and assist businesses recovering from hardships as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
wtva.com
Sheriff: Guntown drug bust resulted in two arrests
GUNTOWN, Miss. (WTVA) - A drug bust netted two arrests in Lee County. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Department, deputies and narcotics agents used a search warrant at a house in Guntown on Wednesday, Nov. 16. The sheriff’s department did not provide an address. The search led...
wtva.com
Man burned in Monroe County mobile home fire
MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WTVA) — A man burned his arm Friday when he ran into his burning mobile home near Nettleton to save some items. Jake King says a wood-burning stove is to blame for causing the fire on Highway 6 near Jones Chapel Cemetery before noon. King says...
wcbi.com
Macon woman wins 2019 Toyota Highlander in United Way raffle
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Kimberly Cotton of Macon has another reason to be thankful during this holiday. She’s the winner of an SUV. Cotton’s name was drawn last week in the United Way of Lowndes and Noxubee Counties raffle. The prize: a 2019 Toyota Highlander. Cotton...
wtva.com
Community helps women's ministries renovate Tupelo home
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — Several local businesses are giving back to an organization that serves as a women's ministry. "I have a transformation story of my own; and then, I was asked to share that story at a local jail," Kelly Williams said. She is the director and founder...
Comments / 0