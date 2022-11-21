ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, MS

wtva.com

Teen arrested for shooting in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - A teenager was arrested following a shooting Monday afternoon, Nov. 21 in Columbus. According to Columbus Police, the shooting happened at approximately 1:15 in the 1500 block of Fourth Street South. Police Capt. Rick Jones said officers arrested an 18-year-old who will be charged with shooting...
COLUMBUS, MS
wtva.com

Trial set for ex-Noxubee County sheriff and deputy

MACON, Miss. (WTVA) - A trial date has been set for a former sheriff and deputy sheriff who face bribery charges. Former Noxubee County Sheriff Terry Grassaree and former deputy sheriff Vance Phillips are accused of receiving bribes. Their trial date is set for Jan. 9. The former sheriff is...
NOXUBEE COUNTY, MS
darkhorsepressnow.com

Two Men Arrested On Drug Charges In Tupelo

On November 17, North Mississippi Narcotics Unit Agents and Tupelo Police Officers detained suspects 39-year-old Adrian Jerome Davis (Belden) and 41-year-old Johnathon Leo Hunt (Tupelo) behind a vacant house on Goodlett Street. A citizen had called and complained about drug activity at this location. Davis had a 9mm handgun and...
TUPELO, MS
wtva.com

Columbus police investigating a shooting

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA)- Police are investigating a shooting that happened Saturday evening. The shooting happened at Forrest Boulevard and Maple Street at 7 p.m. Saturday, November 19. Law enforcement do not have any suspects. They did not say if anyone was shot during the shooting. This is a developing story....
COLUMBUS, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Sanitation employee quits as police investigation begins

STARKVILLE — A former sanitation department worker is facing a police investigation, according to city officials. Aldermen gathered for a special-call meeting Tuesday, in part to discuss suspending the employee without pay while Starkville Police Department conducted the investigation. During the meeting, Vice Mayor Roy A. Perkins, who was running the session in Mayor Lynn’s Spruill’s absence, said the issue was “moot.”
STARKVILLE, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Arrest made in weekend Yo’ Bar shootout

A Columbus man has been arrested in connection with last weekend’s shooting at Yo’ Bar, according to Columbus Police Department Capt. Rick Jones. Larry Hudgins, 28, was arrested about 1 p.m. Thursday and charged with aggravated assault, as well as felon in possession of a weapon and possession of a controlled substance, Jones said.
COLUMBUS, MS
WJTV 12

Former Mississippi sheriff, deputy indicted on bribery charges

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca announced a federal grand jury in Jackson returned indictments charging the former sheriff of Noxubee County and one of his deputies with receiving bribes. According to court documents, former sheriff Terry Grassaree and former deputy Vance Phillips were charged with using facilities in interstate commerce for the […]
NOXUBEE COUNTY, MS
wcbi.com

Tupelo police arrest suspect for illegally possessing, discharging firearm

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A suspect with a previous felony conviction was arrested for having a firearm. Tupelo police arrived at Milford Street and the King Creek Apartment Complex for a shots-fired call. Tavis Gathings was arrested for the Discharge of a Firearm. Officers found a semi-automatic handgun, live...
TUPELO, MS
wcbi.com

Police make four arrests for felony drug possession on Monday

CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – On Monday, agents with the Sheriff’s office and MBN conducted a search on Highway 46 in Clay County. During that search, agents said one of the suspects attempted to flush a felony amount of marijuana down the toilet. Roderrick Walker was arrested. He was charged with Felony Possession of Marijuana, Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and Felony Destruction of Evidence.
CLAY COUNTY, MS
wcbi.com

Macon family pleads for the communities help to find missing son

MACON, Miss. ( WCBI) – A missing person’s case in Macon still has family members searching for answers. Tadrian Shaw went missing late last month and has yet to be heard from or seen. The mother Shaw says she just wants to bring her son home. Tadrian Shaw...
MACON, MS
wcbi.com

Tupelo woman charged with armed robbery at Bank of Okolona

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A Tupelo woman is charged with armed robbery in a hold-up at a local bank. Bond for Itasca L. Cox was set at $100,000 by Tupelo Municipal Court Judge Harry Sumner. As we reported yesterday, the robbery happened in the middle of the afternoon at...
TUPELO, MS
wcbi.com

Tupelo police search for woman who has been missing for 10 days

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Tupelo police are looking for a missing woman after she hasn’t been seen in 10 days. This is 48-year-old Candice Adams. She was last seen in the Brighton, Tennessee area but she has a Tupelo address. Her family told the police she has a...
TUPELO, MS
Commercial Dispatch

J5 heads want charges dropped; prosecutors push back

Jabari Edwards and Antwann Richardson have asked a federal judge to dismiss the criminal charges against them, drawing a ferocious response from prosecutors. Edwards and his business partner, Richardson, were arrested in June for multiple counts related to misusing more than $2 million in Paycheck Protection Plan and Economic Injury Disaster Loan program loans. The loan programs were intended to help maintain employment rates and assist businesses recovering from hardships as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
COLUMBUS, MS
wtva.com

Sheriff: Guntown drug bust resulted in two arrests

GUNTOWN, Miss. (WTVA) - A drug bust netted two arrests in Lee County. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Department, deputies and narcotics agents used a search warrant at a house in Guntown on Wednesday, Nov. 16. The sheriff’s department did not provide an address. The search led...
LEE COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

Man burned in Monroe County mobile home fire

MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WTVA) — A man burned his arm Friday when he ran into his burning mobile home near Nettleton to save some items. Jake King says a wood-burning stove is to blame for causing the fire on Highway 6 near Jones Chapel Cemetery before noon. King says...
MONROE COUNTY, MS
wcbi.com

Macon woman wins 2019 Toyota Highlander in United Way raffle

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Kimberly Cotton of Macon has another reason to be thankful during this holiday. She’s the winner of an SUV. Cotton’s name was drawn last week in the United Way of Lowndes and Noxubee Counties raffle. The prize: a 2019 Toyota Highlander. Cotton...
MACON, MS
wtva.com

Community helps women's ministries renovate Tupelo home

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — Several local businesses are giving back to an organization that serves as a women's ministry. "I have a transformation story of my own; and then, I was asked to share that story at a local jail," Kelly Williams said. She is the director and founder...
TUPELO, MS

