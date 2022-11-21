Americarts is heading back to square one after they are no longer in agreement to purchase land in Norfolk. Representatives from Americarts had signed a purchase agreement back in July to purchase the Livestock Sales Barn Property on south 1st street. However, according to founder Stephanie Goodrich, that agreement has since fell through after purchase investors said they were uninterested a day before the purchase agreement deadline.

NORFOLK, NE ・ 16 HOURS AGO