norfolkneradio.com
Disturbance call leads to arrest of Norfolk man
A Norfolk man was arrested early this morning after a call about a disturbance at an apartment complex. Captain Mike Bauer said police were called to the 100 block of North 25th street after a male, later identified as 29-year-old Israel Salvador Turquiz, was reported pounding on someone’s door with a large knife.
News Channel Nebraska
NPD: Madison man arrested for DUI, cocaine possession
NORFOLK, Neb. -- A traffic stop in northeast Nebraska led to arrest for alleged cocaine possession on Sunday. At approximately 2:38 a.m., a Norfolk Police officer conducted a traffic stop after reportedly witnessing the car speeding in the 1400 block of S. 13th Street. The officer reported smelling alcohol on...
News Channel Nebraska
Norfolk man dies in accident near Battle Creek
BATTLE CREEK, Neb. -- Authorities in northeast Nebraska responded to a single-vehicle accident that resulted in the death of a Norfolk man. The Madison County Sheriff's Office said that 67-year-old, Albert Reeves of Norfolk, was found in his vehicle in the ditch just east of 545 Ave. on 834th Road, southwest of Battle Creek around 8 a.m. on Sunday.
Norfolk man dies after crashing into bridge abutment, officials say
A Siouxland man lost his life after his vehicle became airborne just east of Battle Creek.
thebestmix1055.com
Fremont man faces charges following traffic stop
At 1:26 Thursday afternoon, Fremont police conducted a traffic stop near 16th and Nye Avenue. As a result of the stop, Troy E. Brumbaugh, 39, of Fremont was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, driving during suspension, no proof of insurance and expired registration.
News Channel Nebraska
'Rage Room' in Norfolk provides an opportunity to release stress
NORFOLK, Neb. -- A shop in Madison County has a unique attraction for customers to enjoy. Wisper Skate Shop, located in the Sunset Plaza Mall in Norfolk, recently opened up a ‘Rage Room’. Owner Bryce Schmitz said it's a place where everyone can come and let off some...
klkntv.com
Former Nebraska prosecutor pleads guilty to violating rights of his romantic rival
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A former Dodge County official has pleaded guilty to violating the civil rights of a man who was dating his wife throughout 2020, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said Monday. Under the plea, 47-year-old Oliver Glass of Fremont was charged with conspiracy to commit deprivation...
News Channel Nebraska
Ex-attorney from Fremont pleads guilty to civil rights violation
FREMONT, Neb. -- A former Dodge County Attorney from Fremont has pleaded guilty in a civil rights violation case. Acting U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said 47-year-old Oliver Glass, of Fremont, pleaded guilty to a Criminal Information charging him with conspiracy to commit deprivation of rights under color of law. Officials...
Former Dodge County attorney pleads guilty to federal crime
The court documents say in March of 2020, Glass began to harass and intimidate a man dating his ex-wife.
Nebraska county attorney faces 1 year in prison after using office to go after ex-wife’s boyfriend
County Attorney Oliver Glass pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit deprivation of rights under color of law in federal court.
Norfolk couple’s quarrel turns into assault involving firearm
After an argument, a woman brought a man to her boyfriend's house where things escalated to a physical altercation.
kscj.com
MORE LAUREL NEBRASKA RESIDENTS ASK FOR PROTECTION
TWO MORE LAUREL NEBRASKA RESIDENTS WHO ARE NEIGHBORS TO WHERE FOUR PEOPLE WERE MURDERED IN AUGUST HAVE FILED FOR PROTECTION AGAINST THE WIFE OF THE SUSPECT IN THE KILLINGS. SHERRY AND ALAN PALLAS HAVE FILED AFFIDAVITS IN CEDAR COUNTY DISTRICT COURT AGAINST CARRIE JONES, THE WIFE OF ACCUSED MURDER SUSPECT JASON JONES OF LAUREL.
News Channel Nebraska
Recount approved for Ward 4 in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Neb. -- A recount of votes for a northeast Nebraska city council race will take place on Monday. Madison County Clerk Anne Pruss announced Tuesday that the Ward Four City Council Race in Norfolk will be recounted on Monday, Nov. 28. The race between incumbent Andrew McCarthy and challenger...
KELOLAND TV
Crews battle grass fire near Yankton
YANKTON, S.D. (KELO) — Firefighters in Southeastern South Dakota were kept busy with a grass fire Monday night. The Yankton Fire Department says crews were called to help the Crofton Fire Department just after 7 p.m. Firefighters arriving on the scene found fire stretching along three-quarters of a mile...
norfolkneradio.com
Livestock Sales Barn Property no longer option for Americarts
Americarts is heading back to square one after they are no longer in agreement to purchase land in Norfolk. Representatives from Americarts had signed a purchase agreement back in July to purchase the Livestock Sales Barn Property on south 1st street. However, according to founder Stephanie Goodrich, that agreement has since fell through after purchase investors said they were uninterested a day before the purchase agreement deadline.
News Channel Nebraska
Norfolk's Hometown Holidays Festival
NORFOLK, Neb. -- Norfolk held its annual Hometown Holidays Festival Tuesday night. All those who attended had a number of activities to attend from 4:30 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Along with many holiday activities, Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus made a stop in town with a letters to Santa mailbox.
norfolkneradio.com
Hartington native part of YCC class of 2023
A Hartington native has been named as a participant in the Young Cattleman’s Connections (YCC) Class of 2023. Christina Lammers was one of ten people named to this year’s class, which helps participants develop a solid foundation of industry knowledge and strengthen the future of Nebraska’s beef industry.
norfolkneradio.com
Thomas Klein appointed to Sixth Judicial District
Governor Pete Ricketts has appointed Thomas Klein to the County Court seat for the Sixth Judicial District, which serves Burt, Cedar, Dakota, Dixon, Dodge, Thurston, and Washington counties. A native of Wahoo, Klein has served as the Saunders County Public Defender since January of 1999. He holds a Bachelor of...
Ben and Mark Brahmer enjoy happy ending in Pierce championship
By Nathan Charles | Photos by Samuel Mfinaga LINCOLN – Pierce head coach Mark Brahmer had to pause and collect himself momentarily after Tuesday’s Class C-1 championship game. Asked about his son Ben, the team’s tight end who had 243 yards receiving and three touchdowns, dad couldn’t ...
klkntv.com
University of Nebraska awarded $248,000 to create development plan for Knox County
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The University of Nebraska board of regents was awarded over $247,000 to create a plan to attract people to rural areas of the state. Undersecretary Xochitl Torres Small of the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced that the USDA is awarding a total of $4 million in grants to 17 organizations, including the board of regents.
