Norfolk, NE

norfolkneradio.com

Disturbance call leads to arrest of Norfolk man

A Norfolk man was arrested early this morning after a call about a disturbance at an apartment complex. Captain Mike Bauer said police were called to the 100 block of North 25th street after a male, later identified as 29-year-old Israel Salvador Turquiz, was reported pounding on someone’s door with a large knife.
NORFOLK, NE
News Channel Nebraska

NPD: Madison man arrested for DUI, cocaine possession

NORFOLK, Neb. -- A traffic stop in northeast Nebraska led to arrest for alleged cocaine possession on Sunday. At approximately 2:38 a.m., a Norfolk Police officer conducted a traffic stop after reportedly witnessing the car speeding in the 1400 block of S. 13th Street. The officer reported smelling alcohol on...
NORFOLK, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Norfolk man dies in accident near Battle Creek

BATTLE CREEK, Neb. -- Authorities in northeast Nebraska responded to a single-vehicle accident that resulted in the death of a Norfolk man. The Madison County Sheriff's Office said that 67-year-old, Albert Reeves of Norfolk, was found in his vehicle in the ditch just east of 545 Ave. on 834th Road, southwest of Battle Creek around 8 a.m. on Sunday.
NORFOLK, NE
thebestmix1055.com

Fremont man faces charges following traffic stop

At 1:26 Thursday afternoon, Fremont police conducted a traffic stop near 16th and Nye Avenue. As a result of the stop, Troy E. Brumbaugh, 39, of Fremont was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, driving during suspension, no proof of insurance and expired registration.
FREMONT, NE
News Channel Nebraska

'Rage Room' in Norfolk provides an opportunity to release stress

NORFOLK, Neb. -- A shop in Madison County has a unique attraction for customers to enjoy. Wisper Skate Shop, located in the Sunset Plaza Mall in Norfolk, recently opened up a ‘Rage Room’. Owner Bryce Schmitz said it's a place where everyone can come and let off some...
NORFOLK, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Ex-attorney from Fremont pleads guilty to civil rights violation

FREMONT, Neb. -- A former Dodge County Attorney from Fremont has pleaded guilty in a civil rights violation case. Acting U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said 47-year-old Oliver Glass, of Fremont, pleaded guilty to a Criminal Information charging him with conspiracy to commit deprivation of rights under color of law. Officials...
FREMONT, NE
kscj.com

MORE LAUREL NEBRASKA RESIDENTS ASK FOR PROTECTION

TWO MORE LAUREL NEBRASKA RESIDENTS WHO ARE NEIGHBORS TO WHERE FOUR PEOPLE WERE MURDERED IN AUGUST HAVE FILED FOR PROTECTION AGAINST THE WIFE OF THE SUSPECT IN THE KILLINGS. SHERRY AND ALAN PALLAS HAVE FILED AFFIDAVITS IN CEDAR COUNTY DISTRICT COURT AGAINST CARRIE JONES, THE WIFE OF ACCUSED MURDER SUSPECT JASON JONES OF LAUREL.
LAUREL, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Recount approved for Ward 4 in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Neb. -- A recount of votes for a northeast Nebraska city council race will take place on Monday. Madison County Clerk Anne Pruss announced Tuesday that the Ward Four City Council Race in Norfolk will be recounted on Monday, Nov. 28. The race between incumbent Andrew McCarthy and challenger...
NORFOLK, NE
KELOLAND TV

Crews battle grass fire near Yankton

YANKTON, S.D. (KELO) — Firefighters in Southeastern South Dakota were kept busy with a grass fire Monday night. The Yankton Fire Department says crews were called to help the Crofton Fire Department just after 7 p.m. Firefighters arriving on the scene found fire stretching along three-quarters of a mile...
YANKTON, SD
norfolkneradio.com

Livestock Sales Barn Property no longer option for Americarts

Americarts is heading back to square one after they are no longer in agreement to purchase land in Norfolk. Representatives from Americarts had signed a purchase agreement back in July to purchase the Livestock Sales Barn Property on south 1st street. However, according to founder Stephanie Goodrich, that agreement has since fell through after purchase investors said they were uninterested a day before the purchase agreement deadline.
NORFOLK, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Norfolk's Hometown Holidays Festival

NORFOLK, Neb. -- Norfolk held its annual Hometown Holidays Festival Tuesday night. All those who attended had a number of activities to attend from 4:30 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Along with many holiday activities, Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus made a stop in town with a letters to Santa mailbox.
NORFOLK, NE
norfolkneradio.com

Hartington native part of YCC class of 2023

A Hartington native has been named as a participant in the Young Cattleman’s Connections (YCC) Class of 2023. Christina Lammers was one of ten people named to this year’s class, which helps participants develop a solid foundation of industry knowledge and strengthen the future of Nebraska’s beef industry.
HARTINGTON, NE
norfolkneradio.com

Thomas Klein appointed to Sixth Judicial District

Governor Pete Ricketts has appointed Thomas Klein to the County Court seat for the Sixth Judicial District, which serves Burt, Cedar, Dakota, Dixon, Dodge, Thurston, and Washington counties. A native of Wahoo, Klein has served as the Saunders County Public Defender since January of 1999. He holds a Bachelor of...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, NE
klkntv.com

University of Nebraska awarded $248,000 to create development plan for Knox County

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The University of Nebraska board of regents was awarded over $247,000 to create a plan to attract people to rural areas of the state. Undersecretary Xochitl Torres Small of the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced that the USDA is awarding a total of $4 million in grants to 17 organizations, including the board of regents.
KNOX COUNTY, NE

