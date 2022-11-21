Read full article on original website
Blizzard to keep bugged Overwatch 2 hero available despite damage issues
Overwatch 2 game director Aaron Keller has confirmed that Tracer will not be removed from the game following the discovery of a bug affecting her damage falloff. As reported by PCGamesN, Keller shared in a Reddit comment two days ago that the Overwatch 2 development team is aware of the bug and is working on a fix, which will come to the live game in a patch somewhere down the line. “We are not planning to disable Tracer,” he said, following the statement with the suggestion that she may even receive some balance changes after the bug is fixed.
A fix for the Overwatch 2 rock glitch is on the way, says Blizzard
Fans aren't happy about how long it took for Blizzard to spot this one
Warzone 2 XP exploit has players reaching max level in one match
Call Of Duty: Warzone 2.0 has been out for just under a week, and it's fair to say the free-to-play battle royale has had some... teething problems. This was to be expected, of course. It's why Activision made the decision to temporarily take Call Of Duty: Warzone offline - so it could properly address any issues with Warzone 2.0 and get them fixed sooner rather than later.
Xbox reportedly offers Sony 10 year deal to keep CoD on PlayStation
Tensions have been high between Sony and Xbox over CoD’s future, if Microsoft completes its landmark purchase of Activision Blizzard, but Xbox reportedly offered Sony 10 more years od CoD on PlayStation. Mircrosoft shocked the video game industry by announcing its intentions to acquire Activision Blizzard earlier in 2022....
‘There is no skill gap in this game’: Dr Disrespect rescinds Warzone 2 praise
Warzone 2 is the follow-up to Call of Duty’s popular entry into the battle royale genre. The recently released game has earned both the admiration and ire of countless Call of Duty and FPS content creators—and one of its harshest critics is Dr Disrespect. Surprisingly, the Two-Time’s first...
Morrissey posts clip of kids mocking music critics for new album
Morrissey has shared a video of children mocking music critics, in promotion of his forthcoming album ‘Bonfire Of Teenagers’. The soloist and former The Smiths singer posted a clip of a kid approaching another kid who’s posing as a music journalist. The scene shows the critic telling...
What time is ‘Wednesday’ on Netflix?
Wednesday, Netflix‘s hotly anticipated reboot of the Addams Family franchise, comes out this week, starring Jenna Ortega as the titular teenager. Set in a spooky castle in the mountains, where Wednesday is packed off to Nevermore boarding school after setting killer piranhas on some bullies, the show also features Tim Burton as executive producer (alongside creators Alfred Gough and Miles Millar) as well as director of four episodes.
Streamer iiTzTimmy Questions Longevity of Apex Legends Amid Season 15 Issues
Is Apex Legends headed toward disaster? Content creator iiTzTimmy posed this question on Twitter and the responses have been interesting, to say the least.
Best Items in League of Legends Preseason 2023
With the new items added to League of Legends in Preseason 2023, many players have found some of the best items to build. With the newest changes that Riot Games, the developers behind League of Legends, have implemented into their game during the preseason before Season 13, players have had time to experiment with different builds. If you're looking for some of the best items to use currently, this article is for you.
The Witcher 3 next-gen update reveals improved graphics and a long-overdue photo mode
The first trailer for the upcoming Witcher 3 next-gen update revealed some sweet graphics and exciting new features.
New ‘Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’ trick lets players speed around the map
A new trick discovered in Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 lets players speed around the map in what is being called the “G Walk”. Released last month, NME described the game in a four-star review as a “top-notch shooter with a fun campaign and solid multiplayer offering”, adding: “If you’re going to pick up one multiplayer game this year, there’s a good argument that it should be this one.”
I've Never Played World of Warcraft: Dragonflight (Ft. Bajheera)
Everyone remembers taking their first few steps on Azeroth... except for newcomer to the game Max Scoville. Thankfully, to celebrate the release of World of Warcraft: Dragonflight, WoW legend Bajheera is helping Max get up to speed on all the things he needs to know before spreading his wings and taking flight in the new World of Warcraft expansion: Dragonflight.
Netflix Appears to Be Developing a AAA PC Shooter at New Game Studio
Netflix appears to be developing a AAA PC shooter at its new Los Angeles studio led by former Overwatch producer and Blizzard vice-president Chacko Sonny. As reported by mobilegamer.biz, the aptly named Netflix Games Studio is looking for a game director with experience in shooters to work on "a brand-new AAA PC game". Akin to Overwatch, it will seemingly be a live-service game as Netflix asks for "extensive experience" in this department.
We already had the perfect Twitter alternative. It was Nintendo’s Miitomo
Whether or not you agree with Twitter’s current direction under Elon Musk, it’s safe to say that the social media platform is going through a rough patch. Its staff has been gutted, it’s been notably buggier in recent weeks, and there’s a general instability in the air that has advertisers concerned. All that, coupled with a string of controversial moves, has some users seriously considering a true Twitter exodus.
China says it has solved gaming addiction in its young people
China says it has solved previous problems with gaming addiction in young people living in the country. As reported by Reuters, yesterday (November 23) saw CNG, the data provider for top industry body the China Game Industry Group Committee, discuss “remarkable results” from a recent clampdown, with 75 per cent of under-18s in the country now following new rules.
"It Shows How Attentive And Aware They Are": People Are Sharing Subtle Signs That Someone Is Really Intelligent
"When you see it, it's very impressive."
Almost 140,000 people paid for a Twitter Blue subscription in just 5 days, including far-right influencers and adult performers, report says
Data collected by Travis Brown and shared with the New York Times revealed how many users signed up for Elon Musk's premium service.
Microsoft Offered Call of Duty a 10-Year Deal for PlayStation; Xbox 360 Controller is Back
Microsoft has offered a 10-year deal to keep the Call of Duty games on Sony’s PlayStation consoles, according to a report by the New York Times. Sony refused to comment on the offer. “The first call Satya and I made after the deal was announced was to the C.E.O....
Sony PlayStation 6 Release Timing Leaked in Official Documents
A rough time frame of when the Sony PlayStation 6 will be released has just been leaked. Discovered in documents from the United Kingdom’s Competition Markets Authority as part of the ongoing Microsoft-Activision merger investigation, it appears the PS6 will either be coming out late 2027 or in 2028, giving the PS5 a rough life cycle of seven years.
N-Dubz postpone Nottingham show five minutes after scheduled stage time
N-Dubz postponed their show in Nottingham last night (November 22) five minutes after they were due on stage. The London group – comprising Dappy, Fazer and Tulisa – were set to perform at the city’s Motorpoint Arena as part of their current UK tour, which marks their first run of live dates together in 11 years.
