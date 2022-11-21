ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

dotesports.com

Blizzard to keep bugged Overwatch 2 hero available despite damage issues

Overwatch 2 game director Aaron Keller has confirmed that Tracer will not be removed from the game following the discovery of a bug affecting her damage falloff. As reported by PCGamesN, Keller shared in a Reddit comment two days ago that the Overwatch 2 development team is aware of the bug and is working on a fix, which will come to the live game in a patch somewhere down the line. “We are not planning to disable Tracer,” he said, following the statement with the suggestion that she may even receive some balance changes after the bug is fixed.
GAMINGbible

Warzone 2 XP exploit has players reaching max level in one match

Call Of Duty: Warzone 2.0 has been out for just under a week, and it's fair to say the free-to-play battle royale has had some... teething problems. This was to be expected, of course. It's why Activision made the decision to temporarily take Call Of Duty: Warzone offline - so it could properly address any issues with Warzone 2.0 and get them fixed sooner rather than later.
dexerto.com

Xbox reportedly offers Sony 10 year deal to keep CoD on PlayStation

Tensions have been high between Sony and Xbox over CoD’s future, if Microsoft completes its landmark purchase of Activision Blizzard, but Xbox reportedly offered Sony 10 more years od CoD on PlayStation. Mircrosoft shocked the video game industry by announcing its intentions to acquire Activision Blizzard earlier in 2022....
dotesports.com

‘There is no skill gap in this game’: Dr Disrespect rescinds Warzone 2 praise

Warzone 2 is the follow-up to Call of Duty’s popular entry into the battle royale genre. The recently released game has earned both the admiration and ire of countless Call of Duty and FPS content creators—and one of its harshest critics is Dr Disrespect. Surprisingly, the Two-Time’s first...
NME

Morrissey posts clip of kids mocking music critics for new album

Morrissey has shared a video of children mocking music critics, in promotion of his forthcoming album ‘Bonfire Of Teenagers’. The soloist and former The Smiths singer posted a clip of a kid approaching another kid who’s posing as a music journalist. The scene shows the critic telling...
CALIFORNIA STATE
NME

What time is ‘Wednesday’ on Netflix?

Wednesday, Netflix‘s hotly anticipated reboot of the Addams Family franchise, comes out this week, starring Jenna Ortega as the titular teenager. Set in a spooky castle in the mountains, where Wednesday is packed off to Nevermore boarding school after setting killer piranhas on some bullies, the show also features Tim Burton as executive producer (alongside creators Alfred Gough and Miles Millar) as well as director of four episodes.
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Best Items in League of Legends Preseason 2023

With the new items added to League of Legends in Preseason 2023, many players have found some of the best items to build. With the newest changes that Riot Games, the developers behind League of Legends, have implemented into their game during the preseason before Season 13, players have had time to experiment with different builds. If you're looking for some of the best items to use currently, this article is for you.
NME

New ‘Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’ trick lets players speed around the map

A new trick discovered in Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 lets players speed around the map in what is being called the “G Walk”. Released last month, NME described the game in a four-star review as a “top-notch shooter with a fun campaign and solid multiplayer offering”, adding: “If you’re going to pick up one multiplayer game this year, there’s a good argument that it should be this one.”
IGN

I've Never Played World of Warcraft: Dragonflight (Ft. Bajheera)

Everyone remembers taking their first few steps on Azeroth... except for newcomer to the game Max Scoville. Thankfully, to celebrate the release of World of Warcraft: Dragonflight, WoW legend Bajheera is helping Max get up to speed on all the things he needs to know before spreading his wings and taking flight in the new World of Warcraft expansion: Dragonflight.
IGN

Netflix Appears to Be Developing a AAA PC Shooter at New Game Studio

Netflix appears to be developing a AAA PC shooter at its new Los Angeles studio led by former Overwatch producer and Blizzard vice-president Chacko Sonny. As reported by mobilegamer.biz, the aptly named Netflix Games Studio is looking for a game director with experience in shooters to work on "a brand-new AAA PC game". Akin to Overwatch, it will seemingly be a live-service game as Netflix asks for "extensive experience" in this department.
Digital Trends

We already had the perfect Twitter alternative. It was Nintendo’s Miitomo

Whether or not you agree with Twitter’s current direction under Elon Musk, it’s safe to say that the social media platform is going through a rough patch. Its staff has been gutted, it’s been notably buggier in recent weeks, and there’s a general instability in the air that has advertisers concerned. All that, coupled with a string of controversial moves, has some users seriously considering a true Twitter exodus.
NME

China says it has solved gaming addiction in its young people

China says it has solved previous problems with gaming addiction in young people living in the country. As reported by Reuters, yesterday (November 23) saw CNG, the data provider for top industry body the China Game Industry Group Committee, discuss “remarkable results” from a recent clampdown, with 75 per cent of under-18s in the country now following new rules.
hypebeast.com

Sony PlayStation 6 Release Timing Leaked in Official Documents

A rough time frame of when the Sony PlayStation 6 will be released has just been leaked. Discovered in documents from the United Kingdom’s Competition Markets Authority as part of the ongoing Microsoft-Activision merger investigation, it appears the PS6 will either be coming out late 2027 or in 2028, giving the PS5 a rough life cycle of seven years.
NME

N-Dubz postpone Nottingham show five minutes after scheduled stage time

N-Dubz postponed their show in Nottingham last night (November 22) five minutes after they were due on stage. The London group – comprising Dappy, Fazer and Tulisa – were set to perform at the city’s Motorpoint Arena as part of their current UK tour, which marks their first run of live dates together in 11 years.

