TechCrunch

Hacker George Hotz, long a frenemy of Elon Musk, signs on for 12 weeks at Twitter

While we posited that the newest wave of departures was part of Musk’s master plan to shrink down the company, many worry about the haphazard ways it has been downsized. Insider reported on Friday, for example, that Twitter’s payroll department was decimated last week when employees who were given a stark ultimatum by Musk opted to bounce.
CNET

Twitter-Musk Update: Musk Proposes Bringing Back More Suspended Accounts

Twitter's new owner and CEO, Elon Musk, has been making dramatic changes since he bought the company for $44 billion on Oct. 27. Twitter's saga with Musk, who also runs automaker Tesla and aerospace company SpaceX, was chaotic even before he took control. He signed a deal in April to acquire the company but then tried to back out of it, leading Twitter to sue him. After months of pretrial skirmishes, Musk closed the acquisition just before a court-ordered deadline.
AFP

Amid Twitter chaos, Musk reveals new vision for hate content

After turning Twitter upside down, Elon Musk on Tuesday tried to clarify his plans for content moderation, a key issue for the future of the influential platform after the departure of advertisers and top executives. To make his point, Musk then announced the reinstatement of three twitter accounts that had been banished for violating Twitter's content moderation policies.

