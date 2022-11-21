Read full article on original website
Elon Musk changes his tune on letting Donald Trump back on Twitter, says 'decision has not yet been made'
Musk said the banned accounts of Kathy Griffin and Jordan Peterson have been reinstated. But he isn't sure about the former president yet.
Elon Musk says 'Hey stop defaming me' after coming under fire for letting Donald Trump back on Twitter
The new owner of Twitter polled users on Saturday asking whether he should lift the ban on the former president's account, with 51.8% voting "Yes."
One of Twitter's top execs quit the day after tweeting that she had a 'great discussion' with Elon Musk about the company's future
"Remember that we create the organization we want to be a part of," former Twitter CCO Sarah Personette tweeted. "No one else."
Meta and Google are snapping up Twitter employees as Elon Musk plays a game of will-he-won't-he with the company
Over 500 employees have left Twitter in the past 90 days amid the company's court battle with Elon Musk. Many of the employees have moved to major tech companies like Google and Meta, LinkedIn data shows. Musk has reportedly said he plans to lay off 75% of staff if he...
Kari Lake's 'Fawning' Tweet Hints At Her Next Career Hope, Twitter Users Say
The Republican cried foul while losing for governor in Arizona — and some say she just declared her future intentions in politics.
Binance CEO says he anticipates 90% of Elon Musk's newly proposed Twitter features will fail: 'The majority of them will not stick'
Binance CEO Changpeng "CZ" Zhao said he anticipates about 90% of Elon Musk's ideas for Twitter will fail. Zhao said the best way to improve Twitter is to define new features and see what sticks. Musk has already proposed charging $8 a month for blue check marks and bringing back...
Elon Musk said he has 'no idea who the CEO' of Twitter is after being sent an auto-email saying 'it's time to start managing'
Elon Musk now owns Twitter after sealing his $44 billion takeover on Thursday. The company sent him an email telling him to start a "Managing @Twitter 101" training course. Musk tweeted that he has no idea who the CEO is yet, despite calling himself "Chief Twit." Even the world's richest...
Musician says he set up a fake Tesla account on Twitter to show how 'thin-skinned' Elon Musk was
A musician says he set up a fake Tesla account to show Elon Musk was "thin-skinned." Connor Musarra said in a TikTok the Twitter account was suspended after around six hours. He said Musk "introduced a new level of unmanageable insanity" with his verification plan, per Newsweek. A musician says...
Elon Musk triggers liberals with ultimatum to Twitter staff: 'Taking away their swingset and sandbox'
Jimmy Failla and Tomi Lahren sounded off after an email Elon Musk sparked anger with an email to Twitter employees to step up their work ethic.
Elon Musk fired Twitter's head of sales after begging her to stay at the company, report says
Robin Wheeler has been fired from Twitter, Platformer reported, a week after reports said Elon Musk convinced her not to resign from the company.
Musk says Twitter usage is 'at an all-time high,' but a report shows that more than 1 million accounts have been deactivated or suspended since his takeover
Twitter's daily user growth has reportedly hit "all-time highs" amid Elon Musk's takeover drama, the FT said, citing an email sent to advertisers.
Elon Musk misses the irony of the world's richest man asking people to pay him $8 a month for a Twitter blue check
Elon Musk, the world's richest person, plans to charge people $8 to be verified on Twitter. He framed it as solving a class divide, saying the "current lords & peasants system" is "bullshit." But putting a pricetag on the blue checkmark completely misses the point. Elon Musk, the world's richest...
Steve Bannon Takes Rare Swipe at Trump as He Questions Influence
Bannon, host of the popular conservative War Room podcast, has openly questioned the former president's viability as a 2024 candidate.
TechCrunch
Hacker George Hotz, long a frenemy of Elon Musk, signs on for 12 weeks at Twitter
While we posited that the newest wave of departures was part of Musk’s master plan to shrink down the company, many worry about the haphazard ways it has been downsized. Insider reported on Friday, for example, that Twitter’s payroll department was decimated last week when employees who were given a stark ultimatum by Musk opted to bounce.
The big question on everyone's mind now that Elon Musk owns Twitter: Is Donald Trump coming back?
Elon Musk has previously said he would reverse Trump's permanent suspension if he buys Twitter, calling the ban a "morally bad decision."
Elon Musk persuaded Twitter's top sales executive to stay after she and other senior leaders quit, report says
Elon Musk persuaded a top Twitter executive to stay after she resigned, Bloomberg reported. Reports said Robin Wheeler had quit, but she tweeted later on Thursday "I'm still here." Various top executives and managers have left Twitter since Musk joined. Elon Musk persuaded a senior executive at Twitter to stay...
wegotthiscovered.com
Even Elon Musk was surprised at what Twitter was allegedly up to before his purchase
Twitter was allegedly planning to track every user’s whereabouts, right down to when they left their home, according to a former twitter engineer who got the recent attention of Elon Musk. Steve Krenzel was a twitter software engineer who left the company a few years ago but made sure...
CNET
Twitter-Musk Update: Musk Proposes Bringing Back More Suspended Accounts
Twitter's new owner and CEO, Elon Musk, has been making dramatic changes since he bought the company for $44 billion on Oct. 27. Twitter's saga with Musk, who also runs automaker Tesla and aerospace company SpaceX, was chaotic even before he took control. He signed a deal in April to acquire the company but then tried to back out of it, leading Twitter to sue him. After months of pretrial skirmishes, Musk closed the acquisition just before a court-ordered deadline.
Amid Twitter chaos, Musk reveals new vision for hate content
After turning Twitter upside down, Elon Musk on Tuesday tried to clarify his plans for content moderation, a key issue for the future of the influential platform after the departure of advertisers and top executives. To make his point, Musk then announced the reinstatement of three twitter accounts that had been banished for violating Twitter's content moderation policies.
Elon Musk says he's sleeping at Twitter's HQ 'until the org is fixed'
Elon Musk tweeted on Monday morning that he will be sleeping at San Francisco's Twitter HQ 'until the org is fixed.'. His tweet comes days after he put an end to remote work and told Twitter staff to work 80-hour weeks. The new Twitter CEO has a track record of...
