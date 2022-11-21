Read full article on original website
Related
While EVs Reign, Toyota Bets Big on a Brand New Prius Hybrid
And then there's the Prius. You know the Prius. That's Toyota's (TOYOF) hybrid vehicle that combines an internal combustion engine with an electric motor. The vehicle was launched as the world's first mass-produced hybrid car in 1997, the year "The Lion King" debuted on Broadway, and IBM’s (IBM) - Get Free Report Deep Blue chess-playing computer defeated chess champion Garry Kasparov.
torquenews.com
All-Wheel Drive Cars to Buy and NOT to Buy! Says This Mechanic
Here’s the latest on some information about which 3 All-Wheel Drive vehicles you should consider and 3 you should avoid for snowy weather conditions. One of the more useful features of some popular car repair and maintenance videos are the “Buy this, Not that!” recommendations posted by mechanics who share their car repair and maintenance experiences with viewers on a wide range of vehicles many of us are not exposed to …until it’s too late.
Car companies want to make billions by charging monthly fees for features like heated seats, but buyers won't pay up
How would you feel about paying $10, $20, or $100 per month to access features already built into your car? Some buyers are calling foul.
3 Pickup Trucks for 2023 That Everyone Wants to Buy (and Can’t Get)
The pickup trucks for 2023 worth waiting for are the 2023 Ford Maverick, the 2023 Ford F-150 Lightning, and the 2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500. The post 3 Pickup Trucks for 2023 That Everyone Wants to Buy (and Can’t Get) appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
torquenews.com
How Fast Is The US Auto Market Going To Switch To Electrified Vehicles?
The other day I shared a nice lunch and conversation with an older stranger at a winery. We talked about wine, the stories behind each bottle and label, and after a while the conversation turned to electrified vehicles. He was very interested to hear about my experiences and thoughts as he was considering purchasing his first EV or plug-in hybrid for himself, or possibly for his wife.
GM recalls 340,000 SUVs for daytime light defect
General Motors announced the recall of about 340,000 SUVs due to a defect that causes daytime running lights to stay on while the headlights are running.
1 Brand Makes the Nicest Cars That Don’t Scream, ‘I’m Driving Something Expensive,’ Redditors Say
Whether your wealth is real or hypothetical, which brand makes the nicest cars that don't scream, 'I'm driving something expensive'? One Reddit user posed that question. Here's the consensus. The post 1 Brand Makes the Nicest Cars That Don’t Scream, ‘I’m Driving Something Expensive,’ Redditors Say appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Can You Upgrade a Toyota Prius’ Hybrid Battery?
Here's what it takes to improve your hybrid's all-electric range, MPG, and performance. The post Can You Upgrade a Toyota Prius’ Hybrid Battery? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Top Speed
2022 Audi RS E-Tron GT: Performance, Price, And Photos
Audi's performance mindset is clearly on display with its 2022 Audi e-tron GT sedan, capturing the four-ring brand's gas-powered sport sedans and distilling them into an EV platform without forgetting luxury amenities. This isn't unfamiliar territory for Audi, as its e-tron crossover models were some of the first to break the ice. Yet, the e-tron GT is seeking sportier pastures and does so by borrowing much of its technology from a fellow member of the VW Group, the Porche Taycan, boasting the same 800-volt architecture capable of giving Audi's fierce RS7 and RS6 sports cars a run for their money.
Volkswagen's all electric office chair can cruise at 12.4 mph
Volkswagen (VW) built a high-tech office chair that can cruise up to 12.4mph (20 kph). The all-electric chair aims to make the day of office workers more amusing. It comes complete with an electric motor, headlights, a horn, an entertainment system, and even a trailer hitch. While all of this makes it look like an office chair from the future, it has been designed to show off the brilliant features of Volkswagen commercial vehicles.
Top Speed
Unlike Mercedes, BMW Will Keep Affordable Sportscars While Going Electric
BMW's compact cars have always been among the models with the highest fun factor due to their pronounced driving dynamics and low weight. This is true not only in comparison with most of the Bavarian brand's competitors, but also within its own model range. The M2 and its predecessor, the 1 Series M Coupe, have proven that BMW is capable of building very sporty compact models. But as Mercedes suggests it will increasingly withdraw from the compact segment in the future, BMW appears committed to the cause.
Used Vehicle Market Heating Up at Year End
The year 2022 will go down as one of the most peculiar ones ever in the U.S. used car sector. Consider that used cars manufactured in the early 1970s have a higher average price than vehicles made in recent years or that the average price of a used car with mileage less than 75,000 is close to $20,000. However, that number halves once the 75,000 threshold is passed, noted https://legaltemplates.net in a recent study.
Could Hybrid Transmissions Save Traditional Internal Combustion Engines?
Adding fully electric range to every new internal combustion engine car might just preserve the V8. The post Could Hybrid Transmissions Save Traditional Internal Combustion Engines? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Tire Age: Check the Date To Avoid Riding on Old Tires
The age of old car tires can lend itself to disaster if owners don't replace them with newer tires. Read your TIN code on your tires to verify your tires' age. The post Tire Age: Check the Date To Avoid Riding on Old Tires appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
A game-changing new hybrid EV battery recharges in only 72 seconds
A new battery technology developed by Swiss startup Morand could see electric vehicle (EV) batteries charge in less time than it takes to fill an internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicle at a gas station, the company reveals. The new technology, which can charge electric cars in only 72 seconds, is...
electrek.co
Club Car’s fancy new electric golf cart looks like a living room on wheels
Club Car is one of the country’s biggest golf cart makers, and now the brand has just unveiled a slick new line of high-end electric vehicles that are more like open-air electric cars. Just don’t call the Club Car Cru a “car.”. In fact, these technically aren’t...
Toyota Prius withers on the vine as EV strategy questions linger
Toyota is debuting updated versions of the Toyota Prius hybrid car at the L.A. Auto Show amid growing speculation that the automaker — long vaunted for its sustainable vehicles — is falling behind on EVs. Why it matters: Toyota is the world's largest automaker and one of the...
fordauthority.com
Volkswagen EV Pickup On Hold As Focus Shifts To Scout Revival
Following its partnership agreement with Ford back in 2019, Volkswagen is going all-in on EVs, at least in Europe, where it plans to stop selling ICE vehicles by 2035 with an eye toward dominating that particular market across the globe. Following a recent announcement that VW is reviving the Scout brand with a variety of all-electric vehicles including a possible Ford Bronco competitor, many expected that an EV pickup of some sort would follow, particularly since the next-generation Ford Ranger – which is being used as the basis for the all-new Volkswagen Amarok – is expected to gain an all-electric variant in the coming years. However, it seems as if a Volkswagen EV pickup isn’t in the cards after all, at least in the near future.
theevreport.com
Autel Energy and BEQ Technology Announce a Strategic Charging Partnership in Quebec, Canada
PORT WASHINGTON, N.Y. – Autel Energy, a global electric vehicle charging equipment manufacturer, announced an exclusive EV charging distribution partnership with BEQ Technology of Quebec, Canada. This agreement is exciting news for the province and its citizens as it provides BEQ access to Autel’s family of high-quality, affordable, and...
teslarati.com
Tesla adds 4 new items to its online shop
Tesla added four new items to its online shop: a Plaid mug, a men’s Cyber Rodeo teeshirt, and two sizes of a vegan leather backpack. On Monday, Tesla added new limited edition engraved Sipping Glasses to its online shop. As the holiday shopping season approaches, Tesla is adding more new items to its shop for customers to enjoy.
Comments / 0