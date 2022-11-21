ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

TheStreet

While EVs Reign, Toyota Bets Big on a Brand New Prius Hybrid

And then there's the Prius. You know the Prius. That's Toyota's (TOYOF) hybrid vehicle that combines an internal combustion engine with an electric motor. The vehicle was launched as the world's first mass-produced hybrid car in 1997, the year "The Lion King" debuted on Broadway, and IBM’s (IBM) - Get Free Report Deep Blue chess-playing computer defeated chess champion Garry Kasparov.
torquenews.com

All-Wheel Drive Cars to Buy and NOT to Buy! Says This Mechanic

Here’s the latest on some information about which 3 All-Wheel Drive vehicles you should consider and 3 you should avoid for snowy weather conditions. One of the more useful features of some popular car repair and maintenance videos are the “Buy this, Not that!” recommendations posted by mechanics who share their car repair and maintenance experiences with viewers on a wide range of vehicles many of us are not exposed to …until it’s too late.
torquenews.com

How Fast Is The US Auto Market Going To Switch To Electrified Vehicles?

The other day I shared a nice lunch and conversation with an older stranger at a winery. We talked about wine, the stories behind each bottle and label, and after a while the conversation turned to electrified vehicles. He was very interested to hear about my experiences and thoughts as he was considering purchasing his first EV or plug-in hybrid for himself, or possibly for his wife.
Top Speed

2022 Audi RS E-Tron GT: Performance, Price, And Photos

Audi's performance mindset is clearly on display with its 2022 Audi e-tron GT sedan, capturing the four-ring brand's gas-powered sport sedans and distilling them into an EV platform without forgetting luxury amenities. This isn't unfamiliar territory for Audi, as its e-tron crossover models were some of the first to break the ice. Yet, the e-tron GT is seeking sportier pastures and does so by borrowing much of its technology from a fellow member of the VW Group, the Porche Taycan, boasting the same 800-volt architecture capable of giving Audi's fierce RS7 and RS6 sports cars a run for their money.
Interesting Engineering

Volkswagen's all electric office chair can cruise at 12.4 mph

Volkswagen (VW) built a high-tech office chair that can cruise up to 12.4mph (20 kph). The all-electric chair aims to make the day of office workers more amusing. It comes complete with an electric motor, headlights, a horn, an entertainment system, and even a trailer hitch. While all of this makes it look like an office chair from the future, it has been designed to show off the brilliant features of Volkswagen commercial vehicles.
Top Speed

Unlike Mercedes, BMW Will Keep Affordable Sportscars While Going Electric

BMW's compact cars have always been among the models with the highest fun factor due to their pronounced driving dynamics and low weight. This is true not only in comparison with most of the Bavarian brand's competitors, but also within its own model range. The M2 and its predecessor, the 1 Series M Coupe, have proven that BMW is capable of building very sporty compact models. But as Mercedes suggests it will increasingly withdraw from the compact segment in the future, BMW appears committed to the cause.
TheStreet

Used Vehicle Market Heating Up at Year End

The year 2022 will go down as one of the most peculiar ones ever in the U.S. used car sector. Consider that used cars manufactured in the early 1970s have a higher average price than vehicles made in recent years or that the average price of a used car with mileage less than 75,000 is close to $20,000. However, that number halves once the 75,000 threshold is passed, noted https://legaltemplates.net in a recent study.
MotorBiscuit

Tire Age: Check the Date To Avoid Riding on Old Tires

The age of old car tires can lend itself to disaster if owners don't replace them with newer tires. Read your TIN code on your tires to verify your tires' age. The post Tire Age: Check the Date To Avoid Riding on Old Tires appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
electrek.co

Club Car’s fancy new electric golf cart looks like a living room on wheels

Club Car is one of the country’s biggest golf cart makers, and now the brand has just unveiled a slick new line of high-end electric vehicles that are more like open-air electric cars. Just don’t call the Club Car Cru a “car.”. In fact, these technically aren’t...
Axios

Toyota Prius withers on the vine as EV strategy questions linger

Toyota is debuting updated versions of the Toyota Prius hybrid car at the L.A. Auto Show amid growing speculation that the automaker — long vaunted for its sustainable vehicles — is falling behind on EVs. Why it matters: Toyota is the world's largest automaker and one of the...
fordauthority.com

Volkswagen EV Pickup On Hold As Focus Shifts To Scout Revival

Following its partnership agreement with Ford back in 2019, Volkswagen is going all-in on EVs, at least in Europe, where it plans to stop selling ICE vehicles by 2035 with an eye toward dominating that particular market across the globe. Following a recent announcement that VW is reviving the Scout brand with a variety of all-electric vehicles including a possible Ford Bronco competitor, many expected that an EV pickup of some sort would follow, particularly since the next-generation Ford Ranger – which is being used as the basis for the all-new Volkswagen Amarok – is expected to gain an all-electric variant in the coming years. However, it seems as if a Volkswagen EV pickup isn’t in the cards after all, at least in the near future.
theevreport.com

Autel Energy and BEQ Technology Announce a Strategic Charging Partnership in Quebec, Canada

PORT WASHINGTON, N.Y. – Autel Energy, a global electric vehicle charging equipment manufacturer, announced an exclusive EV charging distribution partnership with BEQ Technology of Quebec, Canada. This agreement is exciting news for the province and its citizens as it provides BEQ access to Autel’s family of high-quality, affordable, and...
teslarati.com

Tesla adds 4 new items to its online shop

Tesla added four new items to its online shop: a Plaid mug, a men’s Cyber Rodeo teeshirt, and two sizes of a vegan leather backpack. On Monday, Tesla added new limited edition engraved Sipping Glasses to its online shop. As the holiday shopping season approaches, Tesla is adding more new items to its shop for customers to enjoy.

