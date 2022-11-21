Following its partnership agreement with Ford back in 2019, Volkswagen is going all-in on EVs, at least in Europe, where it plans to stop selling ICE vehicles by 2035 with an eye toward dominating that particular market across the globe. Following a recent announcement that VW is reviving the Scout brand with a variety of all-electric vehicles including a possible Ford Bronco competitor, many expected that an EV pickup of some sort would follow, particularly since the next-generation Ford Ranger – which is being used as the basis for the all-new Volkswagen Amarok – is expected to gain an all-electric variant in the coming years. However, it seems as if a Volkswagen EV pickup isn’t in the cards after all, at least in the near future.

1 DAY AGO