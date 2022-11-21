Read full article on original website
Natalia Bryant Strikes a Pose in Denim Overalls & Nike Dunk High ‘Toasty’ Sneakers for Levi’s 2022 Vote Campaign
Levi’s has teamed up with a powerful group of actors, activists, athletes, and models to encourage voters to exercise their democratic rights and be the voice that becomes a vote during this season’s midterm election. The brand worked with Hailey Bieber on their 2022 Vote campaign to assemble an influential group of voters, which includes Natalia Bryant, Nico Hiraga, Quannah Chasinghorse and Jeremy Lee Stone. They all came together to share their stories in an impactful video that explores the motivations driving them to the polls, the ABCs of voting, and why it’s important that every voice is heard through their...
Natalia Bryant Updates Workout Outfit with Puffer Vest & Nike Running Sneakers
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Natalia Bryant looked sporty chic for a new mirror selfie she posted on Instagram today. The model wore a white long-sleeve shirt under a black P.E Nation puffer vest from the brand’s baseline collection. The vest features a high collar, a front zipper, and warm wadding protection for cold-weather. She paired the top with black tights. For accessories, Bryant chose a set of sparkling rings, stud earrings, and a headband, creating the perfect look for a workout session. The young model...
KXAN
11 best black sweatpants
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Whether you’re exercising in cold weather or lounging at home, a pair of reliable black sweatpants can keep you warm and comfortable. They’re designed to keep body heat in so you don’t get chilly. They’re also usually loose-fitting enough so you can move freely in them. When it comes to choosing the right ones, look for the right size, fit, style and material.
hypebeast.com
1017 ALYX 9SM Drops All-Black Mono Boots
Mathew M Williams’ 1017 ALYX 9SM has just unveiled a new pair of Mono Boots — and it’s the latest sleek addition to the label’s technical footwear line. 1017 ALYX 9SM is consistently pushing boundaries as to how far its designs can be experimented with. Recently, we saw the label present a pair of Mono Slides; an open-toe silhouette, constructed with premium all-black leather and textile trimming along the collar. The latter’s intricate detailing was also seen on the brand’s recent link-up with Nike on their MMW 005 Mule — which first debuted at 1017’s Spring/Summer 2023 runway show.
The Best Black Friday Shoe Deals and Sneaker Sales You Can Shop Now
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Black Friday is almost here, but some of the best Black Friday shoe deals from your favorite brands came early this year. Footwear is one of the biggest and most shopped categories every year, and this year’s Black Friday shoe and sneaker deals will be no different. Whether you’re shopping for a sneakerhead or just any man or woman on your holiday gifting list, retailers and brands like Saks Fifth Avenue, Nordstrom, Bloomingdales, Nike, adidas, and more have you covered. This...
seventeen.com
Kendall Jenner's Suede Shearling Jacket Is the It-Girl Coat You Need This Winter
Kendall Jenner, the reigning queen of effortless street style, knows what it takes to craft a chic winter outfit. The 🔑 to her perfectly curated, cold-weather wardrobe? Popping a statement jacket on top of basics. Over the years, the supermodel has not-so-subtly hinted that her go-to piece is a...
Stay Chic & Cozy With These 25 Slippers for Women; Your Feet Will Thank Us Later!
There’s nothing quite like the rude awakening of your toasty toes hitting a cold cruel floor in the morning. Although it is a confirmation that we are firmly in fall—with the holiday season right around the corner—it’s also perhaps a sign that it’s time to add slippers to your shopping list. Not only do they genuinely serve a purpose of keeping your feet warm and protected when you’re hanging out at home, they’re also a small way to give yourself some much needed pampering. Pro tip: wear your slippers with fuzzy socks for a truly indulgent experience.
hypebeast.com
Eytys Exalts Its ‘Benz’ Jeans in FW22 Denim Campaign
Who said denim can’t be sexy? Well, it definitely wasn’t Eytys. The Stockholm-based brand has unveiled its latest Fall/Winter 2022 denim campaign exalting its ‘Benz’ jeans. Titled “The Day After,” the new campaign celebrates the classic versatility of the BENZ jeans. Whether it be running to...
Nordstrom’s Just Added 20,000 More Items to Its Black Friday Sale—Including 40% Off Uggs
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. Thanksgiving turkey is delicious and all that, but nothing tastes as good as Black Friday savings feel. Only this year, I’ll be shopping long before I’m eating! Nordstrom’s Black Friday sale has officially started two weeks before Turkey Day—but believe me, I’m not complaining. Now, instead of shopping after Thanksgiving, I can buy myself something cute (and on sale!) to wear to sit in the living room with all my cousins. Life is good! Seriously, though. Nordstrom is going in on...
CNET
Save 30% on Boots, Oxfords and Slip-ons Shoes at DSW
DSW is holding a sitewide sale where you can save 30% off when you purchase of some of the company's most popular brands for men, women and kids using the code EXCLUSIVE through Nov. 20. Since we are officially have colder weather, you might be looking for boots to keep...
Simone Biles Masters Airport Style in Cozy Athleisure and Chunky All-White Sneakers
Simone Biles snapped a selfie at the airport, posting the image to her Instagram Story yesterday. She dressed in a casual outfit and oversized sneakers. The caption on the image reads, “Petition for me to control the airport thermostat.” The Olympian wore an oversized white crew neck sweater with block lettering on the front, the style evoking those cozy casual vibes. For bottoms, Biles slipped into stretchy black leggings which she wore alongside thick white socks. On her arm, Biles sported a chocolate brown and black Damier Ebene coated canvas “Neverfull” tote with red lining. To go along with her hefty socks, Biles...
Kendall Jenner Takes New York in Cozy Sweater & Sold-Out Adidas Samba Sneakers
Kendall Jenner was seen in another casual ensemble in NYC on Wednesday. The model came to the city on Monday to attend the CFDA Awards with several family members and has been enjoying her time in the Big Apple ahead of returning to her home in Los Angeles. On Wednesday, she was seen out and about wearing a dressed-down look. She paired a fuzzy dark gray crewneck sweater with light-wash jeans. Her straight-leg denim offset the deep color of her top. Jenner added rectangular sunglasses and a gold chain purse to the outfit. For her shoes, she slipped back into a pair that...
10 Zappos Shoe Deals to Shop Ahead of Black Friday — Our Picks
We're super close to Black Friday, but if you're eager to shop now, these shoe deals from Zappos are our top picks — details
Katie Holmes Cozies Up in Chic Cashmere and Chloé’s Sustainable Platform Sneakers
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Leave it to Katie Holmes to serve effortless style inspiration all year long. Fresh off a hot streak of grungy summer and nonchalant fall ensembles, Holmes brought a dose of sharp winter fashion to New York City on Tuesday. Stepping out in Manhattan, the “Alone Together” star wore a supple cashmere outfit by Italian fashion brand Falconeri. Her ensemble featured the label’s light tan $395 turtleneck sweater, complete with a woven texture and rounded sleeves, paired with matching $195 palazzo...
myzeo.com
How to Wear a Varsity Jacket with Style
Varsity jackets have been around for over a century, originally designed as outerwear for college athletes. Today, however, they’ve gone mainstream and can be seen on everyone from celebrities to everyday people. If you’re looking to add a varsity jacket to your wardrobe but are unsure of how to style it, look no further! Here are four ways you can wear a varsity jacket and look amazing.
Exclusive: Anna Delvey Talks Wearing Amazon Sneakers in Prison, Walking in BCBG Heels After Release & Making Money Selling Art
When greeted by Anna Delvey (Sorokin) at her East Village apartment in New York, she’s distinctly different from images from her socialite days — or Julia Garner’s portrayal in Netflix’s “Inventing Anna.” Gone are the 2010s minidresses and platforms; instead, she’s wearing a black Balenciaga sweatsuit and Alexander McQueen sneakers, paired with fresh makeup and her court-ordered ankle monitor. Seated in the artwork-lined living room next to her kitchen — where a statue sits on the stove, as she doesn’t cook — Delvey reminisces on her new lodgings under house arrest, where she awaits ICE deportation proceedings. “I [didn’t] want to spend...
goodmorningamerica.com
Best Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2022 fashion deals: Nordstrom, Spanx, Abercrombie & Fitch and more
Black Friday and Cyber Monday are upon us, and it's the best time to shop and enjoy big savings on fashion. Whether you're looking to get some holiday gift shopping done early or stock up on items you've been eyeing for a while, now is the time to get all the biggest discounts and snag some amazing deals.
ETOnline.com
Nike Black Friday Sale: Save up to 60% on Nike Shoes, Running Gear and Workout Clothes
The Nike Black Friday Sale just landed with everything from iconic sneakers to athletic clothes. You've got a chance to score some of the best deals of the year if you're looking to refresh your workout wardrobe or restock your year-round essentials. Nike is offering up to 60% off some of the very best activewear and footwear with code: BLACKFRIDAY through November 26.
Queen Latifah Puts Sporty Finish on Coordinating Suede Shirt & Pants With Nike Air Force 1 for ‘Drew Barrymore’
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Queen Latifah took a casual approach to style while appearing on “The Drew Barrymore Show” on Nov. 21. The award-winning entertainer sat down with Barrymore to chat about some of her most iconic projects, including her Grammy-nominated album “Black Reign” and working with the cast of the 90’s hit comedy series, “Living Single.” Latifah donned a maroon ensemble for her interview. The suede set consisted of a long-sleeve button-down shirt and matching pants. To take things up a notch, the...
Janet Jackson Suits Up in Alexander McQueen Blazer Dress & Thigh-High Boots for Fashion Trust Arabia Awards
Janet Jackson had another Alexander McQueen moment during the Fashion Trust Arabia Prize 2022 Awards at The National Museum of Qatar on Oct. 26 in Doha, Qatar. Jackson suited up in a menswear-inspired ensemble. The “Scream” songstress, who was photographed alongside fellow singer Paula Abdul, paired her tailored look with...
