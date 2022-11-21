Read full article on original website
Related
invezz.com
Metacade Accounces Presale for Its Hotly Anticipated Native Token MCADE
Today Metacade has announced the presale for their MCADE token is open for early investors. Metacade is one of the best crypto projects launching in 2023 with the goal of leading the GameFi revolution. The platform has plans for community hub that directly produces some of the most innovative Play2Earn...
invezz.com
VRJAM Reveals New Project Supported By Epic Games Ahead Of VRJAM’s Coin Launch
London, United Kingdom, 24th November, 2022, Chainwire. Leading immersive live events platform VRJAM today unveiled an exciting new project to empower artists to perform live in the metaverse, powered by the world’s no. 1 game developer, Epic Games. Are you looking for fast-news, hot-tips and market analysis? Sign-up for...
invezz.com
ICYMI: Key highlights from Mars Labs Metaverse AMA
Mars Labs Metaverse executives hosted an AMA on the OKX Telegram channel. Tokenomics, 2023 outlook, and longer-term vision were topics of conversation. Mars Labs CEO Kevin Chang said "we're looking at hundreds and thousands of people gathering at one place" Kevin Chang, CEO of Mars Labs, and Amy Lee, Brand...
Comments / 0