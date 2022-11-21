Read full article on original website
Related
Blocking Chinese takeover of UK chip firm ‘bad news’ for Wales, says boss
Government ordered Nexperia to sell 86% of its shareholding in company formerly known as Newport Wafer Fab
Time Out Global
Smithfield Market and Billingsgate are leaving London
Two of London’s oldest meat, poultry and fish markets are waving bye-bye to their homes in the city centre. The City of London has approved plans to move the Billingsgate and Smithfield markets to Dagenham. Originally, the OG Smithfield, Billingsgate and New Spitalfields markets were all going to be...
Time Out Global
Plans for the Museum of London moving to Smithfield Market have been finalised
In case you haven’t heard, the Museum of London is relocating. The institution has really been making the most of the big move: it commissioned a mural, organised a stonking five-month-long leaving do, and will put on two free back-to-back festivals this weekend and next. The museum is moving...
Pensioner becomes Britain’s ‘oldest first-time buyer’
A new homeowner has become Britain’s oldest first-time buyer after collecting his keys aged 86. Pensioner Edward Simon Jones just got his first pad – a £147,000 bungalow in Flintshire, Wales. Edward, who is known as Simon, spent his whole life living on his family’s farm before...
Revealed: 'Murdered' Italian pensioner, 70, inherited 'all the family fortune' just months before she went missing from £900,000 north London flat after mystery day-trip to Essex seaside - as her body is found in cemetery a year after she vanished
A murdered pensioner whose body has been found hidden in a north London churchyard had a large personal fortune, her family have revealed. Norma Girolami, 70, from Highgate, was last seen alive in mid-August 2021, when she vanished from her £900,000 home in the quiet tree-lined street of Cholmeley Park after a trip to the Essex seaside.
A historic house, listed as the 'most remote' property in England, is going on sale for around $11.9 million
Skiddaw House in the Lake District in northwest England comes with around 3,000 acres of land, including three mountaintops, and was built in 1829.
EXCLUSIVE: At least 64 people have died in London this year after waiting a dangerously long time for an ambulance, figures reveal
At least 64 patients died in London this year after dangerously long ambulance waits saw their medical emergencies including strokes deteriorate to immediately life-threatening. These patients were among the 4,700 in England this year who waited more than 40 minutes as their 999 calls were upgraded to the most serious...
UK police identify offences committed in Chinese consulate incident
LONDON, Nov 21 (Reuters) - British police said they had identified a number of offences committed during an incident at a Chinese consulate in northern England last month, in which a man protesting outside said he was dragged into the grounds and assaulted.
Time Out Global
Popeyes is opening a massive 20 new restaurants across the UK
Have you eaten at Popeyes yet? Many of us Brits have seen the American fast-food outlet on TV or in films but haven’t had the chance to try it. So here’s some good news: the chain is expanding, fast. While Popeyes already has some stores in the UK,...
ITV colleagues tell of their 'shock and sadness' as pundit Nadia Nadim is forced off air after her mother was killed in a digger accident: Star says she 'lost the most important person' who 'gave me life twice' after pair fled Taliban together
World Cup pundit Nadia Nadim has revealed her mother's sudden death caused her to abandon ITV's coverage of a live game on Tuesday night, as her 'deeply shocked and saddened' colleagues rallied round to offer their support. Viewers noticed how the women's football star and refugee, 34, had been part...
BBC
Albanian migrant: 'I wish I'd never tried to enter the UK illegally'
"I didn't seek asylum. I told them I was an economic migrant," said Artan. "They gave us plastic bags with our belongings; I was told tomorrow morning you will arrive in Tirana." Unlike other Albanians who have entered the UK illegally on small boats and claimed asylum he was quickly...
Time Out Global
All the Christmas rail, tube and Overground disruption in London
If you’re one of the folk who won’t be escaping out of the city during the festive period, on top of various rail strikes, engineering work means getting public transport might not be smooth sailing. Londoners could face widespread rail disruption over Christmas as Network Rail will carry out 300 engineering projects in busy London stations. Around 95 percent of the rail network should be open as usual, but the infrastructure company recommends that travellers to ‘plan their journeys in advance’.
BBC
Croydon Council declared bankrupt for third time
Local libraries, a retail park and community hubs may have to be sold off by a south London council after it declared bankruptcy for the third time. Croydon Council said it had to issue a Section 114 notice to declare bankruptcy after it realised it faced a £130m black hole in next year's budget.
‘The devil’s spawn’: Residents react as Greggs prepares to open branch in Cornwall’s only city
Greggs is set to open its first store in Cornwall’s only city, and many residents are not impressed.The bakery chain will finally open its doors on Truro’s High Street on 6 December, following rumours that it was struggling to attract staff.Now, some residents are worried that the food outlet, which has over 2,000 branches around the UK, will put local bakers out of business. This is of particular concern as the new branch is located just steps away from traditional Cornish pasty makers Rowe’s and Warrens.Comments on social media posts about the announcement have been mixed, with one user...
Strikes across UK as inflation leads to industrial action
Royal Mail workers, university lecturers and teachers are walking out as strikes continue to spread across the UK in disputes over pay, jobs and working conditions.Picket lines are being organised outside postal delivery and sorting offices, universities and schools as unions inch closer to coordinated industrial action.It will be one of the biggest walkouts of the year, and talks have been held between union leaders involved in the disputes to take joint action.The strikes come in response to rising inflation amid the drastic cost of living crisis.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Second Scottish independence referendum can't happen, rules Supreme CourtChristmas Eve among six more strike dates announced for Royal Mail workersMick Lynch jokes he won’t talk to GB News during press conference: ‘Is Farage here?’
Metropolitan Police raid homes in UK’s biggest-ever cyber-fraud sting
The UK’s biggest-ever fraud sting has brought down a phone number spoofing site used by criminals to scam thousands of victims out of millions of pounds.Footage captures the moment Metropolitan Police officers raided a number of properties and arrested multiple people as part of the investigation.Members of British law enforcement were part of a global operation to bring down ispoof.cc, a website described as an “online fraud shop”.The average loss among the 4,785 people who reported being targeted to Action Fraud is £10,000.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Nicola Sturgeon says independence essential for Scotland to escape ‘disaster’ of BrexitRAF completes first UK flight using 100% sustainable fuel in ‘breakthrough moment’Vehicles left abandoned in floodwaters after torrential downpours in West Sussex
Embrace what may be the most important green technology ever. It could save us all
So what do we do now? After 27 summits and no effective action, it seems that the real purpose was to keep us talking. If governments were serious about preventing climate breakdown, there would have been no Cops 2-27. The major issues would have been resolved at Cop1, as the ozone depletion crisis was at a single summit in Montreal.
UK's Camilla donates Paddingtons left as tribute to Queen Elizabeth
LONDON, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Camilla, the wife of Britain's King Charles, personally delivered dozens of Paddington Bear toys to a children's charity on Thursday, giving a new home to the toys which had been left by well-wishers as a tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth.
UK retailer Boohoo denies 'slave' labour claims
British online fashion retailer Boohoo on Wednesday denied allegations that staff in a UK warehouse worked in harrowing and health-threatening conditions and regarded themselves as "slaves". Boohoo benefited from an online sales boom during the pandemic, during which it expanded aggressively to snap up brands belonging to collapsed UK retail giants.
Time Out Global
Loads of London bus routes have been saved from the chop
Sadiq has seen the light. The London mayor has put the brakes on the majority of bus cuts that were due to hit London and saved 17 routes. Now, only three out of a proposed 20 buses will be axed. Following a consultation, which had over 20,000 replies, these are...
Comments / 0