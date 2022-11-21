ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Frederick News-Post

Featured pets — Nov. 19

AVAILABLE FOR ADOPTION THIS WEEK are Jack, a male beagle, and Snickers, a female cat. Jack is a typical beagle; he loves to follow his nose. For most of Jack’s life, he was a working dog. When he would no longer hunt, his owner decided to relinquish him to the shelter. Jack has had limited interactions with people outside his previous family and can be a little shy when meeting knew people. Jack is still transitioning to indoor life, and we hope his next family shows him what it means to be a companion pet.
katzenworld.co.uk

Christmas Presents for Cats!

With Christmas on the Horizon we thought it would be a brilliant opportunity to highlight some of the awesome Christmas gifts for cats that we stock in our blog shop!. First up we have the 4cats Christmas toy selection which comes in many shapes and designs! Each of their toys comes either with potent valerian or their very own special blend of catnip!
Newsweek

Labrador With Separation Anxiety Gets Puppy To Cuddle in Adorable Clip

A gorgeous Labrador duo have delighted viewers on TikTok with their cuddly antics. With over 531,000 views the video, posted to the account @billiethelab_, explains "POV: When you get your dog with separation anxiety a puppy." In the adorable clip, a chocolate Labrador called Billie, and Gus the yellow Labrador...
Franklin County Free Press

CVAS: Meet Norland and Lily, pets of the week

Meet Norland and Lily, this week’s CVAS pets of the week. These are just two of the amazing animals residing at area animal shelters. Cumberland Valley Animal Shelter has many adorable pets looking for forever homes. While Norland and Lily would like to meet you, check out all the other adorable animals available for adoption also. Go to this Animal Shelter link to see all their residents.
Newsweek

Watch as Labrador, Aged 15, Falls in Love With Puppy Sibling in Cute Clip

An adorable video of a 15-year-old yellow Labrador called Roxy becoming best friends with her new golden retriever puppy has gone viral on TikTok. In the video, Roxy can be seen being introduced to Olive the puppy, and the pair then go on to share a puppuccino, play and nap together. At the end of the video, a subtitle says that Olive "made her final year that much happier."
Newsweek

Adult Labrador Who 'Hates Puppies' Leaves Internet in Hysterics

A senior dog refusing to play with a pair of boisterous puppies has won the internet's heart. In a video shared to TikTok on October 6, user Anna (@billiethelab_) explained she's dog-sitting Louise, a friend's Labrador who "hates puppies." Featuring multiple clips of a stone-faced Louise doing her best to...
101.5 KNUE

Maggie Is A Lover That Enjoys Belly Rubs All Day

When it comes to giving unconditional love, Maggie is your girl and she loves it when that love is returned to her in the form of belly rubs! She'll lay on her back in your lap and let you rub on her belly all day long! After all of that lovin', she still wants to give you puppy kisses too!
TYLER, TX
B.R. Shenoy

The most popular dog and cat names of 2022

Dogs and catsPhoto byImage by huoadg5888 from Pixabay. "Rover's database of millions of user-submitted pet names reveals how names we lovingly choose for our pets reflect our passions and lifestyles, and often serve as a time capsule for the moment we welcomed them into our families,” Kate Jaffe, a trend expert at Rover, said in a statement, per People.
petnewsdaily.com

Country Dog Names: Singer & Music Dog Names (The Best Ideas)

Whether you reside in the countryside or just love the names that associate with country themes, there are plenty of names you can choose for your dog that fit this category. With so many names that have a southern sound, country music stars, or country items that work as names, you’ll have plenty to choose from for male names, female names, and adorable puppy names that fit your dog’s personality to a tee.

