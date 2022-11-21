Read full article on original website
Featured pets — Nov. 19
AVAILABLE FOR ADOPTION THIS WEEK are Jack, a male beagle, and Snickers, a female cat. Jack is a typical beagle; he loves to follow his nose. For most of Jack’s life, he was a working dog. When he would no longer hunt, his owner decided to relinquish him to the shelter. Jack has had limited interactions with people outside his previous family and can be a little shy when meeting knew people. Jack is still transitioning to indoor life, and we hope his next family shows him what it means to be a companion pet.
Dog's Reaction to Cat Returning From Vets Melts Hearts: 'So Concerned'
A "concerned" dog's reaction to his "sister cat" returning from the vet has gone viral. The clip shared by their owner @vanessa.reads has racked up more than 719,000 views since it was posted on November 5. Toto, the calico, can be seen excitedly running down the stairs wagging his tail...
Rabid Pet Cat Attacks Owner After Encounter With Wild Animal
A pet cat attacked their owner after contracting rabies from a wild animal in North Carolina, officials say. Brunswick County Health Services is urging local residents to "stay aware and take precautions to protect themselves" after the feline tested positive for the viral disease. The cat is suspected of contracting...
Tully's Tails: Pet Pal Animal Shelter
Gracie has overseen operations at Pet Pal Animal Shelter for 11 years. She has even welcomed a few into her home.
katzenworld.co.uk
Christmas Presents for Cats!
With Christmas on the Horizon we thought it would be a brilliant opportunity to highlight some of the awesome Christmas gifts for cats that we stock in our blog shop!. First up we have the 4cats Christmas toy selection which comes in many shapes and designs! Each of their toys comes either with potent valerian or their very own special blend of catnip!
Labrador With Separation Anxiety Gets Puppy To Cuddle in Adorable Clip
A gorgeous Labrador duo have delighted viewers on TikTok with their cuddly antics. With over 531,000 views the video, posted to the account @billiethelab_, explains "POV: When you get your dog with separation anxiety a puppy." In the adorable clip, a chocolate Labrador called Billie, and Gus the yellow Labrador...
CVAS: Meet Norland and Lily, pets of the week
Meet Norland and Lily, this week’s CVAS pets of the week. These are just two of the amazing animals residing at area animal shelters. Cumberland Valley Animal Shelter has many adorable pets looking for forever homes. While Norland and Lily would like to meet you, check out all the other adorable animals available for adoption also. Go to this Animal Shelter link to see all their residents.
Watch: Puppy rejected by his mother is adopted by a CAT!
Video shows momma cat welcoming an abandoned puppy into her feline family
Watch as Labrador, Aged 15, Falls in Love With Puppy Sibling in Cute Clip
An adorable video of a 15-year-old yellow Labrador called Roxy becoming best friends with her new golden retriever puppy has gone viral on TikTok. In the video, Roxy can be seen being introduced to Olive the puppy, and the pair then go on to share a puppuccino, play and nap together. At the end of the video, a subtitle says that Olive "made her final year that much happier."
Maurice and more pets up for adoption in Phoenix-area shelters this week
Every year, approximately 6.5 million companion animals enter shelters nationwide, according to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals. Of those, about 3.3 million are dogs and 3.2 million are cats. Each week, The Arizona Republic highlights a handful of the many pets up for adoption at...
Adult Labrador Who 'Hates Puppies' Leaves Internet in Hysterics
A senior dog refusing to play with a pair of boisterous puppies has won the internet's heart. In a video shared to TikTok on October 6, user Anna (@billiethelab_) explained she's dog-sitting Louise, a friend's Labrador who "hates puppies." Featuring multiple clips of a stone-faced Louise doing her best to...
Meet our Pawsitively Milwaukee Pet of the Week: Lola!
Lola is a 5-month old mixed breed puppy staying with the Humane Animal Welfare Society of Waukesha County.
Owner Of World’s Oldest Living Dog, Gino, Gives Advice To Potential Pet Owners
Two decades ago, Alex Wolf and his roommates went to a dog shelter intending to get a big-sized dog; instead, the trio came home with a 16- pound pooch whom Alex would experience the following years of his life with. The lucky pet Gino was only twenty-four months old when the students adopted him.
Maggie Is A Lover That Enjoys Belly Rubs All Day
When it comes to giving unconditional love, Maggie is your girl and she loves it when that love is returned to her in the form of belly rubs! She'll lay on her back in your lap and let you rub on her belly all day long! After all of that lovin', she still wants to give you puppy kisses too!
The 42 best gifts for dogs and dog lovers, according to vets
We asked veterinarians and dog-experts for the best gifts for dogs and their parents. From durable toys, tasty treats and pet cameras, here’s everything they recommend.
Golden Retriever and Cat Caught Cuddling and Fighting at Same Time
"Oh that cat loooooooves him," one TikTok user said.
The most popular dog and cat names of 2022
Dogs and catsPhoto byImage by huoadg5888 from Pixabay. "Rover's database of millions of user-submitted pet names reveals how names we lovingly choose for our pets reflect our passions and lifestyles, and often serve as a time capsule for the moment we welcomed them into our families,” Kate Jaffe, a trend expert at Rover, said in a statement, per People.
petnewsdaily.com
Country Dog Names: Singer & Music Dog Names (The Best Ideas)
Whether you reside in the countryside or just love the names that associate with country themes, there are plenty of names you can choose for your dog that fit this category. With so many names that have a southern sound, country music stars, or country items that work as names, you’ll have plenty to choose from for male names, female names, and adorable puppy names that fit your dog’s personality to a tee.
