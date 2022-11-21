Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Seafood Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
3 Places To Get Corned Beef in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Chandler Park Business District Open Doors for a Real Black Friday Shopping SpreeBrown on ClevelandCleveland, OH
3 Places To Get Mexican Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
This Pizza has Been Named the Best in OhioTravel MavenOhio State
Related
Ousted MetroHealth CEO Akram Boutros was going to ask county council for $7.6 million Tuesday for behavioral health care
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Before the MetroHealth board fired CEO Akram Boutros, accused of giving himself more than $1.9 million in unauthorized bonuses, he planned to ask Cuyahoga County Council for more money. Documents submitted to council show he was seeking an additional $7.6 million for the public hospital that...
cleveland.com
Northeast Ohio’s strong opinions on the Cleveland Clinic charging for time doctors spend messaging: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Cleveland Clinic’s decision to start charging for some messages that patients has generated a whole lot of strong opinions. Cash grab or fair compensation? We’re talking it out on a special episode of Today in Ohio. Listen online here. Editor Chris Quinn hosts our...
Adopt a dog for $20 in Cuyahoga County
From now until the end of the month, the Cuyahoga County Animal Shelter is dropping its adoption fee to $20.
Ohio flu levels rising ahead of Thanksgiving weekend
As families and friends prepare to gather at the dinner table on Thanksgiving, the CDC says more than 2,100 Americans have already died from the flu within the past month.
hometownstations.com
Doctor gives advice on how to avoid spreading germs during Thanksgiving holiday
(CLEVELAND CLINIC) - With so many viruses going around these days, you may be wondering how to keep your Thanksgiving gathering safe. Doctors say some other precautions include having hand sanitizer available for guests and multiple towels for the bathroom. That way everyone isn't using the same one to dry their hands. You can also space out seating so people aren't congregating in one room. When it comes to serving the food, you could do plated meals instead of a buffet and use disposable dishware and utensils. Guests who may not be feeling well may need to stay home because it's not worth risking someone else's health.
Former CEO Dr. Akram Boutros led MetroHealth through jail crisis, COVID-19: Here’s a timeline
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Former MetroHealth CEO Dr. Akram Boutros, who was fired Monday, led the health system through the expansion of the hospital system, the COVID-19 pandemic and a health crisis at the Cuyahoga County jail. He also called on Cleveland’s hospitals to address the city’s social determinants of health.
Cuyahoga County wants to spend $5 million remediating former industrial sites: Stimulus Watch
Cuyahoga County Council is considering spending $5 million of COVID-19 stimulus dollars remediating former commercial and industrial sites. Remediating the 18 brownfields would be paid for by a portion of the county’s $240 million in American Rescue Plan Act dollars. The $5 million is the county’s share of state money, plus private funds that are being used to redevelop land.
Medical Miracle: Nurse’s health scare has new awareness for patients
A health scare has given a local nurse new awareness of what her patients are going through.
Woman banned from Berea pet store after expressing desire to shoot employees
BEREA, Ohio – A manager at Pet Supplies Plus, 449 West Bagley Road, called police at about 1 p.m. Nov. 17 and said she wanted a customer banned from the store. The customer, a 64-year-old Berea woman, entered Pet Supplies Plus the day before and complained about cat medication she had purchased previously at the store. She bought additional medication for fleas and ticks, saying that if the medication didn’t work, she would kill herself. Then she said she would rather shoot the manager and her employees.
List: These stores are open Thanksgiving 2022
The following stores are here to help people in need of last-minute cranberry sauce and/or early Black Friday deals.
Only $20 to adopt a dog from Cuyahoga County Animal Shelter
For just $20 you could take home a new best friend just in time for the holidays.
Security breach temporarily places Hopkins airport operations on hold
Operations at the Cleveland Hopkins International Airport were locked down for a time after a security breach on Wednesday, the FOX 8 I-Team learned.
newsnet5
Surging COVID-19, flu and RSV cases bring big concerns for some ahead of Thanksgiving celebrations
CLEVELAND — Can I safely celebrate Thanksgiving with my loved ones?. It's a question on the minds of many, as we continue hearing about a surge in RSV, flu and COVID-19 cases ahead of the holidays. News 5 took your concerns directly to the experts. The answer in short...
whbc.com
NEW UPDATE: Power Back On at Cleveland Clinic Mercy
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – At last check, Cleveland Clinic Mercy Hospital was still going through internal power restoration measures, so emergency patients were still being diverted to other hospitals. This as the Canton hospital continues working through a devastating fire Tuesday that took out two transformers...
Attorney for the MetroHealth CEO fired over $1.9M in bonuses accuses hospital board of ‘retaliation’
CLEVELAND, Ohio — An attorney for MetroHealth System President and CEO Dr. Akram Boutros said Tuesday morning that the fired CEO was targeted because he raised the possible unauthorized hiring of the new MetroHealth CEO, Airica Steed. Jason R. Bristol, attorney for Boutros, in a statement called the firing...
Cleveland.com
How local malls are trying to compete with online shopping: The Wake Up for Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Holidays give meaning to our lives by marking time, building family bonds and connecting us to our community. They unite us when politics divide. And they shine a bright light when life may feel monotonous.
MetroHealth’s firing of CEO Dr. Akram Boutros over $1.8M in bonuses becomes public feud
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Monday’s late-night firing of MetroHealth System CEO Dr. Akram Boutros — weeks before he was due to step down — has triggered a public feud, with accusations of improper payments and retaliation. The MetroHealth Board of Trustees fired Boutros, who had led the...
Beachwood council votes to seek identity of anonymous emailer who criticized police leadership
BEACHWOOD, Ohio -- In a 4-3 vote, City Council chose Monday (Nov. 21) to make an attempt to solve a mystery and spend up to $25,000 to determine the sender of an anonymous email criticizing Beachwood police leadership. During the debate, one councilman even expressed his belief that another council...
Fire officials share safety tips ahead of busy holiday season
CLEVELAND, Ohio – With the holidays and winter months arriving, local officials are urging residents to take precautions to stay safe and prevent fires in their homes. Elyria Fire Chief Joe Pronesti said departments across the country see an increase in fires during the holiday season. “Everyone is busy...
Man says identify fraud cost him big on credit rating: South Euclid Police Blotter
If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Cleveland.com
Cleveland, OH
93K+
Followers
88K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.https://www.cleveland.com
Comments / 0