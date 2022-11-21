(CLEVELAND CLINIC) - With so many viruses going around these days, you may be wondering how to keep your Thanksgiving gathering safe. Doctors say some other precautions include having hand sanitizer available for guests and multiple towels for the bathroom. That way everyone isn't using the same one to dry their hands. You can also space out seating so people aren't congregating in one room. When it comes to serving the food, you could do plated meals instead of a buffet and use disposable dishware and utensils. Guests who may not be feeling well may need to stay home because it's not worth risking someone else's health.

