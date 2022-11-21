ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Doctor gives advice on how to avoid spreading germs during Thanksgiving holiday

(CLEVELAND CLINIC) - With so many viruses going around these days, you may be wondering how to keep your Thanksgiving gathering safe. Doctors say some other precautions include having hand sanitizer available for guests and multiple towels for the bathroom. That way everyone isn't using the same one to dry their hands. You can also space out seating so people aren't congregating in one room. When it comes to serving the food, you could do plated meals instead of a buffet and use disposable dishware and utensils. Guests who may not be feeling well may need to stay home because it's not worth risking someone else's health.
Cuyahoga County wants to spend $5 million remediating former industrial sites: Stimulus Watch

Cuyahoga County Council is considering spending $5 million of COVID-19 stimulus dollars remediating former commercial and industrial sites. Remediating the 18 brownfields would be paid for by a portion of the county’s $240 million in American Rescue Plan Act dollars. The $5 million is the county’s share of state money, plus private funds that are being used to redevelop land.
Woman banned from Berea pet store after expressing desire to shoot employees

BEREA, Ohio – A manager at Pet Supplies Plus, 449 West Bagley Road, called police at about 1 p.m. Nov. 17 and said she wanted a customer banned from the store. The customer, a 64-year-old Berea woman, entered Pet Supplies Plus the day before and complained about cat medication she had purchased previously at the store. She bought additional medication for fleas and ticks, saying that if the medication didn’t work, she would kill herself. Then she said she would rather shoot the manager and her employees.
NEW UPDATE: Power Back On at Cleveland Clinic Mercy

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – At last check, Cleveland Clinic Mercy Hospital was still going through internal power restoration measures, so emergency patients were still being diverted to other hospitals. This as the Canton hospital continues working through a devastating fire Tuesday that took out two transformers...
Fire officials share safety tips ahead of busy holiday season

CLEVELAND, Ohio – With the holidays and winter months arriving, local officials are urging residents to take precautions to stay safe and prevent fires in their homes. Elyria Fire Chief Joe Pronesti said departments across the country see an increase in fires during the holiday season. “Everyone is busy...
