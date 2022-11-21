Read full article on original website
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Wheat eases on supply prospects; soybeans weighed down by oil prices
Wheat feels pressure on reports of EU wheat coming to U.S. Bean investors keeping an eye on Argentina's weather. (Rewrites throughout; adds start of U.S. trading, bullets; changes byline; previous dateline KUALA LUMPUR/PARIS) By P.J. Huffstutter. CHICAGO, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat prices edged down on Wednesday, pressured by...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Soybean, grain futures turn higher ahead of Thanksgiving
Wheat rises as investors position ahead of holiday. Market keeping a close eye on Argentina's dry weather. Basis, domestic demand remains firm for corn, beans. (Rewrite throughout, new bullets, new headline, updates with closing prices) By P.J. Huffstutter. CHICAGO, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean and grain futures ended higher...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Wheat slips on Black Sea supplies, U.S. winter crop in focus
SINGAPORE, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat edged lower on Tuesday, with ample supplies from the Black Sea region adding pressure on prices, although concerns over dryness across U.S. winter crop areas curbed losses. Soybeans slid on concerns over demand from top importer China, which is facing rising number of...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Corn, wheat futures ease on firm U.S. dollar, export concerns
COVID-19 lockdowns in China hang over commodity markets. U.S. rail union votes against tentative contract deal. (Adds closing prices, details on U.S. rail issues) CHICAGO, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade grain futures eased on Monday as a stronger dollar and worries about U.S. exports weighed on prices, analysts said.
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-U.S. grain futures slip on rail strike threat, EU wheat talk
U.S. winter crop ratings at lowest since at least 1986. (Rewrites throughout, adds start of U.S. trading, changes bullets and byline/dateline from PARIS/SINGAPORE) Chicago Board of Trade grain futures eased on Tuesday, amid growing concern over a. possible U.S. rail strike. and speculation in markets of European Union wheat being...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Wheat slips on more supply prospects; China COVID woes cap soybean gains
KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat prices slipped on Tuesday, dragged by prospects of more supplies of the grain from the European Union (EU), while a surge in COVID-19 cases in China capped gains on soybeans. FUNDAMENTALS. * The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade...
Agriculture Online
LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle top three-week high on U.S. supply worries
CHICAGO, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Live cattle futures exceeded a three-week high at the Chicago Mercantile Exchange on Monday on worries about tightening U.S. supplies, while feeder cattle futures set a two-month high. Traders focused on a monthly U.S. Department of Agriculture report, issued after the market closed on Friday,...
Agriculture Online
LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle, lean hogs ease; cold storage adds versus year earlier
CHICAGO, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Live cattle futures at the Chicago Mercantile Exchange fell on Wednesday during thin pre-Thanksgiving trade, though analysts said market fundamentals remains supportive. The Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) will be closed on Thursday for the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday. Reductions in beef cold storage supplies last...
Agriculture Online
Corn ends day down 3¢ | Tuesday, November 22, 2022
Prices are in the red to end the day. Corn is down 3¢ to $6.60. Soybeans are down 4¢ to $14.32. CBOT wheat is down 6¢ to $8.12. KC wheat is down 10¢ to $9.13. Minneapolis wheat is down 2¢ to $9.46. Live cattle are...
Agriculture Online
Pro-Bolsonaro demonstrations slow corn transport in Brazil's Mato Grosso
SAO PAULO, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Truckers and other demonstrators protesting the electoral defeat of President Jair Bolsonaro are hampering the transport of corn in Mato Grasso state, the heart of Brazil's farm country, two farmers said on Monday. Mato Grosso highway police reported 11 demonstrations on Monday morning, with...
Agriculture Online
Wheat turns higher on dry U.S. winter crop outlook
By Naveen Thukral and Sybille de La Hamaide SINGAPORE/PARIS, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat rose on Tuesday, supported by concerns over dryness across U.S. winter crop areas while soybeans were flat on questions over demand from top importer China, which is facing a rising number of COVID-19 cases. "U.S....
Agriculture Online
USDA cuts projection for Brazil's 2022/23 coffee production
NEW YORK, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Brazilian farmers are expected to harvest 62.6 million 60-kg bags of coffee in the 2022/23 crop (July-June), an amount that is 1.7 million bags smaller than a June projection, the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) said on Tuesday. In its second estimate for...
Agriculture Online
Ukraine 2022 grain harvest seen falling to 51 mln T, official says
KYIV, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Ukraine's 2022 grain harvest may fall sharply to 51 million tonnes from a record 86 million tonnes in 2021 because of Russia's invasion, a senior Ukrainian agriculture official said on Wednesday. Ihor Vishtak, director of the agriculture ministry's department for agrarian development, told a news...
Agriculture Online
3 Big Things Today, November 23, 2022
Wheat futures were lower in overnight trading on concerns about increased global competition. Soybean and corn futures were little changed. The Black Sea Grain Initiative, the agreement allowing shipments of agricultural products from Ukraine, that was renewed last week amid uncertainty over the future of the program continues to pressure prices.
Agriculture Online
India's cotton exports stall as farmers delay sales hoping for higher prices
MUMBAI, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Indian traders are struggling to export cotton despite higher production as farmers are delaying sale of their harvest hoping for higher prices in coming months, industry officials told Reuters. The limited supplies are keeping local prices significantly above the global benchmark, making overseas sales unviable...
Agriculture Online
Brazil corn exports to China seen at 368,000 t this month due to new trade protocol
SAO PAULO, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Four to six vessels are expected to carry Brazilian corn to China this month, the first shipments since a new bilateral trade protocol entered force, according to maritime shipping data compiled on Wednesday by Victor Martins, risk manager at HedgePoint Global Markets. Martins projects...
Agriculture Online
Commodities trader Bunge agrees to buy 49% of France's BZ Group
PARIS, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Agricultural commodities trader Bunge Ltd has agreed to buy 49 percent of French company BZ Group, with the Beuzelin family keeping the remaining 51% majority stake, the companies said on Tuesday. BZ Group, located in Normandy, originates products from a large network of independent farmers...
Agriculture Online
Brazil's incoming government to revoke Bolsonaro's biodiesel mandate decision
BRASILIA, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Brazil's incoming government will look to revoke a decision to keep the mandatory blend of biodiesel in diesel at 10% until March 31, 2023, a member of the transition team for President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said on Tuesday. Senator Carlos Favaro said the...
Agriculture Online
ASIA RICE-Tight supplies lift Vietnam rates to 16-month high
Bangladesh domestic rates high despite imports, duty cuts - trader. Price fluctuations due to exchange rate, overseas demand steady - Thai trader. Nov 24 (Reuters) - Export prices of rice from Vietnam hit their highest levels since July 2021 this week, with traders expecting a fall in supply as well as growing demand for the cereal to support prices into the year-end.
Agriculture Online
Grains end day in the green | Wednesday, November 23, 2022
After a mixed start to the day, grains closed on an upswing. March corn is up 6¢ and January soybeans are up 7¢. March CBOT wheat reversed course and is up 3¢. March KC wheat is up 9¢. March Minneapolis wheat is up 2¢. Cory...
