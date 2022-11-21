Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Longstanding Salvation Army Store to Permanently Close on November 26Joel EisenbergTaylor, MI
4 Great Seafood Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Woman Faces 43 Felony Counts After Tax CrimesTaxBuzzSouthfield, MI
Top NFL Rookie Receiver Returns To PracticeOnlyHomersDetroit, MI
The richest person in Michigan is giving away millionsAsh JurbergMichigan State
Related
NFL World Stunned By Rams Cutting 2 Players Tuesday
The Los Angeles Rams have officially waived running back Darrell Henderson Jr. and linebacker Justin Hollins. Henderson, a former third-round pick for the Rams, had 283 rushing yards, 102 receiving yards and three total touchdowns this season. He has started in 28 games since 2019. Hollins, meanwhile, has started five...
Lions Make Big Decision On Rookie Jameson Williams
The Detroit Lions are getting one of their top draft picks back at practice on Monday. Rookie wide receiver Jameson Williams, who's missed the entire 2022 season to date while he recovers from a torn ACL, will begin practicing again on Monday. The Lions are designating him to return from the PUP list.
Giants Wide Receiver: Odell Beckham Jr Would "Love" To Play For 1 Team
It is almost December, and the Odell Beckham Jr. sweepstakes continues to play out. The Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants are the two teams Beckham is being linked to most extensively in media speculation. He has history with the Giants, who drafted him in 2014 and infamously traded him in March of 2019.
Vikings to Wear Fancy Uniforms on Turkey Day
The Minnesota Vikings will try to bounce back from a grisly loss versus the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving night. And they’ll do it against the New England Patriots while wearing their fancy “Primetime Purple” color rush uniforms. The uniforms are basically the same — but with gold...
Veteran NFL Kicker Released On Monday Afternoon
A veteran NFL kicker was released by his team on Monday afternoon. Veteran NFL placekicker Josh Lambo was waived by the Tennessee Titans on Monday. Tennessee was coming off a Thursday night win over the Green Bay Packers. "The #Titans waived kicker Josh Lambo," Ari Meirov tweeted on Monday. The...
What uniforms the Bills, Lions will wear in Week 12
Detroit Lions (4-6) It is not confirmed by the team, but reportedly the Lions will wear their color rush uniforms. Here is a previous post featuring the combination:
Josh Allen Says He Loves This Thanksgiving Movie Filmed in WNY
Thanksgiving is tomorrow and that means that most stores and restaurants will be closed, as people celebrate the holiday with their families. It's also the start of the holiday season, which is always a special thing to think about. Buffalo Bills fans will once again watch their team play on...
Report: Miami Dolphins quarterbacks coach Darrell Bevell ‘gaining momentum’ as coaching carousel nears
As the 2022 NFL regular season starts winding down, teams at the bottom of the barrel are likely already starting the search for potential additions to their coaching staffs. According to a recent report, Miami Dolphins quarterbacks coach Darrell Bevell could get some serious consideration thanks to the impressive job he’s done with Tua Tagovailoa.
Bernie Kosar - The Browns are 3-7 not because of the quarterback, which makes the situation a little scary
Browns Legend and Host of the Bernie Kosar Show, Bernie Kosar joins Jason Lloyd and Jon Rudder to talk about his Jacoby Brissett’s play so far, Deshaun Watson returning and concussion issues involved with players from his era.
Bills vs. Lions: 7 storylines to watch for in Week 12
Here are seven Buffalo Bills storylines to watch for during the lead up to the team’s Week 12 matchup with the Detroit Lions:. The Bills have become a popular choice to play on Thanksgiving Day over the past few seasons. This week will be the third time since 2017, when head coach Sean McDermott was hired, that the team features in the matchup.
Look: Injured Chiefs Player Was Furious During Game
An injured Chiefs player did not handle his emotions very well during Sunday night's game. The Chiefs beat the Chargers on Sunday night, but it was a close, up and down contest, with Kansas City finally emerging with a late touchdown to top Los Angeles. During the game, injured Chiefs...
Jim Harbaugh Has Brutally Honest Admission On Ryan Day Comment
Jim Harbaugh is keeping a low profile ahead of Saturday's rivalry matchup between Michigan and Ohio State. Last year, the Wolverines head coach seemed to take a veiled shot at Ryan Day inheriting a strong Buckeyes program when saying, "Sometimes people standing at third base think they hit a triple, but they didn't."
Jets Announce Starting Quarterback For Game vs. Bears
Earlier this Wednesday, it was reported that Zach Wilson will not be the starting quarterback for the Jets this weekend. Wilson received a ton of criticism for his poor performance and lack of accountability this past weekend. The former No. 2 pick had just 77 passing yards against the Patriots.
NFL Week 12 ATS picks: Pats upset Vikings, Lions play Bills tough
Buffalo Bills (-10) at Detroit Lions. Time/TV channel: Thursday, Nov. 24 at 12:30 p.m. on CBS. The Lions are actually not a bad football team. They have won three games in a row, including an impressive victory over Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers in Week 9. They just beat a 7-2 New York Giants team 31-18 in Week 11.
Big Ten Star Running Back Announces Decision On 2023 Season
The Wisconsin Badgers will reportedly see the return of a familiar face in their 2023 backfield. According to Badgers insider Evan Flood, senior running back Chez Mellusi says he's coming back for another season in Madison. Mellusi returned to Wisconsin's lineup for the first time in five weeks to help...
Bills at Lions: Tuesday injury reports
DE AJ Epenesa (ankle) LB Tremaine Edmunds (groin) OL Mitch Morse (elbow/ankle) OL David Qussenberry (ankle) Notes: Edmunds, Rousseau did not play last week vs. Browns. … Morse was spotted in a walking boot after facing the Browns. Detroit Lions (4-6) Did not practice. OL Evan Brown (ankle) DL...
Is 1 factor key to Josh Allen’s recent struggles?
Questions have arisen regarding a recent downturn in performance for Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, and some around the league apparently think one factor is having an impact. Allen has thrown four touchdowns and six interceptions in the past four weeks, and some around the league believe that the absence...
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to fantastic Detroit Lions news
Last season, former Alabama Crimson Tide star receiver Jameson Williams was one of the best and most dominant receivers in all of college football. But then during Alabama’s showdown with the Georgia Bulldogs in the College Football Playoff title game, Williams suffered an ACL injury that has sidelined him ever since.
Caesars promo code FULLSYR: Get up to $1,250 bonus + Bills vs Lions NFL picks
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. The NFL season has reached the week of Thanksgiving, which means there are plenty of games in store this week. To celebrate, Caesars Sportsbook is offering a fantastic sign-up offer for all new customers. This offer will grant your first bet with insurance up to $1,250. All you need to do is sign up for a new account at Caesars using this link and promo code FULLSYR.
The Patriots Waived A Running Back On Monday
The New England decided to cut ties with running back J.J. Taylor on Monday afternoon. The move was first announced by ESPN's Field Yates. Taylor has appeared in only one game this season. He rushed for nine yards on 10 carries back on Nov. 6 against the Indianapolis Colts, a game the Patriots won, 26-3.
Syracuse.com
Syracuse, NY
67K+
Followers
54K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT
Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcomhttps://www.syracuse.com
Comments / 2