NFL World Stunned By Rams Cutting 2 Players Tuesday

The Los Angeles Rams have officially waived running back Darrell Henderson Jr. and linebacker Justin Hollins. Henderson, a former third-round pick for the Rams, had 283 rushing yards, 102 receiving yards and three total touchdowns this season. He has started in 28 games since 2019. Hollins, meanwhile, has started five...
The Spun

Lions Make Big Decision On Rookie Jameson Williams

The Detroit Lions are getting one of their top draft picks back at practice on Monday. Rookie wide receiver Jameson Williams, who's missed the entire 2022 season to date while he recovers from a torn ACL, will begin practicing again on Monday. The Lions are designating him to return from the PUP list.
DETROIT, MI
VikingsTerritory

Vikings to Wear Fancy Uniforms on Turkey Day

The Minnesota Vikings will try to bounce back from a grisly loss versus the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving night. And they’ll do it against the New England Patriots while wearing their fancy “Primetime Purple” color rush uniforms. The uniforms are basically the same — but with gold...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Spun

Veteran NFL Kicker Released On Monday Afternoon

A veteran NFL kicker was released by his team on Monday afternoon. Veteran NFL placekicker Josh Lambo was waived by the Tennessee Titans on Monday. Tennessee was coming off a Thursday night win over the Green Bay Packers. "The #Titans waived kicker Josh Lambo," Ari Meirov tweeted on Monday. The...
NASHVILLE, TN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bills vs. Lions: 7 storylines to watch for in Week 12

Here are seven Buffalo Bills storylines to watch for during the lead up to the team’s Week 12 matchup with the Detroit Lions:. The Bills have become a popular choice to play on Thanksgiving Day over the past few seasons. This week will be the third time since 2017, when head coach Sean McDermott was hired, that the team features in the matchup.
BUFFALO, NY
The Spun

Look: Injured Chiefs Player Was Furious During Game

An injured Chiefs player did not handle his emotions very well during Sunday night's game. The Chiefs beat the Chargers on Sunday night, but it was a close, up and down contest, with Kansas City finally emerging with a late touchdown to top Los Angeles. During the game, injured Chiefs...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Jim Harbaugh Has Brutally Honest Admission On Ryan Day Comment

Jim Harbaugh is keeping a low profile ahead of Saturday's rivalry matchup between Michigan and Ohio State. Last year, the Wolverines head coach seemed to take a veiled shot at Ryan Day inheriting a strong Buckeyes program when saying, "Sometimes people standing at third base think they hit a triple, but they didn't."
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

Jets Announce Starting Quarterback For Game vs. Bears

Earlier this Wednesday, it was reported that Zach Wilson will not be the starting quarterback for the Jets this weekend. Wilson received a ton of criticism for his poor performance and lack of accountability this past weekend. The former No. 2 pick had just 77 passing yards against the Patriots.
NBC Sports Chicago

NFL Week 12 ATS picks: Pats upset Vikings, Lions play Bills tough

Buffalo Bills (-10) at Detroit Lions. Time/TV channel: Thursday, Nov. 24 at 12:30 p.m. on CBS. The Lions are actually not a bad football team. They have won three games in a row, including an impressive victory over Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers in Week 9. They just beat a 7-2 New York Giants team 31-18 in Week 11.
The Spun

Big Ten Star Running Back Announces Decision On 2023 Season

The Wisconsin Badgers will reportedly see the return of a familiar face in their 2023 backfield. According to Badgers insider Evan Flood, senior running back Chez Mellusi says he's coming back for another season in Madison. Mellusi returned to Wisconsin's lineup for the first time in five weeks to help...
MADISON, WI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bills at Lions: Tuesday injury reports

DE AJ Epenesa (ankle) LB Tremaine Edmunds (groin) OL Mitch Morse (elbow/ankle) OL David Qussenberry (ankle) Notes: Edmunds, Rousseau did not play last week vs. Browns. … Morse was spotted in a walking boot after facing the Browns. Detroit Lions (4-6) Did not practice. OL Evan Brown (ankle) DL...
DETROIT, MI
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to fantastic Detroit Lions news

Last season, former Alabama Crimson Tide star receiver Jameson Williams was one of the best and most dominant receivers in all of college football. But then during Alabama’s showdown with the Georgia Bulldogs in the College Football Playoff title game, Williams suffered an ACL injury that has sidelined him ever since.
DETROIT, MI
Syracuse.com

Caesars promo code FULLSYR: Get up to $1,250 bonus + Bills vs Lions NFL picks

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. The NFL season has reached the week of Thanksgiving, which means there are plenty of games in store this week. To celebrate, Caesars Sportsbook is offering a fantastic sign-up offer for all new customers. This offer will grant your first bet with insurance up to $1,250. All you need to do is sign up for a new account at Caesars using this link and promo code FULLSYR.
DETROIT, MI
The Spun

The Patriots Waived A Running Back On Monday

The New England decided to cut ties with running back J.J. Taylor on Monday afternoon. The move was first announced by ESPN's Field Yates. Taylor has appeared in only one game this season. He rushed for nine yards on 10 carries back on Nov. 6 against the Indianapolis Colts, a game the Patriots won, 26-3.
ARIZONA STATE
