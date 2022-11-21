Read full article on original website
19-Year-Old Ohio Woman Texts Friend, "Open the Door." According to the Friend, She Never ArrivedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedColumbus, OH
3 Places To Get Hot Dogs in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
4 Great Seafood Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Lost Columbus communities reborn with Ghost Neighborhoods ProjectThe LanternColumbus, OH
Gene Smith apologizes to Michigan State hockey player, Sadlocha no longer with teamThe LanternColumbus, OH
MLive.com
Ohio State comes full circle against Michigan rushing attack that triggered an overhaul
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football defensive coordinator Jim Knowles plans to waste exactly zero seconds paying attention to injury reports out of Ann Arbor this week. He knows Michigan star running back Blake Corum is nursing a knee injury that could either limit him or keep him out of The Game on Saturday. Knowles is going to assume his defense has to face the Heisman Trophy candidate anyway.
MLive.com
What pressure? Michigan’s J.J. McCarthy eager for first start vs. Ohio State
ANN ARBOR – Growing up in Illinois, J.J. McCarthy said he was always attracted to the Michigan and Ohio State rivalry. The Wolverines’ sophomore quarterback will live it for the second time in his career on Saturday, but this time as the starting signal-caller. “It’s such a special...
MLive.com
Michigan vs. Ohio State matchup: QB J.J. McCarthy vs. DB Lathan Ransom
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Saturday’s Ohio State vs. Michigan football game in Columbus features a matchup of 11-0 teams that will decide the Big Ten East title and a spot in the Big Ten championship game. Each day this week, cleveland.com and MLive.com will preview a key matchup in The Game.
MLive.com
Michigan football vs. Ohio State predictions: Blake Corum & CJ Stroud to shine
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Michigan survived a scare against Illinois a week ago, as Wolverines kicker Jake Moody hit three field goals in the fourth quarter to...
College Football World Reacts To Ohio State Coach's Warning
The Wolverines have one of the country's best rushing offenses, often able to steamroll teams in the fourth quarter, but Ohio State says it's prepared for that. Ohio State defensive coordinator Jim Knowles said on Wednesday that the Buckeyes have a plan for Michigan. You've been warned, Wolverines. "They're a...
Look: Ohio State Coach Has A Warning For Michigan
On Saturday afternoon, No. 2 Ohio State will clash with No. 3 Michigan in what should be the game of the week. Last season, Michigan mustered 297 rushing yards in a win over Ohio State. Running back Hassan Haskins had 169 yards and five touchdowns. When discussing this Saturday's matchup,...
spectrumnews1.com
Former Ohio State linebacker reflects on championship ahead of Michigan game
AKRON, Ohio — Ohio State fans will always remember Cie Grant pressuring Miami Quarterback Ken Dorsey on the final play of the 2003 Fiesta Bowl, giving the Buckeyes a National Championship. “I never would have thought with my humble beginnings that I'd be sitting here at 42 years old,...
detroitsportsnation.com
Rumor: Michigan makes decision on Blake Corum, Donvan Edwards’ availability vs. Ohio State
On Saturday afternoon, the No. 3 Michigan Wolverines will be in Columbus to take on No. 2 Ohio State in a game that will determine which team advances to the Big Ten Championship Game next week in Indianapolis. The big question for the Wolverines is whether or not running backs Blake Corum and/or Donovan Edwards will be available for the biggest game of the year. Detroit Sports Nation has been told that a decision has already been made on both Corum’s and Edwards’ availability vs. Ohio State.
MLive.com
As Ohio State game approaches, Wolverine fans honor Bo Schembechler with grave walk
ANN ARBOR, MI -- A Michigan football tradition that started nearly 30 years ago continued as fans made a solemn walk to Forest Hill Cemetery to honor former gridiron legends. With yellow flowers in hand and surrounded by the sound of old football broadcasts narrated by the late Bob Ufer, the fans exchanged their favorite stories of Michigan football and their feelings for the upcoming Ohio State match.
From ‘Jesus Hates Michigan’ to ‘There’s No M In ‘Playoff,’ local businesses capitalize on ‘The Game’
Mid High Market’s original design plays on the rivalry between Ohio State and Michigan. Credit: Courtesy of Austin Pence. Ohio State fans want more than just telling Michigan fans to “Buck Off” — they want them to see it on and off the field.
MLive.com
Michigan vs. Ohio State matchup: OL Olusegun Oluwatimi vs. DT Mike Hall Jr.
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Saturday’s Ohio State vs. Michigan football game in Columbus features a matchup of 11-0 teams that will decide the Big Ten East title and a spot in the Big Ten Championship game. Each day this week, cleveland.com and MLive.com will preview a key matchup in The Game.
MLive.com
Why Michigan State’s Payton Thorne believes he’s a better player than last season
EAST LANSING – As Michigan State prepared for what was ultimately the season finale, Payton Thorne noticed a difference in practice. The quarterback had already made three relief appearances as a redshirt freshman but was suddenly in a new role. “I was just kind of noticing, all right, I’m...
MLive.com
Michigan State set to open PKI vs. ‘completely different’ Alabama team
EAST LANSING – The coach at Alabama is a familiar one to Michigan State. Crimson Tide coach Nate Oats spent summers working at Michigan State’s basketball camps as a young coach in the state, then was a regular in the Breslin Center as the head coach at Romulus High School less than 10 years ago.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
The Ga❌e: No. 2 Ohio State vs. No. 3 ❌ichigan
The 118th edition of The Game is here and it will be a head-on collision between undefeated and No. 2 Ohio State and undefeated and No. 3 Michigan in a 12:14 kickoff in what will be a packed Ohio Stadium. FOX will televise. At stake is a Big Ten Conference...
Ohio State Player Has Troubling Admission On Michigan Loss
This Saturday is going to feature one of the best games of the 2022 college football season. Michigan is set to travel to Columbus to take on Ohio State with everything on the line. The winner will not only have bragging rights heading into next year, but it will also clinch a berth in both the Big Ten Championship Game and the College Football Playoff.
saturdaytradition.com
Joel Klatt concerned about Michigan's health heading into Ohio State game
Joel Klatt spoke about what he believes Michigan’s biggest concern is heading into its biggest game of the season against Ohio State. Klatt believes that injuries are the biggest factor in Saturday’s game, specifically Blake Corum. “The biggest question coming out of last week is going to be...
MLive.com
With competition set to upgrade, Michigan basketball needs improvement
ANN ARBOR -- Late in the first half of a tight game, Juwan Howard shouted for his five starters to come to the sideline for an impromptu pep talk before a pair of free throws. Freshman Jett Howard deferred that question to his veteran teammate, graduate transfer Jaelin Llewellyn. “I...
MLive.com
Michigan basketball beats Jackson State, but looks shaky much of night
ANN ARBOR -- The night before Thanksgiving, when Michigan struggled to put away an overmatched opponent, Juwan Howard will be thankful for the win. Michigan handled Jackson State on Wednesday, 78-68, at Crisler Center to improve to 5-1. The Wolverines seized control during a second-half segment that will need to...
MLive.com
7 Michigan State football players charged in aftermath of tunnel incidents
Seven Michigan State football players are facing criminal charges for their roles in violent postgame incidents following a loss at Michigan on Oct. 29. The Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s Office on Wednesday afternoon announced defensive back Khary Crump is being charged with one count of felonious assault, while six others face misdemeanor charges. Linebacker/defensive end Jacoby Windmon is being charged with assault and battery while linebacker Itayvion “Tank” Brown, defensive backs Angelo Grose and Justin White and defensive ends Brandon Wright and Zion Young are facing one count of aggravated assault.
MLive.com
Big Ten power rankings: Could Michigan and Ohio State both make playoff?
It’s a question neither team wants to think about, but it’s worth asking: Could the Michigan-Ohio State loser still make the College Football Playoff?. Several experts believe the answer is yes. The committee might frown on a team that didn’t even qualify for its conference championship game, but certain results over the next two weeks could open the door for a one-loss Michigan or Ohio State team to make it.
