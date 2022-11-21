Read full article on original website
How Much Shiba Has Been Burned? A Look at $SHIB token Burn Schedule
Shiba Inu (SHIB) is a popular digital currency born as the memecoin rival of Dogecoin (DOGE), Elon Musk’s beloved dog-themed currency. The SHIB token had a rather chaotic bullish rally in 2021 as fear of missing out (FOMO) invaded users into buying a currency that was reaching unbelievable heights. In October of that year, SHIB reached a peak price of $0.00002913, or a 43.8 million percent increase. You read that right, a 43.8 million percent price jump since its creation in August 2020.
Binance holds $74.7 billion worth of crypto in its reserves and roughly 40% are in the firm's own tokens, report says
About 40% of Binance's $74.7 billion of holdings are in the firm's own native cryptocurrency and stablecoin, according to a report from Bloomberg. Co-founder Changpeng Zhao said earlier this week that his firm would seek to be more transparent and provide the public with proof-of-reserves in light of the downfall of rival crypto exchange FTX. The fall of Sam Bankman-Fried's empire has spurred federal inquiries and probes into allegations of mishandling client funds.
Whales Move 877,000,000,000 Shiba Inu (SHIB) in Series of Massive Crypto Transactions Amid Extreme Market Volatility
Deep-pocketed Shiba Inu (SHIB) investors are moving hundreds of billions of the dog-themed meme token amid the turmoil in the crypto market. Citing data from Ethereum (ETH) analytics platform Etherscan, Shiba Inu burn project ShibaPlay says crypto whales transferred a total of 877 billion SHIB tokens worth $7.8 million in a series of transactions.
SHIB Shows 7.4 Million Percent Rise in Trading Volume, What's Happening?
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
Bitcoin Decline May Soon Be Over As BTC Is Seen Hitting $250,000 In 1st Half 2023
Over the last two weeks, Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency in terms of market capitalization, lost more than 22% of its value as it continues to struggle in shaking off the effects of the FTX crypto exchange implosion. After briefly reclaiming the $21K territory, BTC was wiped out of all of...
Turkey Seizes Assets of FTX Founder Sam Bankman-Fried
Turkish authorities have seized the assets of seizes assets of former FTX CEO Samuel Bankman-Fried, according to a report by Anadolu Agency. The Ankara-based state-run news agency has added that the assets of FTX affiliates have been confiscated as well amid an investigation over fraud allegations. The new probe was launched by the Financial Crimes Investigation Board (MASAK).
2 Cryptocurrencies That Could Surge in the Wake of the FTX Meltdown
Decentralized exchanges exhibit all of the qualities that make blockchains so special. Uniswap is one of the most well-known decentralized exchanges and could benefit from an influx of traders. SushiSwap could be the next big-time decentralized exchange due to its variety of unique features. You’re reading a free article with...
Shiba Inu ($SHIB) Adds Over 50,000 New Holders During Crypto Market Rout
The meme-inspired cryptocurrency Shiba Inu ($SHIB) has added over 50,000 new holders on the blockchain even amid a cryptocurrency market rout triggered by the collapse of the popular cryptocurrency trading platform FTX. According to data from CoinMarketCap and Etherscan, the number of unique addresses holding Shiba Inu on the blockchain...
If You Invested $10,000 in Coinbase in 2021, This Is How Much You Would Have Today
This top cryptocurrency exchange has withered along with the cryptocurrency market.
Crypto Exchanges Lie That Your Funds Are Safe: Nouriel Roubini
Shiba Inu Burn Rate Skyrockets 506% As Rocketize Set To Take Off With Black Friday Deals
Can you smell that? Not what the Rock is cooking, but it smells like… burning. In this article, I will be looking at Shiba Inu, its reported increase in burned tokens and what this might mean, and a new meme coin, Rocketize (JATO). Shiba Inu: Burn Baby Burn. Shiba...
2 Growth Stocks Billionaires Are Buying Hand Over Fist in a Nasdaq Bear Market
Hedge-fund billionaire Ron Baron now has 15% of his portfolio in Tesla stock. Billionaire fund manager Philippe Laffont tripled his stake in PayPal during the third quarter. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
How much is gold worth?
With volatility in the stock market and uncertainty in the broader economy, some investors are looking to diversify with assets like gold. But not everyone is familiar with how gold works as an investment, particularly in terms of its trading value. From buying gold coins to buying gold ETFs, there...
Stolen FTX Funds Are Moving Into Bitcoin
The FTX cryptocurrency exchange debacle continues to shake the crypto space. Players are trying to figure out where the contagion will reach next because FTX and its founder, Sam Bankman-Fried, were central players in the industry. The company filed for bankruptcy on Nov. 11 after running out of cash to meet the demands of its customers and investors.
231.4 Billion SHIB Dumped by Top Whales as Burn Rate Spikes 506%
Goldman Sachs Starts Classifying $BTC, $ETH, $ADA, $SHIB and Other Cryptocurrencies
Goldman Sachs is set to start classifying the cryptocurrency industry in a bid to standardize the way the financial industry sees the nascent space, meaning the Wall Street giant will be classifying Bitcoin ($BTC), Ethereum ($ETH), Cardano ($ADA) and even meme-inspired assets like Shiba Inu ($SHIB). According to a report...
Kraken Founder Jesse Powell Predicts Next ‘Big Event’ That Pushes Crypto Out of Bear Market
Crypto veteran Jesse Powell is weighing in on the state of the industry following the collapse of FTX, giving a prediction for what will propel the space out of its bear market. In a new interview on the Bankless podcast, Powell says with billions of dollars now gone and a...
Cathie Wood and ARK Invest Long Bitcoin for First Time Since July 2021 With Big GBTC Purchase: Report
Cathie Wood’s investment management firm ARK Invest is buying up more shares of the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) for the first time in over a year. According to public data from ARK, the firm purchased 273,327 shares of the Bitcoin (BTC)-based investment product on November 15. ARK made a...
Bitcoin’s Collapse Is Close, Says Daniel Jones a Crypto Analyst
LAGOS (CoinChapter.com) — Bitcoin the world’s leading digital asset value is down by more than 70% this year as the impact from the dramatic collapse of FTX continued to ripple through the crypto market. Following the unfortunate series of events that has plagued the crypto space this year,...
Shiba Inu Announces “Exclusive” Deal with Travala
The Shiba Inu team has announced an “exclusive special” from blockchain-based booking platform Travala. Those who use the popular meme coin for booking hotels, flights, and activities will be able to get $25 in travel credits. As reported by U.Today, Travala added support for the popular meme coin...
