Kern organizations giving back this Thanksgiving
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The holiday season brings joy and festivities here in Kern and it also brings a united community standing together to share that joy with our most vulnerable neighbors. It’s not just about the holiday meal. It’s about the kindness and generosity that goes on behind the scene to put on an […]
Bakersfield Now
The Greater Bakersfield Chamber encourages the community to shop local for the holidays
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Greater Bakersfield Chamber kicked off its Small Business Saturday festivities early. They encouraged Bakersfield residents to shop at local stores this holiday season with a press conference on Monday at Bella in the Town and Country Shopping Center. The Chamber and Kern Women’s Business...
A Thanksgiving weekend tradition: Reunions at Luigi’s and other Old Town Kern establishments
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Thanksgiving eve kicks off one of the busiest four day stretches of the year for restaurants everywhere but in the Old Town Kern section of east Bakersfield, that’s especially the case. Sometimes it seems like the tradition is older than cranberry sauce — the long Thanksgiving weekend, when family members reunite […]
Blessing Corner in Bakersfield is serving up helpings of hope this Thanksgiving
Preparation for Thanksgiving starts weeks in advance at The Blessing Corner Ministry in Bakersfield, but Pastors John and Bonnie Turner say it's what the holiday is all about.
Bakersfield Channel
Kern Living: Mimosa Cafe
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Join Tamer Fahel, the owner of Mimosa Cafe, and host Ryan Nelson as they discuss Bakersfield's new brunch spot, the Mimosa Cafe. The Mimosa Cafe serves breakfast, lunch, and brunch foods, as well as a variety of mimosas. The Mimosa Cafe also has Mimosa Mondays, which feature bottomless mimosas.
Bakersfield Now
Delano to hold 4th annual Community Thanksgiving Meal take out event
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Thanksgiving meals will be given out to Delano and surrounding residents on Thanksgiving Day, thanks to local organizations, businesses and school districts. The 4th annual Community Thanksgiving Meal take out will be held from Thursday from 10:30 am to 1 p.m. at Tony's Firehouse Grill,...
Bakersfield Now
This could be the most expensive Thanksgiving ever
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — “I'm really excited, this is my favorite time of the year you know I'm looking forward to eating some good food," said Marley Reith. Many like Reith are excited about Thanksgiving and have decided to go grocery shopping the day before. “We just had...
United Way of Kern County kicks of first Teddy Bear 5K run and walk
The United Way of Kern County hosted its first 5-K fundraiser. The Teddy Bear 5-K Run and Walk kicked off Saturday at the Park at Riverwalk.
Bakersfield Now
BCSD Education Foundation: Annual holiday luncheon and auction to benefit students
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — In a matter of weeks, an annual holiday picnic is looking to help students and teachers in Bakersfield. The Bakersfield City School District Education Foundation is putting on its 25th anniversary of the Teddy Bear Picnic on Thursday, December 8, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Marriott Hotel at 901 Truxtun Ave.
Kern County turns out for HBCC Mystery Box donor incentive
Staff at one Houchin Community Blood Bank location says the number of donors jumps from 30 per day to 100 per day during the Thanksgiving Week Mystery Box gift card giveaway.
City of Bakersfield to hold annual Holiday Grease Collection event
The City of Bakersfield will hold its annual Holiday Grease Collection event from the end of November into the month of January 2023. The event will start on November 28th and end on January 6th.
Family honors daughter's memory while keeping others safe
A family is keeping their daughter's memory alive while working to keep others safe. For this Kern’s Kindness, I talked with them about their upcoming event you can take part in.
Hundreds of local dogs are getting euthanized due to overpopulated shelters
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Animal Care Center was close to becoming a “no kill” shelter but that time is long gone. The holiday season is one of the hardest times for adoptions and shelter leaders say things are only going to get worse unless the community steps up to help. Hundreds of dogs are […]
Bakersfield Now
Bakersfield Fire Department receives grant for new firefighting equipment
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Bakersfield Fire Department was awarded money for new ventilation fans used during structural firefighting operations. The money comes from a grant provided by California Water Service (Cal Water). It's the fourth annual Firefighter Grant Program and a total of $185,763 in grants were given...
Historic Fort in Taft loses Christmas decorations to burglars
There's no Christmas spirit for the Historic Fort in Taft after thieves stole Christmas decorations from the Fort and the West Kern Adult School.
Bakersfield Now
Traveling tips for the holiday season
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — If you are traveling this holiday season, be prepared to face bumper-to-bumper traffic. It's estimated that almost 49 million people will be traveling by car this year. Triple-A predicts that gas prices are expected to reach the highest ever.
wascotrib.com
Elk Ladies raise funds for Ronald McDonald House
The Wasco Elk Ladies hosted a special fundraiser for the Bakersfield Ronald McDonald House. The money raised will support local families with sick children, providing them shelter while seeking treatment. The 'Tab Night' was in memory of Eddie Johnson, who was a loyal member of the Elks. "I think it...
Memorial Hospital pediatric ER experiencing increase in patients
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — As the holiday season kicks off, Dignity Health Memorial Hospital has begun to see an increase in pediatric patients needing high-level care for respiratory illnesses. The hospital’s emergency pavilion for children sees more than 150 children per day, the hospital said in a news release. Memorial Hospital has treated children for […]
Bakersfield Now
Continuing your education through the Kern County Library
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Kern County Library has a new way for you to continue your education with a new online platform called, "CAreer Pathways." This morning Brenna Smith spoke about the eight different programs that library cardholders can choose from. To learn more about "CAreer Pathways" click...
Inflation is making pies a little pricier this Thanksgiving
Baker Jennifer Mebane, the owner of Cornerstone Bakery in Bakersfield, says her unit price per egg has more than doubled, jumping from 15 cents per egg to 45 cents per egg
