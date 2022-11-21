ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kern organizations giving back this Thanksgiving

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The holiday season brings joy and festivities here in Kern and it also brings a united community standing together to share that joy with our most vulnerable neighbors. It’s not just about the holiday meal. It’s about the kindness and generosity that goes on behind the scene to put on an […]
Kern Living: Mimosa Cafe

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Join Tamer Fahel, the owner of Mimosa Cafe, and host Ryan Nelson as they discuss Bakersfield's new brunch spot, the Mimosa Cafe. The Mimosa Cafe serves breakfast, lunch, and brunch foods, as well as a variety of mimosas. The Mimosa Cafe also has Mimosa Mondays, which feature bottomless mimosas.
Delano to hold 4th annual Community Thanksgiving Meal take out event

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Thanksgiving meals will be given out to Delano and surrounding residents on Thanksgiving Day, thanks to local organizations, businesses and school districts. The 4th annual Community Thanksgiving Meal take out will be held from Thursday from 10:30 am to 1 p.m. at Tony's Firehouse Grill,...
This could be the most expensive Thanksgiving ever

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — “I'm really excited, this is my favorite time of the year you know I'm looking forward to eating some good food," said Marley Reith. Many like Reith are excited about Thanksgiving and have decided to go grocery shopping the day before. “We just had...
BCSD Education Foundation: Annual holiday luncheon and auction to benefit students

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — In a matter of weeks, an annual holiday picnic is looking to help students and teachers in Bakersfield. The Bakersfield City School District Education Foundation is putting on its 25th anniversary of the Teddy Bear Picnic on Thursday, December 8, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Marriott Hotel at 901 Truxtun Ave.
Bakersfield Fire Department receives grant for new firefighting equipment

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Bakersfield Fire Department was awarded money for new ventilation fans used during structural firefighting operations. The money comes from a grant provided by California Water Service (Cal Water). It's the fourth annual Firefighter Grant Program and a total of $185,763 in grants were given...
Traveling tips for the holiday season

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — If you are traveling this holiday season, be prepared to face bumper-to-bumper traffic. It's estimated that almost 49 million people will be traveling by car this year. Triple-A predicts that gas prices are expected to reach the highest ever.
Elk Ladies raise funds for Ronald McDonald House

The Wasco Elk Ladies hosted a special fundraiser for the Bakersfield Ronald McDonald House. The money raised will support local families with sick children, providing them shelter while seeking treatment. The 'Tab Night' was in memory of Eddie Johnson, who was a loyal member of the Elks. "I think it...
Memorial Hospital pediatric ER experiencing increase in patients

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — As the holiday season kicks off, Dignity Health Memorial Hospital has begun to see an increase in pediatric patients needing high-level care for respiratory illnesses. The hospital’s emergency pavilion for children sees more than 150 children per day, the hospital said in a news release. Memorial Hospital has treated children for […]
Continuing your education through the Kern County Library

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Kern County Library has a new way for you to continue your education with a new online platform called, "CAreer Pathways." This morning Brenna Smith spoke about the eight different programs that library cardholders can choose from. To learn more about "CAreer Pathways" click...
