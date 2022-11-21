ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Allen Iverson After Police Stopped Him In His Lamborghini For Breaking The Law: "Take The Vehicle, I Have 10 More"

Allen Iverson is undoubtedly one of the most iconic players to ever play in the NBA. The Philadelphia 76ers legend was truly blessed with talent. He had an insane scoring ability and was considered a pure scoring assassin with the ball. While no one can doubt Iverson's ability to play basketball, there are many who have questioned his life off the court.
Bleacher Report

Dwight Howard Tells Shaquille O'Neal to 'Stop Hating' on Him Playing in Taiwan

Former NBA All-Star Dwight Howard has fired back at Shaquille O'Neal for his criticism of Howard for playing basketball in Taiwan. On Thursday's episode of The Big Podcast (h/t Daniela Perez of SI.com), O'Neal didn't want to give Howard credit for his dominant play for the Taoyuan Leopards. "You should...
The Associated Press

Stephen Curry scores 33 points as Warriors beat Jazz 129-118

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — As Klay Thompson stays patient searching for his shot, the Golden State Warriors’ offense starts humming along like days of old. The snappy ball movement matters for the defending champions as they still strive to find defensive consistency. “It’s been fun to watch,” coach Steve Kerr said. “... “I loved Klay’s game tonight.” Stephen Curry scored 33 points with six 3-pointers to lead all five Golden State starters in double figures, and the Warriors beat the Utah Jazz 129-118 on Friday night.
Bleacher Report

NBA Trade Rumors: Pistons Taking 'Early Calls' on Saddiq Bey Before Deadline

The Detroit Pistons have reportedly "taken early calls" on forward Saddiq Bey, according to Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports. Fischer added the team is "intent on further evaluating Bey" before making any moves, but the organization is at least considering making a deal after he was nearly untouchable in past years.
Bleacher Report

How the Golden State Warriors Could Swing a Jae Crowder Deal

Buzz permeated NBA circles over the past week that the Phoenix Suns are close to finding a deal for veteran Jae Crowder, who has been working out away from the team all season, staying in shape for an eventual trade. The Suns have several suitors, including the Milwaukee Bucks, Atlanta...
The Associated Press

Adebayo scores 38 points to lead Heat past Wizards

MIAMI (AP) — Bam Adebayo scored a season-high 38 points and the Miami Heat beat the Washington Wizards 110-107 Friday night. Caleb Martin added 20 points and Kyle Lowry finished with 13 points while Tyler Herro had 11 points and 10 assists for the Heat, who won their second straight at home against Washington after their 113-105 victory Wednesday. Adebayo’s two free throws with 1:37 remaining put Miami ahead 105-104 lead then extended the advantage on a short jumper with 38 seconds left. “It was one of those things where my teammates gave me the ball and I was taking advantage of the mismatch,” Adebayo said. “They were shots (Washington) let me have.”
Bleacher Report

Pelicans' CJ McCollum Enters Health and Safety Protocols, Out vs. Grizzlies

New Orleans Pelicans shooting guard CJ McCollum will miss Friday's matchup with the Memphis Grizzlies after being placed in the NBA's health and safety protocols, per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium. McCollum didn't have an easy 2021-22 season. He missed almost all of December and half of January...
Bleacher Report

NBA Power Rankings: Are Stephen Curry's Warriors Finally Turning a Corner?

As the NBA calendar moves past Thanksgiving, there's plenty for NBA fans to be grateful for. The league has rarely, if ever, seen this level of parity and talent throughout both conferences. FiveThirtyEight's projection system sees the Boston Celtics as a clear favorite, but there are a whopping 13 other teams that have between a 2 and an 11 percent chance to win it all.
Bleacher Report

Justin Jefferson, Patrick Mahomes Lead 1st 2023 Pro Bowl Voting Returns

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes lead the first round of 2023 Pro Bowl voting, the NFL announced Wednesday. The 2023 Pro Bowl is set to be the first without an actual tackle football game being played. Rather than the traditional format, the NFL will fill the week with skill competitions and other events before the weekend culminates in a flag football game.
