Allen Iverson After Police Stopped Him In His Lamborghini For Breaking The Law: "Take The Vehicle, I Have 10 More"
Allen Iverson is undoubtedly one of the most iconic players to ever play in the NBA. The Philadelphia 76ers legend was truly blessed with talent. He had an insane scoring ability and was considered a pure scoring assassin with the ball. While no one can doubt Iverson's ability to play basketball, there are many who have questioned his life off the court.
Giannis Antetokounmpo Sent Out A Tweet After The Bucks Beat The Cavs
After the Milwaukee Bucks defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers, Giannis Antetokounmpo sent out a tweet.
Dwight Howard Tells Shaquille O'Neal to 'Stop Hating' on Him Playing in Taiwan
Former NBA All-Star Dwight Howard has fired back at Shaquille O'Neal for his criticism of Howard for playing basketball in Taiwan. On Thursday's episode of The Big Podcast (h/t Daniela Perez of SI.com), O'Neal didn't want to give Howard credit for his dominant play for the Taoyuan Leopards. "You should...
Stephen Curry scores 33 points as Warriors beat Jazz 129-118
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — As Klay Thompson stays patient searching for his shot, the Golden State Warriors’ offense starts humming along like days of old. The snappy ball movement matters for the defending champions as they still strive to find defensive consistency. “It’s been fun to watch,” coach Steve Kerr said. “... “I loved Klay’s game tonight.” Stephen Curry scored 33 points with six 3-pointers to lead all five Golden State starters in double figures, and the Warriors beat the Utah Jazz 129-118 on Friday night.
NBA Trade Rumors: Pistons Taking 'Early Calls' on Saddiq Bey Before Deadline
The Detroit Pistons have reportedly "taken early calls" on forward Saddiq Bey, according to Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports. Fischer added the team is "intent on further evaluating Bey" before making any moves, but the organization is at least considering making a deal after he was nearly untouchable in past years.
How the Golden State Warriors Could Swing a Jae Crowder Deal
Buzz permeated NBA circles over the past week that the Phoenix Suns are close to finding a deal for veteran Jae Crowder, who has been working out away from the team all season, staying in shape for an eventual trade. The Suns have several suitors, including the Milwaukee Bucks, Atlanta...
Adebayo scores 38 points to lead Heat past Wizards
MIAMI (AP) — Bam Adebayo scored a season-high 38 points and the Miami Heat beat the Washington Wizards 110-107 Friday night. Caleb Martin added 20 points and Kyle Lowry finished with 13 points while Tyler Herro had 11 points and 10 assists for the Heat, who won their second straight at home against Washington after their 113-105 victory Wednesday. Adebayo’s two free throws with 1:37 remaining put Miami ahead 105-104 lead then extended the advantage on a short jumper with 38 seconds left. “It was one of those things where my teammates gave me the ball and I was taking advantage of the mismatch,” Adebayo said. “They were shots (Washington) let me have.”
NBA Rumors: Jazz Rebuffed Hawks' Interest in John Collins-for-Lauri Markkanen Trade
The Atlanta Hawks reportedly approached the Utah Jazz hoping to trade John Collins for Lauri Markkanen. Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports reported Wednesday that the Jazz rejected the offer, which "did not generate any traction." It's not hard to see why the Jazz would reject such an offer. Markkanen has...
Report: Pistons 'Encouraging' Cade Cunningham to Get Surgery amid Wembanyama Rumors
Currently sitting in last place in the Eastern Conference standings, the Detroit Pistons could be ready to go into full tank mode in an attempt to secure the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NBA draft. Per The Athletic's James L. Edwards III, the Pistons are "encouraging" Cade Cunningham...
DeMar DeRozan Draws Rave Reviews from NBA Twitter in Bulls' Win Over Giannis, Bucks
The Chicago Bulls have been mired by inconsistent play on both ends of the floor to start the 2022-23 season, but the team's one constant has been veteran shooting guard DeMar DeRozan. The 33-year-old had another excellent performance in Wednesday's 118-113 win against the Milwaukee Bucks, pouring in 36 points...
Pelicans' CJ McCollum Enters Health and Safety Protocols, Out vs. Grizzlies
New Orleans Pelicans shooting guard CJ McCollum will miss Friday's matchup with the Memphis Grizzlies after being placed in the NBA's health and safety protocols, per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium. McCollum didn't have an easy 2021-22 season. He missed almost all of December and half of January...
NBA Power Rankings: Are Stephen Curry's Warriors Finally Turning a Corner?
As the NBA calendar moves past Thanksgiving, there's plenty for NBA fans to be grateful for. The league has rarely, if ever, seen this level of parity and talent throughout both conferences. FiveThirtyEight's projection system sees the Boston Celtics as a clear favorite, but there are a whopping 13 other teams that have between a 2 and an 11 percent chance to win it all.
Justin Jefferson Amazes LeBron James, Twitter During Vikings' Win Over Patriots
Justin Jefferson is only in his third season, but he may already be the best wide receiver in football. The Minnesota Vikings superstar had another huge game on Thursday night, catching nine passes for 139 yards and a score in his team's 33-26 Thanksgiving win over the New England Patriots.
Analyzing Michael Thomas' Future with Saints and Best Potential Options in 2023
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas faces an uncertain future with the franchise as he recovers from a foot injury that landed him on injured reserve. Saints head coach Dennis Allen announced in early November that Thomas was having surgery on his toe and he didn't expect the team's top target to return during the 2022 season.
Justin Jefferson, Patrick Mahomes Lead 1st 2023 Pro Bowl Voting Returns
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes lead the first round of 2023 Pro Bowl voting, the NFL announced Wednesday. The 2023 Pro Bowl is set to be the first without an actual tackle football game being played. Rather than the traditional format, the NFL will fill the week with skill competitions and other events before the weekend culminates in a flag football game.
Giants vs. Cowboys Thanksgiving Game Sets Regular-Season TV Record with 42M Viewers
The Dallas Cowboys' 28-20 Thanksgiving Day win over the New York Giants set a record for the most-watched NFL regular-season game on network television in league history. Fox Sports, which aired the game, delivered the news. There were numerous reasons this game was so popular, aside from the Thanksgiving tradition...
NFL Rumors: Sean Payton Connected to Chargers, Cardinals amid Cowboys Buzz
Former New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton is expected to have his pick of NFL head-coaching vacancies this offseason, but he's reportedly expected to be patient in picking out his next job. Dan Graziano and Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reported Payton has his eye on potential openings with the Los...
