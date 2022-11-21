CPD looking for suspect accused of robbing passenger onboard CTA bus

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) - Chicago police are hoping the public can assist them in their investigation of a robbery that occurred earlier this month onboard a CTA bus on the West Side.

Mass Transit Detectives released surveillance camera images of the suspect they believe robbed and assaulted a passenger onboard a CTA bus on Nov. 11, a little after 3:30 p.m. According to police, the suspect approached the passenger while the bus was on Ashland near Madison, snatched the victim’s cell phone and ran off the bus. When the victim attempted to chase after him, the suspect punched the victim in the face, police said.

Police describe the suspect as Black male, between 21 and 25-years-old, standing around 5’11 to 6-feet tall, weighing 170 lbs, has a short afro and wearing a black colored jacket, with white striped shoulders and the wording “Don’t be a Menace.”

Police are asking anyone with information to call Mass Transit Detectives, at 312-745-443.

Last week, the Chicago Police Department held a roll call at the CTA station at State and Lake to discuss public safety.

So far this year, there have been more than 500 people who have been robbed or involved in a violent crime on CTA.

It’s on pace to be the worst in about 20 years.

WBBM's Terry Keshner contributed.

Listen to WBBM Newsradio now on Audacy!

Sign up and follow WBBM Newsradio

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram