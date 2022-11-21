ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

CPD looking for suspect accused of robbing passenger onboard CTA bus

By Wbbm Newsradio Staff Report
WBBM News Radio
WBBM News Radio
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vZhlS_0jIbSibF00

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) - Chicago police are hoping the public can assist them in their investigation of a robbery that occurred earlier this month onboard a CTA bus on the West Side.

Mass Transit Detectives released surveillance camera images of the suspect they believe robbed and assaulted a passenger onboard a CTA bus on Nov. 11, a little after 3:30 p.m. According to police, the suspect approached the passenger while the bus was on Ashland near Madison, snatched the victim’s cell phone and ran off the bus. When the victim attempted to chase after him, the suspect punched the victim in the face, police said.

Police describe the suspect as Black male, between 21 and 25-years-old, standing around 5’11 to 6-feet tall, weighing 170 lbs, has a short afro and wearing a black colored jacket, with white striped shoulders and the wording “Don’t be a Menace.”

Police are asking anyone with information to call Mass Transit Detectives, at 312-745-443.

Last week, the Chicago Police Department held a roll call at the CTA station at State and Lake to discuss public safety.

So far this year, there have been more than 500 people who have been robbed or involved in a violent crime on CTA.

It’s on pace to be the worst in about 20 years.

WBBM's Terry Keshner contributed.

Listen to WBBM Newsradio now on Audacy!

Sign up and follow WBBM Newsradio

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WGNtv.com

CPD: Woman shoots man attempting to get in her car on South Side

CHICAGO — A woman shot a man in the head, who was attempting to get in her car, early Wednesday morning on the South Side — according to Chicago police. Just before 2:10 a.m., police said four male suspects exited a black sedan in the 1300 block of East 89th Street and one of them attempted to open another vehicle armed with a handgun.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Driver sought in deadly hit-and-run on Chicago's East Side

CHICAGO - Police are trying to identify the driver of a vehicle who struck and killed a pedestrian Sunday in the East Side neighborhood. Around 5:35 p.m. Sunday, a dark-colored vehicle was traveling southbound in the 10500 block of South Ewing Avenue when it made a left turn onto 105th Street and struck 52-year-old Alfonso Cazares who was crossing the road, officials said.
CHICAGO, IL
wjol.com

Joliet Police Arrest 10 People Inside An Apartment

November 21, 2022) – Jawan Hall (25, Joliet) was arrested, processed, and transported to the Will County Adult Detention Facility for Criminal Trespass to Residence, Unlawful Restraint, and Battery. Barbara Jenkins (30, Mesa, AZ) was arrested, processed, and transported to the Will County Adult Detention Facility for Criminal Trespass...
JOLIET, IL
WBBM News Radio

WBBM News Radio

Chicago, IL
27K+
Followers
15K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local news from Chicago.

 https://www.audacy.com/wbbm780

Comments / 0

Community Policy