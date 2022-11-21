ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WQAD

Comments / 0

Related
KCRA.com

Thanksgiving shopping is in full swing. Here's what shoppers are buying

We are just a few days from Thanksgiving and many families are a bit late when it comes to shopping. What are people mostly shopping for? Well, turkeys and hams. Noelle Larosa is a mother who hasn't started her Thanksgiving shopping because she says the turkey dinner is hitting households a lot harder.
CNN

31 holiday gifts for teens that they’ll actually like

Whether you’re buying for your kid, their bestie who basically lives at your house, a niece or nephew or a gaggle of grandteens, you'll want to check out the teen-certified holiday and Christmas gifts we’ve gathered here.
SPY

The 75 Best Christmas Gifts of 2022 for Clearing Holiday Wishlists

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Christmas is about so much more than getting gifts, but it’s not not about the gifts. And here at SPY, we love playing Santa and making someone’s holiday extra special by picking out the perfect Christmas gifts. If the time has come to fill up your shopping sleigh with the best Christmas gifts of 2022, then you may need some inspiration to find the right gift ideas for everyone on your holiday shopping list. Thankfully, you’ve got SPY’s gifting experts...
The Daily South

From Wreaths To Window Candles, These Are The Best Early Black Friday Deals On Outdoor Holiday Decor

The holiday season is coming quickly, and as the Halloween decor comes down, Christmas trees begin to go up. Whether you fall in the camp of no tree until after Thanksgiving or on the side of it’s never too early to celebrate the season, scoring early deals on holiday decor is always welcome—even if it’s going in storage for a bit before the appropriate time to decorate arrives. Even though Black Friday is still days away, that doesn’t mean there aren’t already tons of great holiday decor deals you can shop now.
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

Tips for navigating the best deals during 2022’s biggest shopping weekend

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Black Friday through Cyber Monday is arguably the most anticipated shopping weekend of the year. So whether you are trying to get your holiday shopping done, want to pick up a splurge item you’ve had your eye on or just need some essentials for around the house, […]
thezoereport.com

To Me, From Me: 10 Beauty Gifts I’m Treating Myself to This Holiday Season

While the holiday shopping rush usually prioritizes others — parents, siblings, significant others — it’s also a prime time to pick up a few things for yourself. Not only do holiday gift sets and kits offer amazing value, for one, but it’s also worth being a little generous with yourself once in a while. This year, the pickings are especially good, with seasonal sets and everyday standbys alike. They’ve even given me, a beauty writer with over a decade of experience, a reason to get excited, offering everything I need to get my makeup, skin, and hair-care game on point both for holiday parties now — and for the new year ahead. With that in mind, here’s what I’m most excited for.
WQAD

Holiday mealtime tips from Genesis Healthcare

Thanksgiving is upon us! That means it's time to start thinking about how we can best prepare our stomachs for the feasts that await. However, the holiday's customary overeating can cause discomfort and sluggishness, which might hinder your ability to properly give thanks. Luckily, dietitian with the Genesis Center for...
CBS Denver

Royal Gorge features Bridge of Lights for holiday season

Visitors to the Royal Gorge can experience a one-of-a-kind holiday journey this holiday season. The Bridge of Lights opens next week. Visitors can drive 1,000 feet above the Arkansas River through the shimmering lights at night while holiday music plays to give visitors a completely immersive experience. There are also elf munchies for purchase like cookies, cocoa or cider to enjoy along the ride after Santa's helpers deliver them carside.The Bridge of Lights runs from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Nov. 18 through Nov. 27, Dec. 1 through Dec. 4, Dec. 8 through Dec. 11, and Dec. 15 through Dec. 31 with the exception of Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day.  
WQAD

WQAD

Davenport, IA
10K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Quad Cities local news

 https://www.wqad.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy