If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Black Friday is almost here, but some of the best Black Friday shoe deals from your favorite brands came early this year. Footwear is one of the biggest and most shopped categories every year, and this year’s Black Friday shoe and sneaker deals will be no different. Whether you’re shopping for a sneakerhead or just any man or woman on your holiday gifting list, retailers and brands like Saks Fifth Avenue, Nordstrom, Bloomingdales, Nike, adidas, and more have you covered. This...

5 DAYS AGO