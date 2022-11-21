ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

ValueWalk

Where’s My Tax Rebate From Massachusetts? Here’s All You Need To Know

Massachusetts started sending the tax rebate out earlier this month. As of last week, the state had sent about 1.3 million refunds totaling more than $1.2 billion. Although the state is sending payments to eligible taxpayers every week, many are still waiting for their tax rebate from Massachusetts. If you are one of them, then detailed below is everything you need to know about when you will get your rebate payment.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CNET

Here's How Much Your Social Security Benefits Will Increase in 2023

Social Security recipients will soon see a noticeable bump in their checks, when the 2023 cost-of-living adjustment, or COLA, kicks in. The increase, announced in October, is 8.7% above this year -- the largest increase since 1981, when checks went up by a record 11.2%. "A COLA of 8.7% is...
Washington Examiner

Social Security payment: Monthly $841 check to be sent to millions in just six days

Recipients of Supplemental Security Income are slated to receive their monthly $841 payment for November in just six days. Recipients did not receive a check this month due to a scheduling quirk — Oct. 1 falling on a weekend — that gave them two paychecks in September. SSI payments are issued by the Social Security Administration on the first of each month, but when that day falls on a holiday or weekend, payments are issued on the last weekday before the first of the next month, according to the SSA.
CNET

Social Security COLA Increase: When Will I See the Extra Money in My Check?

Next year Social Security benefits will see their largest increase in more than 40 years. As a result of ongoing inflation, the 2023 COLA will be 8.7%, the biggest bump since 1981 when it went up 11.2%, an all-time record. The 2023 increase is the equivalent of about $146 more...
CNET

Social Security Payments for November: When Your Money Will Arrive

The Social Security Administration disbursed some payments to Social Security and Supplemental Security Income recipients earlier this week. (Here's the schedule for Social Security Disability Insurance beneficiaries.) Starting in January 2023, you'll get your benefits increase on your check; that starts in December for SSI recipients. We'll explain why below and how the timing of Social Security payments works.
Kiplinger

You Can Still Claim $1,400 Stimulus Checks, Child Tax Credits and File for Free Before November 17

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the federal government sent stimulus payments to millions of eligible Americans. Those stimulus payments, which were made from April 2020 to December 2021, included temporarily enhanced child tax credits that helped to reduce child poverty in the U.S. But it turns out that millions of people, including lower-income individuals and families, that are eligible for the COVID stimulus payments, and the enhanced child tax credit, haven’t received them.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CNET

Social Security Disability Insurance: When Will You Get Your November Check?

Whether you're new to receiving Social Security Disability Insurance or you've been receiving it for years, you're likely wondering when you'll get your November payment. It depends on a couple of factors, such as your date of birth and when exactly you first started receiving the SSDI money. It follows...
CNET

Social Security Benefits for Children: Who Qualifies and How to Apply

If you receive Social Security Disability Insurance or are eligible to receive retirement benefits and have kids, it's possible your children could also qualify for benefits. These are called Social Security Child's Insurance Benefits, which the Social Security Administration disburses to children as long as one parent is entitled to receive benefits.
Washington Examiner

Social Security update: Monthly $841 Supplemental Security Income payment to be sent today

Beneficiaries of Supplemental Security Income are set to receive their regular $841 monthly payments today. Couples who are eligible for SSI will receive their monthly payments of $1,261 on Nov. 1, with essential persons, or those who live with people receiving SSI and give them necessary care, set to receive their payments of $421 at the beginning of next month as well.

