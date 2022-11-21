Read full article on original website
Sioux Center man arrested on OWI charge
SIOUX CENTER—A 22-year-old Sioux Center man was arrested about 12:25 a.m. Monday, Nov. 21, on charges of first-offense operating while under the influence and no valid driver’s license. The arrest of Henry Eugenio Sebastian Gonzalez stemmed from the stop of a 2014 Chevrolet Silverado pickup at the intersection...
nwestiowa.com
Sheldon man arrested for OWI, no license
SHELDON—A 32-year-old Sheldon man was arrested about 10:25 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20, on charges of first-offense operating while under the influence and no valid driver’s license. The arrest of Bryand Danny stemmed from the stop of a 2012 Toyota Highlander on the 1500 block of south Third Avenue,...
nwestiowa.com
Inwood man jailed for OWI west of Sibley
SIBLEY—A 28-year-old rural Inwood man was arrested about 3:20 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 20, near Sibley on charges of first-offense operating while under the influence and possession of an open container of alcohol as a driver. The arrest of Brody Lee Henrichs stemmed from the investigation of a 2004 Chevrolet...
nwestiowa.com
Orange City man on scooter cited for intox
ORANGE CITY—A 50-year-old Orange City man was cited Sunday, Nov. 20, on a charge of public intoxication. The citing of Jeremy Lee Winters stemmed from a report of an individual in a motorized wheelchair traveling west in the middle of Highway 10 near Concord Place Southeast, according to the Orange City Police Department.
kicdam.com
Des Moines Man Who Impersonated Cherokee Authorities Sentenced
Cherokee, IA (KICD) — KICD reported on 40-year-old Joshua Bethune of Des Moines, who was arrested in June for impersonating a Cherokee County Sheriff’s Deputy on social media. Bethune pled guilty to Impersonating a Public Official in Cherokee County this month and was sentenced to two years of...
nwestiowa.com
Orange City teen jailed for OWI, fake ID
ORANGE CITY—A 19-year-old Orange City resident was arrested about 2:05 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, on charges of first-offense operating while under the influence and possession of a fictitious license, identification card or form. The arrest of Tyler Jay Van Ravenswaay stemmed from the stop of a southbound 2015 Ford...
stormlakeradio.com
Man Wanted in Another County Arrested in Storm Lake ; Additionally Received Drug Charge
A wanted Storm Lake man was arrested over the weekend. According to the Storm Lake Police Department, officers recognized 30-year-old Damien Fisher at approximately 12:30 Sunday afternoon. Fisher was found to have a warrant for his arrest through Franklin County for Felon in Possession of a Firearm, a class D felony. Fisher was taken into custody on the warrant without incident. Police allege that upon searching him, they located a small amount of suspected methamphetamine.
nwestiowa.com
Two charged following stabbing in George
GEORGE—Two people have been charged following the investigation of a report of a stabbing Sunday morning, Oct. 30, in George. A juvenile has been arrested on a charge of willful injury while the man he allegedly stabbed faces numerous charges. According to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office and documents...
kiwaradio.com
Algona Convenience Store Clerk Charged With Lottery-Related Theft
Kossuth County, Iowa — A northern Iowa woman is facing multiple felony charges after being accused of lottery related theft. According to the Kossuth County Sheriff’s Office, deputies arrested 40-year-old Michelle Lynn Gruver of Wesley Friday afternoon on nine counts of lottery forgery/theft. Each charge is a Class D Felony. Gruver is also facing one count of third degree theft, an aggravated misdemeanor.
algonaradio.com
Traffic Stop Leads to Arrest of Lu Verne Man
–A traffic stop early Saturday morning in Algona resulted in the arrest of a Kossuth County man with warrants out for his arrest in Eastern Iowa. According to the Algona Police Department, officers conducted a stop just before 3AM Saturday, and after conducting a brief investigation, arrested 33-year-old Kristopher Donald Anderson of Lu Verne.
KCCI.com
Speeder in north Iowa charged with OWI
SPENCER, Iowa — Troopers say they caught one driver going way too fast. This driver was going 91 miles an hour in a 55 zone in Spencer, according to the Iowa State Patrol. The driver was also charged with operating while intoxicated.
nwestiowa.com
Omaha man charged for child endangerment
SIOUX CENTER—A 36-year-old Omaha, NE, man was arrested about 10:10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 18, near Sioux Center on charges of child endangerment — bodily injury and child endangerment. The arrest of Lazaro Yunior Mejia-Monge stemmed from an investigation into a domestic disturbance incident at a residence north of...
nwestiowa.com
Sibley man arrested on charge of assault
SIBLEY—A 23-year-old Sibley man was arrested about 3:40 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, on a charge of assault. The arrest of Javier Jimenez Lopez stemmed from witnesses saying he “was intoxicated and acting crazy” at his residence at 504 Second St. in Sibley, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.
nwestiowa.com
Two jailed for meth, more in Rock Rapids
ROCK RAPIDS—Two Rock Rapids residents face drug-related charges following the execution of a search warrant about 4:20 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19. Fifty-year-old Kimberly Ann Baartman and 25-year-old Alex Bradley McIlvenna were wanted on separate warrants and residing at 805-32 First Ave. E. in Rock Rapids, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.
algonaradio.com
kicdam.com
Milford Man Sentenced in Federal Court for Drug Conspiracy
Sioux City, IA (KICD) — A Milford man who pled guilty to Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine in June has received his sentence in federal court this week. 46-year-old Justin Haubrich was reportedly part of a drug trafficking operation that distributed over five pounds of meth in Northwest Iowa and was arrested during a traffic stop in early 2019. He was sentenced on Tuesday to 108 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release. Haubrich currently remains in US Marshall custody while awaiting transfer to a federal prison.
stormlakeradio.com
Tyson Foods Employee Charged for Threatening to Shoot Plant Staff Members
A Storm Lake man has been arrested after being accused of threatening to shoot Tyson Foods staff members. According to the Storm Lake Police Department, officers were called to the Tyson Pork Plant around 6pm on Monday regarding an employee welfare check. Police met with Tyson staff who alleged that an employee, identified as 26-year-old Ku Moo, had made comments back on November 12th threatening to shoot Tyson staff members. Police allege that today (Tues), Tyson staff met with Moo about the statements and contacted Storm Lake Police.
Sac County woman sentenced for one of two charges regarding death of 1,000 pigs
A woman who was accused of being responsible for the death of more than 1,000 pigs has been sentenced in the Iowa District Court for Sac County.
kiwaradio.com
Man Who Admitted To Conspiring To Distribute Pounds Of Meth In Sheldon Sentenced To 10 Years
Sheldon, Iowa — A man who admitted to conspiring to distribute pounds of methamphetamine in Sheldon will spend 10 years in federal prison. Authorities say 43-year-old Wesley Wood from San Marcos, California, received a 10-year prison term this week after pleading guilty in May to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.
kscj.com
ARRAIGNMENT DATE SET FOR DIAZ
AN ARRAIGNMENT DATE HAS BEEN SET FOR A GALVA, IOWA MAN WHO IS BEING HELD ON A FIRST DEGREE MURDER CHARGE IN THE NOVEMBER 13TH DEATH OF HIS BROTHER. 24-YEAR-OLD JESUS DIAZ WILL BE ARRAIGNED IN IDA COUNTY DISTRICT COURT ON DECEMBER 12TH. AUTHORITIES ALLEGE THAT JESUS DIAZ BECAME INVOLVED...
