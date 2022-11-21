Read full article on original website
ValueWalk
Three CBD Stocks To Dominate A Budding Industry
Charlotte’s Web is the largest U.S. publicly traded pure play on CBD. Cresco Labs is a diversified integrated cannabis company and a leading multistate operator. Jazz Pharmaceuticals and its subsidiary have the only FDA-approved CBD drug on the market. The CBD industry has faced its share of hurdles but...
After Nixing its 13% Dividend, Is Lumen Technologies Okay To Own?
Lumen cut its $1.00 annual dividend on Nov. 2, 2022, while authorizing a $1.5 billion stock buyback on its Q3 2022 earnings release. Shares collapsed over 18% to a low of $5.68 as income investors flee, but it may be attractive to value investors. Insiders purchased just over 55,000 shares...
Is The 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still In Vogue?
The 60/40 portfolio came about to generate growth and income through equity, to use bonds for income and to dampen the volatility of stocks. As the stock and bond markets see declines, has the 60/40 allocation outlived its usefulness?. Portfolio diversification should still mitigate risk and capture returns. The classic...
Fear Of The Fed Tightening On Holiday
In his Daily Market Notes report to investors, Louis Navellier wrote:. Stocks marched higher throughout the day yesterday, albeit on low volume. The same is happening this morning. Fear of the Fed tightening seems to be on holiday. Qualivian Investment Partners October 2022 Performance Update. Qualivian Investment Partners performance update...
Bitcoin Investors Poised For The Rate Hike Unwind
Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies will continue to hold their current price ranges until the end of the year, before the ‘crypto winter’ thaws in the spring of 2023 when inflation will have peaked and central banks unwind their rate hikes. This is the prediction of Nigel Green, the chief...
