Ball Ground home destroyed in fire

A home near Ball Ground was destroyed in a fire Saturday. Cherokee County Fire and Emergency Services

A family near Ball Ground has been displaced after their home was destroyed in a fire Saturday night.

According to Cherokee County Fire and Emergency Services, firefighters and Cherokee Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a residential structure fire fire at 10:40 p.m. Saturday on Fletcher Drive near Conns Creek Road.

Firefighters found a home with significant fire involvement, and deployed hose lines to begin extinguishing it while ensuring all occupants were out of the home, the fire department reported. Due to the location of the closest fire hydrant, crews had to shuttle water to the scene using multiple fire engines. Fletcher Drive was shut down while crews responded to the fire.

The structure, destroyed in the fire, was a home to five residents. One of those residents reported injuries and was assessed by Cherokee Fire personnel but refused transport to the hospital.

The American Red Cross was contacted to assist the family with resources.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.