ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ball Ground, GA

Ball Ground home destroyed in fire

By Cherokee County Fire and Emergency Services, Staff reports
Cherokee Tribune
Cherokee Tribune
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1E7sfU_0jIbQ3lF00
A home near Ball Ground was destroyed in a fire Saturday. Cherokee County Fire and Emergency Services

A family near Ball Ground has been displaced after their home was destroyed in a fire Saturday night.

According to Cherokee County Fire and Emergency Services, firefighters and Cherokee Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a residential structure fire fire at 10:40 p.m. Saturday on Fletcher Drive near Conns Creek Road.

Firefighters found a home with significant fire involvement, and deployed hose lines to begin extinguishing it while ensuring all occupants were out of the home, the fire department reported. Due to the location of the closest fire hydrant, crews had to shuttle water to the scene using multiple fire engines. Fletcher Drive was shut down while crews responded to the fire.

The structure, destroyed in the fire, was a home to five residents. One of those residents reported injuries and was assessed by Cherokee Fire personnel but refused transport to the hospital.

The American Red Cross was contacted to assist the family with resources.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
accesswdun.com

Hall County firefighters quickly extinguish Wednesday home fire

No one was hurt Wednesday morning in a Hall County house fire. “At approximately 10:50 a.m. Hall County Fire Rescue was dispatched to a residential fire on the 4400 block of Stacey Drive in Oakwood,” said spokeswoman Kimberlie Ledsinger. Crews arrived to find the single-story structure with heavy fire...
HALL COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Fireplace sparks early morning fire at Gwinnett County home

LILBURN, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A home was destroyed by fire early Tuesday morning in Gwinnett County. Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services says firefighters responded to a 911 report of a house fire on the 3200 block of Jack Russell Run SW in Lilburn just after 1 a.m. The homeowner reported that there had been a fire in his fireplace and now the house was on fire.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
cobbcountycourier.com

Cobb County’s Northwest Water Reclamation Facility spills 5.72 million gallons of disinfected wastewater into Lake Allatoona

Cobb County distributed the following notice of a spill of 5.72 million gallons of disinfected wastewater from the Cobb County Water System’s (CCWS) Northwest Water Reclamation Facility into Lake Allatoona:. “On Thursday, November 17, 2022, Cobb County Water System’s Northwest Water Reclamation Facility discharged treated wastewater that did not...
COBB COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

7-year-old Georgia boy helps younger brother, family escape house fire

CLEVELAND, Ga. - A White County family's smoke detector failed to go off when a fire started but luckily, their 7-year-old son stepped in. Early Friday morning, a fire started at the Sinclair's home. Seven-year-old Keegan Sinclair noticed something strange was happening in their house. "My nightlight was off, but...
WHITE COUNTY, GA
northgwinnettvoice.com

Multi-level passive park under construction in downtown Buford

Construction of a passive park is underway in downtown Buford at the corner of East Moreno Street and South Harris Street next to the parking garage. After the parking garage was completed, a section of the land slated for the parking garage was left empty. Anticipating the public’s desire for more parks and gathering spaces, city of Buford officials made the decision to turn the empty lot into a small park for Buford residents and visitors to enjoy.
BUFORD, GA
Cherokee Tribune

Cherokee Tribune

Canton, GA
1K+
Followers
558
Post
169K+
Views
ABOUT

The Leading Voice of Cherokee County, Georgia.

 https://www.tribuneledgernews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy