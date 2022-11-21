Read full article on original website
Healthcare Workers Affected By July Flooding Get Much Needed Help
A Kentucky organization has made a big donation this week to help healthcare workers who were ravaged by July’s flooding. Officials with the Kentucky Association of Health Plans (KAHP) announced a grant of $200,000 to the Kentucky Rural Health Collaborative fund, created by the Kentucky Primary Care Association (KPCA). The fund is designed to help those in the medical field that lost their homes or had them badly damaged purchase everyday appliances. Rural Health Collaborative funds have also been helping frontline medical workers with food, temporary housing and permanent accommodations, and water and mold mitigation. So far, KAHP and its partners have made more than $2 million in cash and in-kind donations to relief efforts for Eastern Kentucky.
Sazerac Company Making Largest Distilled Spirits-Related Investment in Kentucky’s History In Laurel County
Gov. Andy Beshear announced the largest distilled spirits-related investment on record in Kentucky, as Louisville-based Sazerac Co. will invest $600 million to construct nearly 20 barrel warehouses and expand Robinson Stave and Cumberland Cooperage in London, creating up to 50 full-time jobs and supporting the company’s continued growth. Work on the project is expected to begin in the coming weeks, with the first seven barrel warehouses expected to be completed in the spring of 2025.
The Santa Train Returns After A Two Year Absence
The Santa Train, after being canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic, returned to the rails for its 80th run Saturday. Throughout the 14 stops in Kentucky, Virginia, and Tennessee, the train saw thousands of people gather to catch a glimpse of Santa and grab some gifts despite the frigid temperatures. The return of the Santa Train is also the revival of a tradition that has been passed down for generations. Officials say it was wonderful to see so many folks come out to see the train, especially the kids.
Tennessee Man Is Indicted In The Death Of A London Police Officer
A Tennessee man has been indicted by a Laurel County Grand Jury. 36-year-old Casey Preston Byrd was charged with the death of London Police Officer Logan Medlock. Byrd was charged with one count of murder, two counts of criminal mischief, one count of possession of a controlled substance and one count of driving under the influence. His bond remains at $1 million. Police said, on October 30th, while Byrd was driving a pickup on KY-229, he collided with Officer Medlock’s cruiser. Medlock was pronounced dead at the scene. During a preliminary hearing, Kentucky State Police trooper Steve Walker testified Byrd was going 51 mph in a 35 mph zone. Officials also said Byrd’s blood alcohol level was more than three times the legal limit at the time of the crash. Troopers said Byrd smelled of alcohol, had glassy eyes and had trouble walking. Byrd is expected to be back in court on November 28 at 9 a.m.
