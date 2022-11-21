Coast Guard medevacs man from oil tanker near Port Aransas

On Saturday, the Coast Guard medevaced a 45-year-old man from an oil tanker just 11 miles offshore of Port Aransas, Texas.

"Coast Guard Sector Corpus Christi command center watchstanders received a call at 4:23 p.m. from the crew of the Crudesun, an 820-foot oil tanker, stating a crew member was experiencing symptoms of a stroke," said officials.

A duty flight surgeon recommended a medevac, and the Coast Guard Air Station Corpus Christi MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew was launched.

According to officials, crews transferred the man to CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital in Corpus Christi in stable condition.