Read full article on original website
Related
musictimes.com
Bruce Springsteen 'Knew' Clarence Clemons Was Going To Die, Singer Played One Last Song For Pal
It has been over a decade since Clarence Clemons passed away at age 69 because of complications after a stroke, but Bruce Springsteen still remembers, as he had played Clemons one last song. Springsteen shared, in an interview with Howard Stern during a live interview on SiriusXM, some of his...
Bruce Springsteen Responds to $5,000 Ticket Prices: “Any Complaints on the Way Out, You Can Have Your Money Back”
Several months after Ticketmaster employed “dynamic pricing,” resulting in some tickets reaching as high as $5,000 apiece, Bruce Springsteen has addressed the controversial surge in ticket pricing around his upcoming 2023 tour with the E Street Band. “What I do is a very simple thing,” Springsteen told Rolling...
Bruce Springsteen Speaks Out About Ticket Prices Amid Taylor Swift Tour Drama
Bruce Springsteen has recently addressed his sky-high ticket prices amid the drama with Taylor Swift and Ticketmaster. Springsteen tickets went on sale months ago for the tour which kicks off on Feb. 1, 2023. The tickets were upwards of $5,000 which put a lot of fans out. Similarly, Taylor Swift...
Bruce Springsteen addresses his ticket prices that reached $5,000 amid Taylor Swift concert sale disaster: 'Most of our tickets are totally affordable'
The Boss addressed why he allowed tickets for his 2023 to jump from $400 to upwards of $5,000 in a new interview with Rolling Stone.
Bruce Springsteen Reveals What His Granddaughter Isn't Allowed to Call Him
The 73-year-old welcomed his first grandchild to the world this year and even though she's not talking yet, he's adamant on what he doesn't want to be called.
Ticketmaster canceling next Taylor Swift concert ticket sale
Ticketmaster says it is canceling Friday's planned sale for Taylor Swift's upcoming stadium tour because it doesn't have enough tickets. The decision came two days after a presale event caused the site to crash and left many fans without tickets. The ticketing company said in a statement Thursday two million tickets to The Eras tour next year were sold during presales on Tuesday, the most tickets ever sold on the platform in a single day.
Bruce Springsteen Breaks Down His R&B Covers LP — and Responds to Fan Outrage Over Ticket Prices
Seven minutes before Bruce Springsteen is scheduled to call Rolling Stone to talk about his new R&B covers album, Only the Strong Survive, a number I’ve never seen before from Point Pleasant Beach, New Jersey pops up on my cellphone. This is usually the point where a manager or publicist conferences in the interview subject, but there’s just one person on the other end of the line. “Hey,” says a gruff, familiar voice. “It’s Bruce.” He’s wrapping up an exhausting couple of weeks in which he inducted Jimmy Iovine into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in Los Angeles,...
Titus Andronicus Share Billy Joel-Inspired Holiday Song “Drummer Boy”
What do you get when you combine Billy Joel’s “Piano Man” and the Christmas classic “The Little Drummer Boy?” Titus Andronicus share the answer with “Drummer Boy,” a drunk-rock, holiday parody just in time for the holidays. The indie rockers are dipping their...
4 Fleetwood Mac Songs Just Earned an Honor The Beatles Couldn’t Achieve
Fleetwood Mac’s music is so enduring, four of their songs earned a music honor even The Beatles couldn’t achieve.
Bruce Springsteen talks soul covers album, his voice and the Ticketmaster price fight
Bruce Springsteen is changing his tune with a new album of soul covers, “Only the Strong Survive,” and it sounds great. The Boss breaks out into falsettos, vibratos and sustained notes aplenty. At a time in life when a rock singer’s voice usually diminishes, Springsteen’s is coming on “Strong.” ...
New York Post
Ed Sheeran ‘Mathematics Tour’ 2023: We found some of the cheapest tickets
You don’t need to be a mathematician to solve Ed Sheeran’s upcoming “Mathematics Tour.”. All you have to know is, “You + Ed Sheeran = A great time.”. In 2023, the beloved pop star has mapped out a massive 24-concert stadium tour bringing the good times to venues all over North America from May 6 through Sept. 23.
Popculture
'80s Rock Band Cancels Multiple Concerts After Health Woes
Australian rock band The Church was forced to cancel their appearance at the Corona Capital 2022 festival this past weekend The beloved '80s band was scheduled to perform their song "Milky Way" with Miley Cyrus at the music festival in Mexico City, but they were forced to back out of the show after Ashley Naylor and Steve Kilbey tested positive for COVID-19.
30 Years Ago: Ozzy Osbourne Begins Short-Lived ‘Retirement’
On Nov. 15, 1992, Ozzy Osbourne began one of the shortest retirements in rock 'n' roll history. His No More Tours Tour, an intended final trek, stretched from June 9 to Nov. 15, 1992, ending with a pair of shows in Costa Mesa, Calif., that included an encore reunion with Black Sabbath mates Tony Iommi, Geezer Butler and Bill Ward. The Ozzman had been mistakenly diagnosed with multiple sclerosis and felt his time would be better spent with his family.
Taylor Swift: Ticketmaster cancels public sale for Eras tour after refusing to take blame for website crashing
Taylor Swift makes surprise appearance at Bon Iver show to perform 'Exile'. Ticketmaster has officially cancelled the public sale for Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour. General tickets were scheduled to go on sale on Friday (18 November), however, Ticketmaster announced the cancellation the day before. “Due to extraordinarily high demands...
Bruce Springsteen's St. Louis Fan Encounter Is The (True) Stuff Of Legend
The rock icon described a peculiar interaction he had back in the day on Graham Norton's show.
Watch Paul McCartney, Roger Waters, Elton John in the trailer for If These Walls Could Sing, the new Abbey Road Studios doc
Watch the first trailer for Mary McCartney's homage to Abbey Road Studios, If These Walls Could Sing. "When you enter a place with so much history around it, it’s kind of sacred in a way." So says Elton John at the beginning of the trailer for If These Walls...
The Ringer
The Taylor Swift Ticketmaster Debacle, Explained
Matt is joined by Bloomberg’s Lucas Shaw to dive deep into the chaos of trying to buy tickets to Taylor Swift’s newly announced Era’s Tour. They discuss who is to blame for the Ticketmaster meltdown, detail the process of setting ticket prices for concerts, and speculate on how Taylor Swift could shake up the live-concert ticket system.
Music center's letter forgiving a struggling mom's debt is proof there are good people out there
'I did not want the student to miss out just because of trouble with making payments,' the owner of the music center explained.
Here’s How to Watch the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Live For Free to See This Year’s Gigantic Floats
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. If the New York floats are a holiday tradition in your home, you may want to know how to the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade 2022 live online for free to not miss a moment of the almost-100-year-old extravaganza. The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade started in 1924 as a march with Macy’s employees to Macy’s Herald Square, the brand’s flagship store on 34th Street in New York City. The parade saw the employees dressed in vibrant costumes, alongside floats, professional bands and...
I Was Living In My Car On Thanksgiving. Then I Met A Food Kitchen Volunteer Who Changed My Life.
"I didn’t know how hard it would be to start over on my own with little money, no support, and a paralyzing case of post-traumatic stress disorder."
Comments / 0