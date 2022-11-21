ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Independent

Ticketmaster canceling next Taylor Swift concert ticket sale

Ticketmaster says it is canceling Friday's planned sale for Taylor Swift's upcoming stadium tour because it doesn't have enough tickets. The decision came two days after a presale event caused the site to crash and left many fans without tickets. The ticketing company said in a statement Thursday two million tickets to The Eras tour next year were sold during presales on Tuesday, the most tickets ever sold on the platform in a single day.
Rolling Stone

Bruce Springsteen Breaks Down His R&B Covers LP — and Responds to Fan Outrage Over Ticket Prices

Seven minutes before Bruce Springsteen is scheduled to call Rolling Stone to talk about his new R&B covers album, Only the Strong Survive, a number I’ve never seen before from Point Pleasant Beach, New Jersey pops up on my cellphone. This is usually the point where a manager or publicist conferences in the interview subject, but there’s just one person on the other end of the line. “Hey,” says a gruff, familiar voice. “It’s Bruce.” He’s wrapping up an exhausting couple of weeks in which he inducted Jimmy Iovine into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in Los Angeles,...
New York Post

Ed Sheeran ‘Mathematics Tour’ 2023: We found some of the cheapest tickets

You don’t need to be a mathematician to solve Ed Sheeran’s upcoming “Mathematics Tour.”. All you have to know is, “You + Ed Sheeran = A great time.”. In 2023, the beloved pop star has mapped out a massive 24-concert stadium tour bringing the good times to venues all over North America from May 6 through Sept. 23.
Popculture

'80s Rock Band Cancels Multiple Concerts After Health Woes

Australian rock band The Church was forced to cancel their appearance at the Corona Capital 2022 festival this past weekend The beloved '80s band was scheduled to perform their song "Milky Way" with Miley Cyrus at the music festival in Mexico City, but they were forced to back out of the show after Ashley Naylor and Steve Kilbey tested positive for COVID-19.
Ultimate Classic Rock

30 Years Ago: Ozzy Osbourne Begins Short-Lived ‘Retirement’

On Nov. 15, 1992, Ozzy Osbourne began one of the shortest retirements in rock 'n' roll history. His No More Tours Tour, an intended final trek, stretched from June 9 to Nov. 15, 1992, ending with a pair of shows in Costa Mesa, Calif., that included an encore reunion with Black Sabbath mates Tony Iommi, Geezer Butler and Bill Ward. The Ozzman had been mistakenly diagnosed with multiple sclerosis and felt his time would be better spent with his family.
The Ringer

The Taylor Swift Ticketmaster Debacle, Explained

Matt is joined by Bloomberg’s Lucas Shaw to dive deep into the chaos of trying to buy tickets to Taylor Swift’s newly announced Era’s Tour. They discuss who is to blame for the Ticketmaster meltdown, detail the process of setting ticket prices for concerts, and speculate on how Taylor Swift could shake up the live-concert ticket system.
StyleCaster

Here’s How to Watch the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Live For Free to See This Year’s Gigantic Floats

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. If the New York floats are a holiday tradition in your home, you may want to know how to the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade 2022 live online for free to not miss a moment of the almost-100-year-old extravaganza. The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade started in 1924 as a march with Macy’s employees to Macy’s Herald Square, the brand’s flagship store on 34th Street in New York City. The parade saw the employees dressed in vibrant costumes, alongside floats, professional bands and...
