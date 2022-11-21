ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Kansas City hosting several World Cup watch parties for Team USA, Team Mexico

By Sam Hartle
 2 days ago
Kansas Citians know a thing about coming together to watch a sports event.

This weekend marked the start of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. On Monday, Team USA will kickoff their World Cup dreams with their first group stage match at 1 p.m. CST Monday against Wales.

Kansas Citians looking to join the fun have a couple of different options.

Sporting Kansas City is part of a number of groups sponsoring the World Cup watch party at the Power and Light District. The venue will host watch parties throughout the group stage for matches, including the United States and Mexico.

Each watch party ticket is free and open to all ages. Entry to the events starts two hours before kickoff. Fans will be allowed inside until the venue reaches capacity.

Those in Johnson County can swing by the Garmin Olathe Soccer Complex from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The complex is located at 10541 S. Warwick St. The event will feature the USA game on an 11-foot by 20-foot LED screen. Giveaways, yard games and concessions will be available.

For Northlanders, Chicken N Pickle is welcoming soccer fans from noon to 3 p.m. today. Kids ages 14 and under wearing soccer jerseys are eligible for a free quesadilla and fries.

