ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore County, MD

Woman Killed In Massive Two-Alarm Maryland Townhouse Fire, Officials Say

By Zak Failla
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 2 days ago

One woman was killed and multiple homes were destroyed in Baltimore County when an early morning two-alarm blaze broke out in White Marsh, officials say.

First responders were dispatched to Wolf Trap Court at approximately 4 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 20, where there were reports of a fire that broke out with people trapped inside a building.

Upon arrival, officials say that firefighters were met by a townhouse that was engulfed in flames and had already started spreading to adjacent units.

According to officials, the fire was under control shortly before 4:30 a.m. on Sunday morning, but while clearing the scenes, firefighters found a woman inside who had died during the incident.

Though neighboring units were damaged on each side, no other injuries were reported. Investigators have not identified the woman who was killed in the fire.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Comments / 1

Related
WTOP

Overturned truck, fuel spill paralyze I-95 north of Baltimore for hours

A collision between six vehicles, including a tractor-trailer, caused long delays on Interstate 95 north of White Marsh, Maryland, on Wednesday morning. Maryland State Police said the crash happened around 8 a.m. Wednesday near Big Gunpowder Falls. Images from the scene showed a tractor-trailer on its side, blocking the northbound lanes and extending across the median into the southbound side.
WHITE MARSH, MD
CBS News

Firefighters work to contain fire at Kingsville home

BALTIMORE - Firefighters are working to contain a large fire Tuesday evening in Baltimore County. Crews were called to Elray Road in Kingsville. Crews are investigating the cause of the fire, and have not said if there were any injuries.
KINGSVILLE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore County Police investigate deadly crash in Catonsville

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore County Police are investigating a crash that killed a man in Catonsville on Wednesday, according to authorities.Officers and firefighters responded to a report of a car crash near the intersection of I-40 and Nuwood Drive around 10 a.m., police said.That is where first responders found a Honda Civic that collided with a Nissan Rogue, according to authorities.The driver of the Honda Civic, 34-year-old Bryan Mays, did not survive the injuries he sustained from the crash, police said.The driver of the Nissan Rogue was taken to a local hospital to receive treatment for his non-life-threatening injuries, according to authorities.The Baltimore County Police Department's Crash Team investigators are continuing to look into the circumstances leading up to the crash, police said.
CATONSVILLE, MD
Nottingham MD

Roadside fight reported on I-95 in White Marsh

WHITE MARSH, MD—Crews responded to a reported brawl on Interstate 95 in White Marsh on Monday afternoon. At around 4 p.m., units responded to an incident involving a fight on the side of highway along northbound I-95 between White Marsh Boulevard and MD 152. The White Marsh Volunteer Fire...
WHITE MARSH, MD
Daily Voice

Enraged Driver Vandalized Bucks County Home, Police Say

A driver involved in a road rage incident followed another person home and then vandalized their property, authorities in Bucks County say. The suspect pulled up to a home on Essex Lane in Middletown at around 11 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 22, township police said. Surveillance video shows the man damaged the home's front door and mailbox, investigators said.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
mocoshow.com

Heated Cat House Causes Fire on Monday Night

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) were called to the scene of a fire on the 12000 block of Saw Mill Ct. off of Shorefield Dr. In Wheaton-Glenmont. at approximately 11:15 on Monday night. According to our public safety reporter Cordell Pugh, crews arrived on the scene of an...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
wfmd.com

Fire Damages Garage In Washington County

Garage Fire at Mt. Aetna Rd. (Photo from Md. State Fire Marshal’s Office) Hagerstown, Md (KM) Fire damaged a garage in Washington County early Monday morning. Just after 4:00 AM, fire fighters were dispatched to 21514 Mount Aetna Road for a detached wood frame and metal garage on fire. It took them one hour to bring the flames under control. No one was hurt.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MD
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
410K+
Followers
60K+
Post
122M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy