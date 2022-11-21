Woman Killed In Massive Two-Alarm Maryland Townhouse Fire, Officials Say

One woman was killed and multiple homes were destroyed in Baltimore County when an early morning two-alarm blaze broke out in White Marsh, officials say.

First responders were dispatched to Wolf Trap Court at approximately 4 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 20, where there were reports of a fire that broke out with people trapped inside a building.

Upon arrival, officials say that firefighters were met by a townhouse that was engulfed in flames and had already started spreading to adjacent units.

According to officials, the fire was under control shortly before 4:30 a.m. on Sunday morning, but while clearing the scenes, firefighters found a woman inside who had died during the incident.

Though neighboring units were damaged on each side, no other injuries were reported. Investigators have not identified the woman who was killed in the fire.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.