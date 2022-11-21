ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UPI News

Raven Ross, Sikiru 'SK' Alagbada split up amid cheating rumors

By Annie Martin
UPI News
UPI News
 2 days ago

Nov. 21 (UPI) -- Love is Blind couple Raven Ross and Sikiru "SK" Alagbada have called it quits on their relationship.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cJL53_0jIbO6co00
"Love Is Blind" stars Raven Ross and SK Alagbada have split. Photo courtesy of Netflix

Ross and Alagbada confirmed the split in a joint statement Sunday on Instagram Stories.

"We are saddened to announce that we have decided to go our separate ways. Due to on-going legal proceedings surrounding these allegations, we can not provide additional details and ask that you please respect our privacy during this hard time," the pair said.

"Thank you for following our love story and believing in us," they added. "This journey has forever shaped our lives and we are so grateful for everyone who has been a part of it. Your love and support means everything."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4V7hQr_0jIbO6co00
Raven Ross and Sikiru "SK" Alagbada broke up amid rumors Alagbada cheated. Photo by pilatesbodyraven/Instagram Stories

Ross and Alagbada met and got engaged in Love is Blind Season 3, which ended Nov. 9. The Netflix reality series features singles who can date but not see each other while sequestered in "pods." The couples meet face-to-face for the first time after getting engaged and then live together until their wedding day.

The Season 3 finale saw Alagbada say "no" on his wedding day to Ross. The couple confirmed during the reunion that they had reconnected and were dating.

News of the split follows rumors that Alagbada cheated.

Love is Blind was renewed through Season 5 in March.

This article originally appeared on UPI.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Love Is Blind’s SK and Raven confirm split amidst cheating rumours

Love Is Blind couple Raven Ross and Sikiru “SK” Alagbada have announced they have separated following rumours that he cheated on her.Both contestants from the reality TV series have shared an identical statement to their Instagram stories stating they are “saddened” to announce the news.“We are saddened to announce that we have decided to go our separate ways,” the post begins. “Due to ongoing legal proceedings surrounding these allegations, we cannot provide additional details and ask that you please respect our privacy during this hard time.“Thank you for following our love story and believing in us. This journey has...
iheart.com

Netflix 'Love Is Blind' Stars SK & Rayven Split After Woman Expose Cheating

Since the premiere of the new season of the hit Netflix series 'Love is Blind,' SK and Raven have dominated the conversation on social media. They first revealed their continued relationship during the reunion. Things seemed to be going well for them until multiple woman came forward allegedly dropped some receipts on Tiktok claiming to be dating SK as well.
RadarOnline

‘Black-ish’ Creator Kenya Barris Demands Divorce Trial As Split With Estranged Wife Rainbow Heats Up

Mega-producer Kenya Barris has asked the court to set a trial date for him to battle it out with his estranged wife Rainbow in their divorce, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Kenya, 48, told the court they need a trial to settle the issues of child custody, child support, spousal support, division of property, attorney fees, and claims for reimbursement.
Distractify

Who Is Still With Kody on 'Sister Wives'? Gwendlyn Brown Spills the Tea

Season 17 of Sister Wives has offered fans closer look at the events surrounding Christine Brown divorcing Kody Brown and leaving polygamy for good. Although fans knew about the split back in November 2021, based on what has been shown on the TLC, Christine clearly made the right decision. Now, viewers are curious how Kody and his remaining three wives are faring — especially because things have been rocky with Janelle and non-existent with Meri for quite some time.
GoldDerby

Derek Hough nixes ‘Dancing with the Stars’ finale performance after fiancée Hayley Erbert suffers injury

Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert won’t be hitting the “Dancing with the Stars” floor after all. The couple was slated to perform on Monday’s Season 31 finale but has dropped out after Erbert injured her shoulder during camera blocking on Sunday. “We were doing a lift we’ve danced 100 times, but something weird happened causing Hayley to fall awkwardly and hard onto her shoulder,” the pair explained on Instagram. “We tried running through the dance again, but quickly realized Hayley’s shoulder had been compromised. As a true dancer Hayley was ready to push through and perform. But sometimes, and definitely in...
RadarOnline

Ex-‘General Hospital’ Star Steve Burton’s Estranged Wife Demands Spousal Support In Bitter Divorce After Shock Pregnancy

Ex-General Hospital star Steve Burton’s estranged wife Sheree demanded monthly spousal support in their nasty divorce, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Sheree responded to Steve’s divorce petition this week in Orange County, Calif. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, back in June, Steve filed for divorce from his wife after 23 years of marriage. In his petition, Steve cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split. The two have been married since 1999 and he listed the date of separation as March 1. The divorce came months after Sheree announced she was pregnant with her fourth...
The Independent

Love Is Blind fans accuse Nick Lachey of shading ex-wife Jessica Simpson during reunion: ‘Embarrassing’

Nick Lachey has sparked backlash from Love Is Blind viewers after making a reference to his first marriage to Jessica Simpson, which many perceived as a dig at the singer. The Love Is Blind host, 49, who was married to Simpson from 2002 to 2006, made the controversial comment during the season three reunion episode for the Netflix dating show, which he hosts along with his wife Vanessa Lachey.
OK! Magazine

Sister Wives' Gwendlyn Brown Confirms Whether Janelle Is Still With Kody Following Rumors Of Impending Split

Sister Wives fans no longer need to wonder whether Janelle Brown finally walked away from Kody, as one famous family member seemed to confirm heir relationship status. The daughter of Christine Brown and Kody Brown Gwendlyn took part in a TikTok Live on Monday, November 7, and addressed Janelle's relationship with her dad following months of speculation that she may have packed her things and left their polygamous family.When she was asked on TikTok whether or not "only Meri, Robyn and Kody are together now" — Christine announced in November 2021 that she was leaving the patriarch — Gwendlyn replied,...
Popculture

Pregnant Kaley Cuoco Shows off Bare Baby Bump in New Photos

Kaley Cuoco is loving her growing baby bump! The Flight Attendant star, 36, showed off several sweet moments from her pregnancy Thursday in a series of Instagram Stories featuring her boyfriend, actor Tom Pelphrey. Cuoco beams with the Ozark actor, 40, in one mirror selfie as she shows off her bare baby bump in a crop top, while in another, she hugs the father-to-be while sporting some adorable maternity overalls.
Popculture

'Alaskan Bush People': Raiven Brown Reveals Baby Bump Photo

Cameras may not be rolling on a new season of Alaskan Bush People just yet, but that isn't stopping Raiven Brown from giving fans a peek into her life. The Discovery Channel star is taking fans along with her on her pregnancy journey as she counts down the days to the arrival of her second child with husband Bear Brown, and she just shared an adorable baby bump update!
Rolling Stone

Pink Rollerskates Into 2022 AMAs With Dazzling ‘Never Gonna Not Dance Again’ Opener

Pink delivered a delightful live debut of her new song, “Never Gonna Not Dance Again,” as she opened the 2022 American Music Awards on Sunday. The singer showed up to the awards show on rollerskates and transformed the Microsoft Theater into “Pink’s Rink,” accompanied by a large set of dancers as she emulated the positive energy of her new single. The performance opened with a pre-taped segment that was reminiscent of the song’s colorful and campy music video. “Oh, I just wanna pop and lock to my records/There go all of my clothes,” she sang. “Never gonna not dance again.” The performance...
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
480K+
Followers
68K+
Post
167M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy