Raven Ross, Sikiru 'SK' Alagbada split up amid cheating rumors

Nov. 21 (UPI) -- Love is Blind couple Raven Ross and Sikiru "SK" Alagbada have called it quits on their relationship.

Ross and Alagbada confirmed the split in a joint statement Sunday on Instagram Stories.

"We are saddened to announce that we have decided to go our separate ways. Due to on-going legal proceedings surrounding these allegations, we can not provide additional details and ask that you please respect our privacy during this hard time," the pair said.

"Thank you for following our love story and believing in us," they added. "This journey has forever shaped our lives and we are so grateful for everyone who has been a part of it. Your love and support means everything."

Ross and Alagbada met and got engaged in Love is Blind Season 3, which ended Nov. 9. The Netflix reality series features singles who can date but not see each other while sequestered in "pods." The couples meet face-to-face for the first time after getting engaged and then live together until their wedding day.

The Season 3 finale saw Alagbada say "no" on his wedding day to Ross. The couple confirmed during the reunion that they had reconnected and were dating.

News of the split follows rumors that Alagbada cheated.

Love is Blind was renewed through Season 5 in March.

