Yale New Haven, Adena Health and 8 other systems seeking supply leaders
Here are 10 health systems and hospitals that posted job listings seeking supply chain expertise in the last week. Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are in alphabetical order. 1. Adena Health System, based in Chillicothe, Ohio,. a...
10 hospitals seeking chief medical officers
Below are 10 hospitals, health systems or hospital operators that posted job listings seeking chief medical officers in the last two weeks. Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job seeker websites. 1. Ascension, based in St. Louis,. a CMO for Ascension Illinois, which includes...
10 systems seeking pharmacy leaders
The following 10 hospitals, health systems and hospital operators have posted job listings seeking pharmacy leaders in the last week. Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites. 1. Ballad Health, based in Johnson City, Tenn.,. a pharmacy operations director. 2. Bay Area Hospital,...
6 hospitals, health systems adding services
The following service additions at hospitals and health systems have been reported by Becker's since Oct. 27:. 1. Duke Health, based in Durham, N.C., is developing a female-specific sports medicine program. 2. Atrium Health, based in Charlotte, N.C., is adding a women's health facility at a former urgent care center...
16 healthcare organizations outsourcing RCM
Becker's has reported on 16 healthcare organizations that have decided to outsource finance jobs or other revenue cycle functions since Jan. 1:. 1. Winchester, Va.-based Valley Health System selected Ensemble Health Partners on Nov. 2 to optimize its revenue cycle operations. Valley Health said it is working to rebound from financial losses due to lower procedural volumes, supply chain issues and staffing challenges stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic.
5 health systems implementing telehealth programs
Becker’s has covered five health systems implementing new telehealth programs since Oct. 27:. Des Moines, Iowa-based UnityPoint rolled out two telehealth programs to treat common ailments, such as flu, cold, allergies and urinary tract infections. University of Rochester (N.Y.) Medical Center implemented a telehealth program for common medical conditions...
A reversal: Adult providers assist pediatric specialists amid RSV surge
Two years ago, pediatric providers found themselves taking care of adult patients, in an effort to lend a hand where they could during the first winter of the COVID-19 pandemic. Now it's the opposite: amid the ongoing respiratory syncytial virus surge, providers who don't normally care for kids are stepping in to support pediatric staff.
The state of hospital executive burnout
Among healthcare C-suite executives, burnout appears to be on the rise, according to a survey from executive search firm WittKieffer. The survey, conducted in summer 2022, was sent to thousands of healthcare C-suite executives of a range of titles at hospitals, health systems, academic medical centers, medical groups and other provider organizations. More than 230 healthcare executives, including 63 CEOs, completed the survey. To preface the survey, WittKieffer provided respondents with Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic's burnout definition, specifically job burnout: "clinically defined as a state of physical, emotional or mental exhaustion combined with doubts about your competence and the value of your work."
6 health systems choosing Oracle Cerner EHRs
Oracle Cerner continues to be a major player in the EHR market. Here are six hospitals and health systems opting for Oracle Cerner that Becker's has reported on since Sept. 9:. Elkin, N.C.-based Hugh Chatham Memorial Hospital selected Oracle Cerner for its EHR system. Huntsville (Ala.) Hospital Health system extended...
Health system labor expenses still climbing
When the pandemic began, many hospitals and health systems were forced to pay top dollar for traveling nurses to treat patients. Now, many are cutting back on contracted labor in favor of full-time employed staff. But labor costs are still on the rise. Inflation, staff shortages and bonus programs are...
Executive Moves
The following hospital and health system executive moves have been reported by Becker's since Nov. 18:. 1. Jeremy Bradford is leaving his role as president of SSM Health Good Samaritan Hospital-Mt. Vernon (Ill.) for a new CEO role in Maryland. Mr. Bradford was selected as the next president and CEO of Prince Frederick, Md.-based CalvertHealth.
HHS unveils report on supporting long COVID-19 patients
HHS on Nov. 21 released an 88-page report on how the healthcare and public sector can best support the estimated 7.7 million to 23 million Americans living with long COVID-19. The Health+ Long COVID Report is based on more than 1,000 hours of interviews, workshops and human-centered design research with the public, according to an HHS news release. The report aimed to capture the narratives and expertise of those with long COVID-19 to better understand what is needed to drive social, public health and economic solutions.
Walmart Health seeks Epic analyst
Walmart Health is an Epic revenue cycle analyst. The candidate must have more than three years of experience alongside Resolute Hospital Billing Certifications as well as experience with multifacility healthcare systems; value-based care; and managing payer contracts, charge master and general ledger, according to a Nov. 7 job listing. The...
Where the health system-payer relationship is headed
Kate Finke, senior director of managed care at Trinity Health of the Mid-Atlantic, which covers five hospitals in Pennsylvania and Delaware, joined the Becker's Healthcare podcast to talk about the big challenges negotiating payer contracts and where she sees the relationship with payers and employers thriving in the future. Below...
The future of hospital-at-home amid Medicaid uncertainty
Medicare has granted waivers to 256 hospitals in 37 states to conduct hospital-at-home programs, but uncertainty over Medicare's future involvement has been hindering these programs from being adopted more widely, The New York Times reported Nov. 19. In November 2020, Medicare officials said that while the public health emergency continued,...
16 health system collaborations with Big Tech
Hospitals and health systems have been busy partnering with Big Tech companies to help advance healthcare's digital shift. Here are 16 such collaborations reported on by Becker's since Nov. 10:. 1. Several health systems have partnered with or invested in portfolio companies of GV, the venture capital arm of Google...
4 female execs share advice for future healthcare leaders
Leadership requires a curious mind and a deep understanding of an individual's organization, in addition to authenticity and integrity, according to women leading some of the nation's most prominent health systems. Becker's asked female hospital and health system executives what advice they would give to future healthcare leaders. Editor's note:...
Mark Cuban in talks with hospitals to solve drug shortages
Mark Cuban is in talks with hospitals to identify generic drugs that often run in short supply, which he aims to make in a robotics-driven manufacturing plant currently in development in Dallas. Mr. Cuban appeared on the Motley Fool podcast Nov. 23 with host Chris Hill to talk about disrupting...
Hospital chief administrative officer leaving UI Health Care
Pamela Johnson-Carlson, DNP, RN, is leaving her role as chief administrative officer of Iowa City-based University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital. Ms. Johnson-Carlson will leave University of Iowa Health Care early next year to become chief nursing officer of Children's Hospital and Medical Center in Omaha, Neb., according to a Nov. 17. Her last day in her current role is Jan. 11.
Healthcare billing fraud: 10 recent cases
From 10 people being charged in a $11.1 million scheme that defrauded both public and private insurers, to a Connecticut physician agreeing to pay $2.6 to settle allegations against him, here are 10 recent healthcare billing fraud cases Becker's has reported since Nov. 1:. 1. Catfishing CMS: 10 charged in...
