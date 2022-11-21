Read full article on original website
Fentanyl distribution could carry a 40-year prison sentence under GOP proposal
Illinois Senate Republicans have proposed a bill to make the punishment for fentanyl manufacturing and distribution more severe, but it faces an uncertain fate in an environment where Democrats are reluctant to expand penalties.
KETV.com
Nebraska State Senator plans another attempt to legalize medical marijuana in the Unicameral
Nebraska State Senator Anna Wishart announces her plan to introduce another medical marijuana bill in the Unicameral in the next session. In a post on twitter, Senator Wishart says there is growing evidence showing the benefits for reducing seizures and relieving pain. The lawmaker also says it can lower the need for opioid use.
Nevada U.S. Senator introduces cannabis banking legislation
(The Center Square) – U.S. Sen. Jacky Rosen, D-Nev, introduced the Fair Access for Cannabis Small Business Act Thursday, which would ensure cannabis small businesses operating legally within their states can access Small Business Administration (SBA) services. The SBA currently bars cannabis companies from its programs and loans, regardless of state law, because cannabis remains federally illegal. Marijuana is classified by the Drug Enforcement Administration as a Schedule I controlled substance. ...
States exempt from federal gun laws
Under nullification laws, some U.S. states feel they do not have to follow federal law regarding the sale of guns manufactured in the region. Since 2010, Idaho, Kansas, Wyoming, South Dakota, and Arizona have all passed federally defiant legislation based on "firearms freedom," allowing them to make guns without national regulations and sell them without an official federal record. In 2021, Missouri attempted to nullify federal gun regulations by passing the Second Amendment Preservation Act, but the Justice Department issued a warning that the act cannot be enforced due to the Constitution's Supremacy Clause. You may also like: Democratic Party history from the year you were born
2 new states voted to legalize marijuana in the 2022 elections. See a list of every state where cannabis is legal.
Marijuana legalization is spreading around the US. On Tuesday, voters in Missouri and Maryland legalized cannabis, pushing the total number of states where adults can legally consume marijuana to 21, along with Washington DC and Guam. Legalization votes failed in deep-red South Dakota, North Dakota, and Arkansas. South Dakota previously...
Helping Drug Users Test Drugs for Fentanyl Presence
Pennsylvania Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs Secretary Jen Smith and Acting Health Secretary and Pennsylvania Physician General Dr. Denise Johnson today praised Governor Tom Wolf’s continued commitment to address the overdose crisis by signing into law legislation that will avoid opioid overdose deaths. This measure (House Bill 1393) amends The Controlled Substance, Drug, Device and Cosmetic Act of 1972 to no longer define fentanyl test strips as drug paraphernalia.
Recreational marijuana legalization is on the ballot in these states today
Marijuana legalization is on the ballot in Arkansas, Maryland, Missouri, North Dakota and South Dakota on Tuesday, a reflection of the growing momentum nationwide to lift penalties once associated with the drug.
KELOLAND TV
2020 law signed by Noem loses appeal
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A federal judge’s ruling regarding Dakotans for Health and the state of South Dakota has been affirmed by a federal appeals court. In an opinion released Tuesday by the United States Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit, three circuit judges held up Judge Lawrence Piersol’s preliminary injunction on enforcement of Senate Bill 180 issued in June 2021. The “Ballot Question Information page” on the South Dakota Secretary of State’s office notes Piersol’s ruling and says “ In accordance with this order, the blank requesting a Circulator ID Number for paid circulators need not be completed on the petition sheet.”
Recreational marijuana approved in Maryland and Missouri but rejected in 2 other states
Election results mean that 21 states have now approved recreational use of marijuana, but Arkansas and North Dakota voters rejected legalization.
Daily Beast
Fentanyl and Heroin Tainted With Drug That Can’t Be Reversed
Naloxone is used to save thousands of lives every year, but it may not reverse the effects of a sedative that is now tainting fentanyl, heroin, and other opioids. The Food and Drug Administration is warning health-care providers that routine screening may not even detect xylazine, which is used on animals and is not safe for humans. “FDA is aware of increasing reports of serious side effects from individuals exposed to fentanyl, heroin, and other illicit drugs contaminated with xylazine,” the agency said in an alert. “It is not known at this time whether the xylazine used in these scenarios is illicitly produced (unapproved) or diverted from the animal drug supply.”
State officials indicate a criminal investigation is underway into Sen. Bumstead
Clerk Jennifer Badgero filed a report alleging the Republican state senator forged absentee ballots at least twice
‘Tranq dope’ — fentanyl mixed with xylazine animal sedative — present in deaths in 39 states
The FDA is investigating reports that animal tranquilizers — colloquially called “tranq” — are being mixed with heroin and fentanyl with potentially fatal results.Xylazine is an FDA-approved animal sedative and pain reliever, but when combined with heroin and fentanyl the mixture is reportedly extremely dangerous and potentially resistant to naloxone, a drug used to prevent overdose deaths.According to the FDA, the symptoms of suffering Xylazine exposure are similar to those one would experience during an opioid overdose. This makes it difficult in cases where the drugs have been mixed for health professionals to immediately determine if patients are suffering...
New Oregon Gun Control Law Sparks Buying Spree As Thousands Race To Get Firearms
Oregon’s new law that will rigidly tighten the state’s gun restrictions led to a massive uptick in attempted firearms purchases, according to NBC affiliate KGW8. Ballot Measure 114 was passed during the midterm elections and is credited as one of the most restrictive gun laws in the
Thrillist
These States Voted to Legalize Weed on Election Day
The midterm elections proved difficult to forecast for many experts. It was not, however, just political seats up for grabs in the election. Five states had measures on the ballot asking voters to decide on the legalization of adult-use cannabis. Arkansas, Maryland, Missouri, North Dakota, and South Dakota all asked...
Why Oregon's ballot initiative to curb gun deaths could work
In May 2014, days after the mass shooting near the campus of the University of California, Santa Barbara, the satirical news site The Onion published a tragicomic headline that has resurfaced countless times in the eight years since: “‘No Way To Prevent This,’ Says Only Nation Where This Regularly Happens.”
Myths about fentanyl persist as opioid continues to cause overdose deaths
Lillianna Alfaro was a recent high school graduate raising a toddler and considering joining the Army when she and a friend bought what they thought was the anti-anxiety drug Xanax in December 2020. The pills were fake and contained fentanyl, an opioid that can be 50 times as powerful as...
Colorado Becomes the Second State to Legalize ‘Magic Mushrooms’
Colorado was one of the first states to legalize weed, and now, you can add another thing to the trendsetting legalizing list, psychedelic mushrooms. Proposition 122 makes psychedelic mushrooms legal in Colorado and allows licensed facilities to give clients mushrooms in a supervised setting. This doesn't come without pushback and...
DEA issues public safety alert lethal fentanyl-laced fake prescription pills
(The Center Square) – The U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency has issued another public safety alert warning Americans of a “sharp nationwide increase in the lethality of fentanyl-laced fake prescription pills.” Six of 10 fentanyl-laced fake prescription pills its experts analyzed in 2022 contained a potentially lethal dose, the DEA says, an increase from 4 out of 10 pills tested last year. “More than half of the fentanyl-laced fake prescription pills...
Maine doctor busted by strike force for illegally prescribing opioids
A Maine doctor became the first to be arrested this week by the New England Prescription Opioid Strike Force for allegedly prescribing drugs without justification.
Senators introduce bill to lower prescription costs for seniors with chronic illnesses
Sens. Tom Carper (D-Del.) and Bill Cassidy (R-La.) on Wednesday introduced a bill that would allow people enrolled in the Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) to choose their prescription drug plan under Medicare Part D and save more in monthly medication costs. PACE is a Medicare/Medicaid program...
