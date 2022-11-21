Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Danville Police investigate man’s death
DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR)– The Danville Sheriff’s Office says a man was found without a pulse in a holding cell at the Danville City Jail on Tuesday, Nov. 22. Deputies say 31-year-old Anthony Lee Wyatt of Danville was arrested on Tuesday, Nov. 22 at approximately 2:44 p.m. for public intoxication. Deputies say around 5:26 p.m. a […]
WSET
Danville man in holding cell dies, is revived, then later dies at hospital
WDBJ7.com
Man dies hours after being arrested for public intoxication
chathamstartribune.com
Danville man dies after being held in jail
WSET
Woman who robbed Fort Hill Mart arrested after police chase: LPD
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — A caller on Tuesday morning at the Fort Hill Mart told police a woman had just assaulted the clerk and stole the cash register, fleeing in the direction of Downtown Lynchburg in a maroon sedan, police said. Around 8:30 a.m. the Lynchburg Police Department arrived...
WSLS
Suspect arrested, charged in connection with robbery at Lynchburg convenience store
cbs17
Man charged with murder in Durham shooting of 25-year-old
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham Police Department has announced the arrest of a suspect in connection to a deadly shooting that happened Monday night. Shortly after 11:45 p.m. Monday, police responded to a shooting in the 300 block of Gary Street, a few blocks from East Durham Park.
WXII 12
Motorcyclist charged with DWI after crashing into multiple cars dies in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A man who was charged with DWI following a motorcycle crash involving multiple vehicles has died, according to police. Greensboro police said James Euliss Barley, 60, of Reidsville, was driving a motorcycle when he crashed into multiple vehicles. They said it occurred in October on the ramp from South Elm-Eugene Street to Interstate 40 East.
WSET
'Looking for speeders:' Bedford Co. Sheriff's Office stresses safety Thanksgiving weekend
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — If you're hitting the highways this holiday weekend, local law enforcement is working extra hard to keep you safe. The holiday road rush is here, and the Bedford County Sheriff's Office is ready. ABC13 was invited to ride along with road corporal Ryesheem Staten...
WSET
Elliston man dies in motorcycle crash: Roanoke County Police
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — An Elliston man is dead after a motorcycle crash in Roanoke County. This incident happened on Tuesday at 3:40 p.m. Roanoke police said a 2002, Harley Davidson motorcycle was traveling westbound in the 5000 block of W. Main St in Roanoke County. Police said...
WDBJ7.com
72-year-old killed in Roanoke Co. motorcycle crash
WSET
Roanoke Sheriff's Office holds 1st Thanksgiving drive, dontates food & more to community
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — The Roanoke Sheriff's Office recently held its first Thanksgiving drive ahead of the holiday. Deputies said they received many items, monetary donations, and folks volunteering their time to help. "We truly could not do this alone," the Sheriff's Office said. They are thanking the following...
WSLS
Crash on US-58 in Henry County cleared
HENRY COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE. The crash has been cleared, according to VDOT. People driving on US-58 in Henry County can expect delays due to a crash, according to VDOT. Authorities said the crash happened near Route 772. As of 8:16 p.m., all eastbound lanes are closed.
WXII 12
Greensboro driver makes unsafe U-turn, kills 42-year-old motorcyclist, police say
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A motorcyclist is a dead and a woman is facing charges after a crash in Greensboro. Police say it happened Monday around 7:10 p.m. on the 2600 block of West Gate City Boulevard, between West Florida Street and Williams Street. According to police, Tiera Whitehead, 22,...
WSET
Have you seen them? Danville Police Department seeking to identify individuals
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — The Danville Police Department is requesting the public's help in identifying individuals who may have information about a crime. Police are asking everyone to take a few moments to view the unidentified persons of interest that you or someone you know may recognize. "Take no...
wfxrtv.com
UPDATE: Missing women from Altavista found
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Altavista Police Department is searching for an elderly woman from the town of Altavista. Police say May Bowyer Drake was last seen on 1407 Broad Street at 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 22. They report that Drake suffers from dementia. Police describe Drake as 5-foot-8-inches with blue eyes and grey hair.
wakg.com
Missing Gretna Teen Found Safe, Pulaski Man Arrested
A missing Gretna teenager has been found safe and returned to her home. Jamila Gadson was reported missing on Tuesday, Nov 15 from her Rockford School Rd. home. In connection to Gadson’s disappearance, Andrew Roy Beverly, 28, of Pulaski has been arrested and charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor. No other information is available as the investigation is ongoing and more charges could be coming.
1 killed, 3 seriously injured in Reidsville head-on crash on Freeway Drive
REIDSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — One person was killed and three were seriously injured in a crash in Reidsville on Monday afternoon. FOX8 is told the call reporting the crash on the 2100 block of Freeway Drive came in around 3:21 p.m. A truck was going south, reportedly crossed the median line and hit a truck […]
cbs17
Police identify man, 25, who was fatally shot in Durham
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Police have identified a Durham man who has been shot and killed. The Durham Police Department said Tuesday that Tyler Young, 25, was killed in the shooting late Monday night in the 300 block of Gary Street. Police say they found him when they arrived...
WSET
Elderly woman with dementia found safe in Altavista
ALTAVISTA, Va. (WSET) — An elderly woman with dementia was missing in the town of Altavista but was found safe as of 9 a.m. on Wednesday morning. Law enforcement was working to find May Bowyer Drake, who is 75 years old. They received a call about Drake being missing...
